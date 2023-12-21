Mondraker Steps Away from the MS Racing Team

More than 10 years of triumphs, of podiums, of World Cups. More than 10 years of work, evolution, sweat and tears. It’s time to say a huge “Thank you!” to the pit crew and riders of the MS Mondraker Team for everything they’ve done over the last decade, and for taking Mondraker’s colours to the top steps of podiums all over the world.



It’s the end of something that will be a part of Mondraker’s history for ever. Frankly, it’s the end of an era. But… it’s also the start of something new. Racing never ends. — Mondraker