Monika Hrastnik and Baptiste Pierron Join Team Dorval AM

💥 TEAM NEWS 💥 The masks drop off / We are exited to show you the faces of the 5 riders riding for the Team Dorval AM for the 2019 season ! - Monika HRASTNIK 🇸🇮 - Baptiste PIERRON 🇫🇷 - Mariana SALAZAR 🇸🇻️ (not Argentina) - Benoit COULANGES 🇫🇷 - Emile RILAT 🇫🇷 Great season to come 💪 #Dorval AM @shotracegear @asterionwheels @commencalbikes @schwalbetires @aiveecnc @fiveten_official @htcomponents @superalloyracing
