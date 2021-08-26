Mondraker's Custom Painted 3D Anaglyphic World Champs Summums

Aug 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Five years after Mondraker secured a complete top three domination in the Elite Men's World Championships in Val di Sole they are back with some incredible custom Summum Carbon RR race bikes featuring a unique 3D anaglyphic design. Laurie Greenland, Eleonora Farina and Brook MacDonald will be hitting the steep and technical course this week using the custom painted bikes that will display altered designs when viewed through 3D glasses. Take a closer look at the Mondraker team's race machine below:




Laurie Greenland

Eleonora Farina

Brook MacDonald









Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Mondraker Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald Eleonora Farina Laurie Greenland DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021


19 Comments

  • 14 0
 Are they racing with 3D goggles?
  • 11 0
 They'll have the edge since everyone else will only be seeing the course in 2D
  • 12 0
 That is a pretty fucking cool paint job. My tricks are playing eyes on me.
  • 6 0
 Why not... and the Michelin logos don't burn the eyes for once.
  • 5 0
 That is so cool. big props to the paint crew, that would not be easy to make.
  • 4 0
 Imagine the Bulldog coming into your living room at 70km/h!
  • 3 0
 If you wear last Sunday's unwashed riding gear when you look at the bike you'll be able to experience it in 4D.
  • 1 0
 Smellovision
  • 2 0
 Mondraker wins the beauty pageant
  • 2 0
 Super cool. I wonder if if actually looks 3D with the blue/red glasses on
  • 2 0
 If you mean, "will the bike look 3d when looking at it on a screen" then no. If that was to happen 2 slightly different angled photos of the bike would need to be taken, then colourised to the red and blue so that your eyes would interpret them accordingly. The design above will only show the relevant wording by looking through single coloured lenses like in the examples above, so not technically 3D anyway!
  • 3 0
 If you mean 'Will the bike look 3D in real lfe?'... then... Yes... unless you are a cyclops.
  • 1 0
 Some of the logos (fox, head tube) might appear to hover above their physical location. Depends on the offset the used on those.
  • 1 0
 Early morning I had to read the word “Anaglyphic” a few times to get it right. Reminds me of Tobias Funke.
  • 1 0
 This wOuld look best with flag of mother land
  • 1 0
 "Objects on course are closer than they appear"
  • 1 3
 Here's a marketing idea for the bike brands out there; be the only team attending without a special paint job! Concentrate on racing first, then worry about how good you look while you're doing it.
  • 1 0
 “This movie was shot in 3B. Three beers and it looks good, eh?”
  • 1 3
 I'll be the first to say "meh"... kind of underwhelming IMO.

