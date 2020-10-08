Mondraker Present Brook MacDonald with Custom Crutches to Celebrate his Recovery

Just over a year ago at the Mont Sainte Anne World Champs, Brook MacDonald suffered a potentially career-ending crash. Left on the hillside for 5 hours before being evacuated, he describes it as the worst day of his life
but he was determined to not let the crash stop him and has made an amazing recovery
. He'll be kitting up and heading up the mountain for the first downhill training session this afternoon before taking the start line again on Sunday for a crack at the Rainbow Jersey.
To celebrate his incredible return to racing, Monraker created him a pair of custom crutches as a symbol of their support following his inspiring recovery. Of course, while it's hoped that he won’t ever need to test ride this custom piece of kit, the crutches do come with a whole host of enhancements compared to the stock model he used during his rehabilitation. The handles feature Renthal double lock-on grips for better control in technical conditions, the long, slack, and low Forwalk Geometry adds some much-needed stability and the stanchions are even Kashima coated.
|Since we first met Brook in 2012, we knew he was strong both physically and mentally. But he has shown us an amazing life lesson in overcoming this adversity. We often say that Mondraker is a family, we are a small company with passion and commitment, and it is in moments of adversity that family really matters. Once again we want to say thank you to Brook for teaching all of us about true strength, and wish him the best of luck for this racing season—Miguel Pina, Mondraker CEO
The MS Mondraker team are running aluminium frames now and that includes display cases for crutches too.
Brook picking up his comemorative crutches
12 Comments
Amazing gift though, what hes managed to achieve is unreal!
Glad they didn't have to make one for the Pinkbike comment section (or a Pinkbike reviewer). They could make the most amazing one and all they got in response: "Oh, no water bottle mount... pass."
Please Mondraker makes magic happend for me!! Only need the lefty version by the way!
Post a Comment