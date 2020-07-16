Mondraker Releases Grommy e-Balance MTBs

Jul 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Love them or hate them, there's no doubting that e-MTBs have changed the way a decent chunk of the mountain bike population ride. Now Mondraker are hoping to bring the same revolution to the youngest riders in the sport as they release their Grommy e-balance bike, available in 16" and 12" wheel size versions for children aged 3-8.

The big news here will of course be the motor. On a traditional e-MTB the motor is an assist. This means that as you pedal, it adds power on top of what you priovide. On a balance bike, no pedal input is possible so instead Mondraker have designed a 250W brushless motor with a throttle input. The throttle is controlled by a grip shift and has three power modes - ‘Balance’ (max speed 8.1km/h, 5mph), ‘Fun’ (max 12.1km/h, 7.5mph) and ‘Advanced’ (max 17.7km/h, 11mph). Yes, that's right, 3-year-olds with a throttle powering themselves along at 11mph. It can also be turned off it riders want to use the Grommy without the power. The motor has a 40-60 minutes run time and a 60-minutes full charge time.
Details

Frame: 6061 Alloy
Fork: MDK rigid
Handlebar: MDK 1.0, 500mm wide with 25mm rise, 9º backsweep, 5º upsweep and 25.4mm bore
Brakes: Tektro MD-510, 140mm rotor
Wheels: MDK Balance
Motor: MDK brushless 250W Output
Battery: MDK 4Ah 80Wh Li-ion with 18,650 cells
Weight: 8.5kg (Grommy 16), 7.5kg (Grommy 12)


The kids riding these bikes won't be as strong as their adult counterparts so Mondraker have tried to make the Grommy as light as possible. They have a good previous record here with their Carbon Crafty RR SL e-MTB coming in at under 20kg. Using mostly components designed in house, these bikes tip the scales at 8.5kg (18.7lb) for the Grommy 16 and 7.5kg for the Grommy 12 (16.5lb).


bigquotesSince our inception we’ve strived to make bikes differently, but bringing Grommy to life has been a completely new experience for the Mondraker family, and that’s part of why it’s super exciting to introduce today.

The inspiration for the name of this e-balance bike came from a term used to describe young riders: ‘Groms.’ We’ve tried to invoke that sense of fun and freedom for younger kids in its creation – something that has never felt more important than during this difficult year.

It’s not just the bike that will allow your kids to learn how to ride – Grommy is the bike you wished you had when you were young!Miguel Pina, Mondraker founder


Grommy will be available to buy from regular Mondraker dealers starting from an estimated retail price of 749€ and comes with a 2-year warranty. More info, here.



eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kids Bikes Mondraker Mondraker Grommy


101 Comments

  • 93 9
 They were so busy wondering if they could do it that they never asked if they should.
  • 3 1
 But surely they. "spared no expense!"
  • 5 1
 they are grooming lazy kids!
  • 7 4
 ofcourse they should. if you've ever ridden a moto, e-bike, non-100% human powered 2 wheeled machine you'd be able to have a perspective outside the narrow world of mountain bikes. Each two wheeled non-human powered machine is awesome in its own way. They can be used as great tools to enhance ours skillsin getting rad and evolving into becoming more rad. Alot pb'ers need to pull heads out of the sand and embrace more 2 wheeled awesomeness. They each have their place and when embraced result in smiles for days!
  • 4 0
 @jlfskibikesail: I’ve ridden many 2wheeled motorised machines and I love them. Not necessarily anti-ebike either especially with some of the newer models coming out. If I didn’t work from home and commuted you can be sure I would own one of the top flight road ebikes.

I do see an e-pushbike as a tad ludicrous but hey to each their own. This is as a father of young kids that just got out of the pushbike stage the last couple years. The ability of my kids to just grab a bike a go without worrying about charging or worse yet arguing with the mom which speed level they should be at.

This is less a pushbike and more a competitor to a little tykes battery powered truck.

