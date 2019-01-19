Monika Hrastnik and Baptiste Pierron Join Team Dorval AM

BAAAM, BIG NEWS. Finally, I can officially say that I got the team for this season! I'll ride in Team Dorval AM on Commencal bikes. Going to be a sick year — Monika Hrastnik

Unofficial privateer of the year in 2018, Monika Hrastnik, has earned herself a spot on the Dorval AM team. The Slovenian rider turned heads when she grabbed her first podium in Leogang and backed it up with a third in Val di Sole. She ended the year fifth in the overall all while riding without the support of a full team.Also announced on Dorval AM is Baptiste Pieron, the brother of Amaury, who has moved on from Voul Voul Racing after four seasons. He's plenty fast in his own right and grabbed top 20 World Cup finishes in Val di Sole and Vallnord and got seventh at Crankworx Les Gets last year.The two new riders will be racing on Commencal bikes and be joined by Mariana Salazar, Benoit Coulanges and Emile Rilat who stay on the team for another year.