Mondraker Present Brook MacDonald with Custom Crutches to Celebrate his Recovery

Oct 8, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Just over a year ago at the Mont Sainte Anne World Champs, Brook MacDonald suffered a potentially career-ending crash. Left on the hillside for 5 hours before being evacuated, he describes it as the worst day of his life but he was determined to not let the crash stop him and has made an amazing recovery. He'll be kitting up and heading up the mountain for the first downhill training session this afternoon before taking the start line again on Sunday for a crack at the Rainbow Jersey.

To celebrate his incredible return to racing, Monraker created him a pair of custom crutches as a symbol of their support following his inspiring recovery. Of course, while it's hoped that he won’t ever need to test ride this custom piece of kit, the crutches do come with a whole host of enhancements compared to the stock model he used during his rehabilitation. The handles feature Renthal double lock-on grips for better control in technical conditions, the long, slack, and low Forwalk Geometry adds some much-needed stability and the stanchions are even Kashima coated.

bigquotesSince we first met Brook in 2012, we knew he was strong both physically and mentally. But he has shown us an amazing life lesson in overcoming this adversity. We often say that Mondraker is a family, we are a small company with passion and commitment, and it is in moments of adversity that family really matters. Once again we want to say thank you to Brook for teaching all of us about true strength, and wish him the best of luck for this racing seasonMiguel Pina, Mondraker CEO

The crutches getting the factory paint treatment

The MS Mondraker team are running aluminium frames now and that includes display cases for crutches too.

Just over a year later, Brook is back between the tapes at World Champs.

Forwalk Geometry comes along with Mondraker's tried and true Zero suspension.

130mm, double lock-on, kevlar compound grips from Renthal.

Michelin rubber provides the grip on the crutch feet.

Brook picking up his comemorative crutches


Regions in Article
Leogang

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Mondraker Brook Macdonald Leogang Dh World Champs 2020


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
72189 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
55764 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
50147 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
43302 views
3 Competitors Removed from World Championships eMTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks
38864 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38840 views
The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video
38611 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
36051 views

12 Comments

  • 23 2
 He looks thrilled....
  • 7 1
 Tbh he's probably trying best to forget about the whole incident and move on with his life... a nice gesture but can't see him hanging those on his wall.
  • 1 0
 It can be a reminder in a good way too. Remembering the effort to get back to walking and being grateful for it.
  • 6 0
 To October 11st... Seriously no one picked that up?
Amazing gift though, what hes managed to achieve is unreal!
  • 14 0
 They did, but they thought "This'll piss of prian6, let's leave it as it is"
  • 4 1
 So cool.

Glad they didn't have to make one for the Pinkbike comment section (or a Pinkbike reviewer). They could make the most amazing one and all they got in response: "Oh, no water bottle mount... pass."
  • 3 0
 I will need a walking stick in the next year for all my daily activities (birth surgery went wrong 38years later).

Please Mondraker makes magic happend for me!! Only need the lefty version by the way!
  • 3 0
 They should have thrown them away when it was apparent he would recover. Who wants that as a reminder.
  • 4 0
 Little late for the crutches, no?
  • 3 0
 Wow. He looks like he is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude...
  • 2 0
 Need to be longer and slacker
  • 1 0
 You give me that as a present and you better run mate...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009690
Mobile Version of Website