It’s funny how people get all twisted up with a simple, and I’ll admit, funny comment.
  • 61 2
 Can we call these just e motorbikes?
  • 3 1
 exactly!
  • 5 14
flag mountaincross (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Very curious to see how the critics of this point of view will spin their counter argument. But no, you can't just call these e-motorbikes.
  • 1 0
 Like "well, they still cant push" kind of argument
  • 14 1
 That’s what they are, so yes. No pedals and a throttle=motorcycle
  • 6 1
 Totally agree. Pedal-assist vs throttle = eBike vs eMotorbike
  • 4 4
 @mountaincross: well.....they have a motor and you can't pedal them. They are 100% E-moped!
  • 5 0
 @wallheater: A moped has to have pedals by definition, these are e-motorcycles
  • 4 0
 @fuzzhead45: ah yes! I was thinking of something like a 250 Vespa which is a scooter. E-scooter!
  • 3 0
 I think we're all together here in that these are in no way bicycles.
  • 1 0
 The North American market will notice the rear brake on the left... moto standard.
  • 56 5
 Sweet, your child will never need to get strong enough to ride a real bike.
  • 8 0
 In my town there are more kids riding E-Bikes and E scooters than without engines. Sad.
  • 4 1
 Welcome to lazy riders generation
  • 1 0
 because moto riders are skinny weaklings
  • 27 1
 Up where I'm from, we call these motorcycles.
  • 5 0
 why not give the kids a minibike?
  • 24 3
 NO! Just no!
  • 13 1
 Just remember guys, if you have kids and you want to tech mtb it’s really all about FUNdamentals. Whatever makes it fun and gets kids out there. Mine doesn’t like his balance bike yet, he just wants to play with his hot wheels... And that’s okay to.Smile
  • 11 0
 And the same kid that will have ride these bike will ask to their parents : "why are people figthing for natural ressources/food/water while we are living in an overprotected fortress ? ". Stop thinking that because you are using it for sportive purpose and outside that its not harmfull for the environment and its ok to buy it.
  • 2 4
 You’re part of the wrong community if you’re shaming buying a bike for environmental reasons
  • 5 0
 @Zimbaboi: I don't think I am the only mountain biker that think that ebikes, as well as all other kind of electric vehicles, are not the rigth answer for the mobility issues this world have. If I take the example of this electric balance bike, instead of giving the kid a way to go as fast as the adults on their bikes, maybe the adults should take the time to wait for their child on a conventional less disposable bike.
  • 2 0
 @Zimbaboi: NOT considering the environment is the wrong attitude. We're not all going to be environmental activists, but at least having some consideration is reasonable. It's not all about YOU.

I don't think this little eContraption will make or break a kid so-to-speak, but it sure isn't what a "run" bike is supposed to be. Treat it as an e-minibike and fair game.
  • 12 2
 Between this and the zipper tires I am convinced that the bike industry is trying to desensitize us to absolutely absurd products so that people will accept 29/32 mullet ebikes in 2021
  • 1 0
 I would buy one right now
  • 10 0
 Hmmm, how could I shift my kid's enthusiasm away from cycling and on to motorcycles....
  • 7 0
 In my experience if you get a kid on a balance bike early, they can learn to pedal really early. Earlier than they should be given a throttle, that's for sure. Both of my kids were pedaling tiny bikes by age 3, and there's no need (and possibly no sense) in giving them a battery, motor, and throttle any earlier than that.
  • 10 1
 coming to a Friday fails soon: Whisky throttle toddlers!
  • 9 2
 It doesnt even have pedals lol . This is actually an electric motorbike for kids. I cannot dislike this really.
  • 3 1
 Balance bikes never have pedals, with or without a motor.
  • 8 1
 @carlitouk: You know what else doesn't have pedals? Motorbike.
  • 2 1
 @juicebanger: Yeah, motorbikes don't have pedals either. If you can guess three things without pedals, you get a prize Wink
  • 3 0
 @carlitouk: You know what doesn't have a motor? A mountain bike.
  • 1 1
 @gillyske: I don't have that many prizes to give out mate! Smile
  • 2 0
 @carlitouk: horse?
  • 1 0
 @toddball: A bit, too much A/C.
  • 11 9
 Saw a dude riding singletrack with his kid on one of these. Little girl was cooking it, and learning way more real handling skills than some tyco BS with training wheels would out in a parking lot. Everyone knows scoot bikes teach kids better, and they pick up the pedalling afterwards.
  • 3 1
 I get the criticism. But I think it's rad to have a way I could take my 5 year old son on a ride and not have to go 3mph the whole time. We can do a real mountain bike ride years before he'd usually be ready for something like that.
  • 5 0
 All I can picture is drunk dads racing Motos round the garden on these. And for that I fully approve.
  • 2 0
 Waiting for the adult version, with lightest carbon monocoque, vittoria economic tires and a huge battery. Around 13 kilos and 40km/h max speed by wire. No pedals to generate kickback/squat.
  • 1 0
 Maybe I bought my Stacyc too soon for my little man/woman. This looks good... I don't consider it a bicycle though since it has no pedals. I consider this a pre PW50 step. Ensuring proper riding, moto safety gear is utilized.
  • 2 0
 if someone offered me a electric push bike that goes 11 MPH when I was a kid I would have said hell yes. I mean this is not a bicycle but what the hell. Everybody is a frigging purist these days.
  • 2 0
 Dude, this would literally be a dream for me at that age! So much fun!
  • 2 1
 Absolutely, I too wanted a MOTORbike as a kid... Glad my parents didn't give in and I'm riding regular bikes now.
  • 1 0
 I don't get this. Wouldn't kids able to take advantage of the sustained higher speeds of one of these also be old enough to learn how to pedal? At which point they'd be better with a normal bike (or a grom e-bike with pedals)?
  • 2 1
 Okay, I think this is rad! All you whining purist, you just sound so old and bitter... Have you forgotten what fun is? I would have been riding this thing every freaking available minute as a kid if I could! My dinner would be cold every day by the time I would be back in the house. This thing is awesome.
  • 7 2
 f&^% off
  • 4 0
 Kids need exercise not this
  • 5 1
 Are you f-ing kidding...?
  • 4 0
 These are just electric, sad, pit bikes
  • 3 0
 What better way to show that your generation will own the amount of people with diabetes.
  • 1 1
 This exact platform already exists in the moto world by the brand stacyc.com with 12" and 16". It really is shifting the range earlier for kids to start their motocross carriers. Competition at a younger age is only going to get more competitive. Surprised the article didn't recognize Stacyc since they are quite popular and reasonably priced vs a Chinese RaZor.
  • 5 0
 fuck 2020 already
  • 3 0
 what kid is going to want a classical bicycle after they've been on one of these
  • 3 0
 If you want that dirt bike and your parents think its to
  • 3 0
 No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no........
  • 1 0
 More interested in those proper thread design vee rubber tires in 12in & 16in size. Finding anything with a good thread below 24in is hard.
  • 3 0
 Great Way to keep making kids fatter and lazier!!!!!
  • 3 0
 WTF do you need an e-balance bike. Please GTF with this pish.
  • 3 0
 WTF. One more reason not to buy a Mondraker. Makes me sad.
  • 3 0
 They will soon release a Ipad handlebar mount....????
  • 1 0
 What 3 year old is going to want to scoot a 7.5kg bike along once the battery has ran out of power.... non!! Poor mum or dad that has to carry it the rest of the way.
  • 2 0
 You would think it’s April 1st. I checked the calendar twice and unfortunately, it’s not.
  • 2 0
 Getting your kid to ride an E bike before they can ride a proper bike is a little weird.
  • 1 0
 So it’s just like this but less power: Oset electric trials bike for kids 3-5. I’m sure it’s fun.

