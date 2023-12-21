Mondraker Steps Away from the MS Racing Team

Dec 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Danny Hart foot out flat out and already looking at the finish line was down the track.
Danny Hart on his way to winning the 2016 Val Di Sole World Champs ahead of MS Mondraker teammate Laurie Greenland.

Mondraker has revealed MS Mondraker is no more after an announcement stating the end of its over ten-year partnership with MS Racing.

Since branding itself as MS Mondraker in 2012, the team has collected many accolades from World Cup wins, Overall titles and multiple World Champs medals including a one-two finish in 2016. In its statement on social media, Mondraker states that while this is "the end of an era," it hints at something new coming soon.

bigquotesMore than 10 years of triumphs, of podiums, of World Cups. More than 10 years of work, evolution, sweat and tears. It’s time to say a huge “Thank you!” to the pit crew and riders of the MS Mondraker Team for everything they’ve done over the last decade, and for taking Mondraker’s colours to the top steps of podiums all over the world.

It’s the end of something that will be a part of Mondraker’s history for ever. Frankly, it’s the end of an era. But… it’s also the start of something new. Racing never ends. Mondraker


While MS Racing has been running Mondraker bikes since 2012 on the World Cup circuit, it has also previously worked with other brands and there is no sign the team is going away for 2024. There's no official word on what Mondraker or MS Racing plans to do next year or which riders are on board, but we will provide an update when we know more.

12 Comments
  • 6 1
 At this point we need to know what team is still in vs all the ones out!
  • 1 0
 Brrook Macdonald didn’t have great things to say about the current DH frame, maybe it’ll be to his and Tuhuoto’s benefit if they have a new frame sponsor.
  • 1 0
 Quitting bikes is hard but I’ve managed and I’m
Here to help !!!

You guys are addicted,feel free to reach out and id help you all quit
  • 4 3
 Welp. Downhill is now officially back to being an amateur grassroots sport.
  • 1 0
 MS the team is not leaving......
  • 2 0
 @trek240: yup, allegedly it’s gonna be MS intense.
  • 1 0
 Intense MS Racing? GT MS Racing?
  • 1 0
 Wih Flo P getting 3rd. - it was a 1,2,3 Mondraker sweep.
  • 1 0
 MS Commencal next year then
  • 1 0
 MS + GT frames
  • 1 0
 Good
  • 1 0
 Intense news







