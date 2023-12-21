Mondraker Steps Away from the MS Racing Team

Mondraker has revealed MS Mondraker is no more after an announcement stating the end of its over ten-year partnership with MS Racing.
Since branding itself as MS Mondraker in 2012, the team has collected many accolades from World Cup wins, Overall titles and multiple World Champs medals including a one-two finish in 2016
. In its statement on social media
, Mondraker states that while this is "the end of an era," it hints at something new coming soon.
|More than 10 years of triumphs, of podiums, of World Cups. More than 10 years of work, evolution, sweat and tears. It’s time to say a huge “Thank you!” to the pit crew and riders of the MS Mondraker Team for everything they’ve done over the last decade, and for taking Mondraker’s colours to the top steps of podiums all over the world.
It’s the end of something that will be a part of Mondraker’s history for ever. Frankly, it’s the end of an era. But… it’s also the start of something new. Racing never ends.— Mondraker
While MS Racing has been running Mondraker bikes since 2012 on the World Cup circuit, it has also previously worked with other brands and there is no sign the team is going away for 2024. There's no official word on what Mondraker or MS Racing plans to do next year or which riders are on board, but we will provide an update when we know more.