osetbikes.com/us/bikes/oset-12-5-racing-24v
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome. I wouldn’t mind getting one in an adult size if it came with a 2 stroke motor. Would be a blast at the local trails.
  • 3 0
 In other news, obesity is on the rise.
  • 2 0
 This could be great first introduction for kids whose parents want to get them to mx.. not sure why it's on pb tho.
  • 2 0
 Surely the whole point of a balance bike is you can put your feet on the ground? Not doing that at 17kph!
  • 4 1
 Re-diculous!!
  • 5 2
 Holy shit is this stupid
  • 1 0
 They even have numbering like motocross bikes. What a shame. Not like I'd ever buy a mondraker anyway.
  • 1 2
 I hope that are no kids of the target age group reading these comments. We wouldn't look like the most welcoming community. But, maybe that's the reality, bit closed off and elitist, shame.
  • 3 1
 Total strawman. This isn't a motorbike community but yet we just get paid ads for motorbike products here. Post this on a dirt biking website.
  • 1 2
 @gillyske: Strawman...? Might be some new fangle fancy word I don't get. Like a scarecrow...?
  • 3 1
 if a comment here persuades a kid or parent of the target audience to go down the non-electric motor route, i'd count that as a win for the environment
  • 2 0
 749 for a kids bike, people are mad
  • 1 0
 Just get the kids a proper dirtbike if you're going this route. Way more fun anyway.
  • 1 0
 If only. This would be my jam. Show them to your kids for a legit reaction. Amazing.
  • 2 0
 Does it come with free video games and big gulps
  • 1 0
 I'm actually a pretty big supporter of E-MTB. This is just a kids motorbike...
  • 4 2
 wtf hahahahaha
  • 2 0
 Dads new toy
  • 1 1
 For this application, this is a good use of a motor. Groms really struggle to get back up the hills.
  • 1 0
 Idk, maybe let your "grom" struggle a little bit?
  • 1 0
 It's official - e-bikes have jumped the shark.
  • 1 0
 Are they paying for the ensuing hospital bills as well?
  • 2 1
 In retrospect, my childhood sucked. Congrats today's youth.
  • 1 0
 Just say no to drugs and e-bikes.
  • 1 0
 Can I just say no to e-bikes?
  • 1 0
 Who can I pay to make sure the word “grommy” is never used again?
  • 1 0
 Seems great for getting kids ready for motocross.
  • 2 2
 I would've killed for one of those as a kid.
  • 1 0
 BOOOOO! BOOOOO!
  • 6 6
 Yes, just Yes!
  • 5 7
 I think they're rad.

Post a Comment



