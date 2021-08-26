Mondraker's Custom Painted 3D Anaglyphic World Champs Summums

Five years after Mondraker secured a complete top three domination in the Elite Men's World Championships in Val di Sole they are back with some incredible custom Summum Carbon RR race bikes featuring a unique 3D anaglyphic design. Laurie Greenland, Eleonora Farina and Brook MacDonald will be hitting the steep and technical course this week using the custom painted bikes that will display altered designs when viewed through 3D glasses. Take a closer look at the Mondraker team's race machine below:
