Mondraker Present Brook MacDonald with Custom Crutches to Celebrate his Recovery

Since we first met Brook in 2012, we knew he was strong both physically and mentally. But he has shown us an amazing life lesson in overcoming this adversity. We often say that Mondraker is a family, we are a small company with passion and commitment, and it is in moments of adversity that family really matters. Once again we want to say thank you to Brook for teaching all of us about true strength, and wish him the best of luck for this racing season — Miguel Pina, Mondraker CEO