Mondraker Unveils Prototype Downhill Bike - Fort William DH World Champs 2023

It’s time!



Well what can we say about this. The crew at MS Racing has had massive involvement in getting this project of the ground. MS Racing, Sprung Suspension along with the crew at Mondraker Bikes have come up with a whole new kinematics system for the Summum, making the overall feel of the bike like nothing we’ve felt on the Summum before. Changeable torsion braces allow riders and mechanics to get the bike exactly how they want it, along with removable bottom bracket mounts, and a head tube with a greater adjustment to allow geometry changes to the frame without replacing a whole new front triangle.



We’re so excited for you guys to see the frame, our riders have being loving the change and have only good things to say about how the new kinematics system is working, and the amount of adjustment in the frame.



Obviously this isn’t going to be a stock frame, we’re heavily prototyping so you can get the best frame we can make.



Stoked to see what it can do for the rest of the season. — MS Mondraker