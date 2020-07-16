Mondraker Releases Grommy e-Balance MTBs

Since our inception we’ve strived to make bikes differently, but bringing Grommy to life has been a completely new experience for the Mondraker family, and that’s part of why it’s super exciting to introduce today.



The inspiration for the name of this e-balance bike came from a term used to describe young riders: ‘Groms.’ We’ve tried to invoke that sense of fun and freedom for younger kids in its creation – something that has never felt more important than during this difficult year.



It’s not just the bike that will allow your kids to learn how to ride – Grommy is the bike you wished you had when you were young! — Miguel Pina, Mondraker founder