Mondraker Unveils Prototype Downhill Bike - Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Aug 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

After keeping most of its new prototype race bike under wraps Mondraker has finally revealed all ahead of the Fort William World Champs.

The MS Mondraker team says the new bike had the help of Sprung Suspension in the creation of completely new kinematics for the bike, with a clear visual change compared to the previous version of the brand's Summum DH bike. Interestingly, while the team was running bolt-on idlers last year these are not present on the bike being shown off.

Alongside the redesigned kinematics the statement announcing the prototype details that the current bike allows the team mechanics to modify torsion braces as well as easily removable bottom bracket mo8nts and there is now a headtube that is said to allow increased adjustment to the bikes geometry without changing the front triangle.

bigquotesIt’s time!

Well what can we say about this. The crew at MS Racing has had massive involvement in getting this project of the ground. MS Racing, Sprung Suspension along with the crew at Mondraker Bikes have come up with a whole new kinematics system for the Summum, making the overall feel of the bike like nothing we’ve felt on the Summum before. Changeable torsion braces allow riders and mechanics to get the bike exactly how they want it, along with removable bottom bracket mounts, and a head tube with a greater adjustment to allow geometry changes to the frame without replacing a whole new front triangle.

We’re so excited for you guys to see the frame, our riders have being loving the change and have only good things to say about how the new kinematics system is working, and the amount of adjustment in the frame.

Obviously this isn’t going to be a stock frame, we’re heavily prototyping so you can get the best frame we can make.

Stoked to see what it can do for the rest of the season. MS Mondraker

The previous race bike.

21 Comments
  • 9 1
 Looks cool.. but in all honesty, if it had the same paint job as the old bike I wouldn't even have noticed it was a different bike. I'm so shallow. Downvote away pinkers!!
  • 1 0
 The fact that you're sharing that with us means you're not so shallow, so I upvoted you.
  • 7 0
 This year they will say the rides prefered the feel of the aluminium frame... next year they will release an all new carbon frame which will be stiffer & more compliant
  • 2 0
 they will say the riders prefer whatever it is they are currently making.
  • 1 0
 Mondrakers are just sexy, those lines are near perfect. They definitely have one of the best looking bikes out there across their whole range. I have never owned one and honestly I have only seen one here stateside but something about them is very appealing.
  • 4 0
 Very lusty looking. Especially in RAW.
  • 1 0
 Love my Foxy and the zero suspension platform. Looking forward to feeling out the next gen
  • 1 0
 Love the machining on the rear end. Wonder how they're using the modular BB mount
  • 1 0
 FTC!!! Woot me Looks sweet
  • 1 0
 it's like a week with no wednesday in it.
  • 1 0
 Never liked the look of Mondy's, but this is growing on me
  • 1 0
 Can we get a close up shot?
  • 1 0
 DH bikes are still the sickest bikes out there!!!!
  • 1 0
 mm yeah raw finish with the welds oh baby mmmhmmm
  • 1 0
 that's the lomgest session yet
  • 2 1
 Looks intense
  • 1 0
 Neat
  • 1 0
 Looks like a...NS?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Summum
  • 1 0
 MondR*per
  • 1 3
 Freaking sexy! Unlike the We are One DH bike





