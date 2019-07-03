Monika Hrastnik Pulls Out of Vallnord World Cup with Concussion and Twisted Ankle

After a concussion in Fort William and twisted ankle at the national champs, l will not ride the race in Andorra. It's not the best way, but the injury is part of the sport. I hope to be ready for the next race in France. Thank you Team Dorval AM for support. Good luck all my teammates. — Monika Hrastnik

Monika Hrastnik has announced she will not be racing at the Vallnord World Cup following a concussion picked up in Fort William followed by a twisted ankle in the Slovenian National Championships.Monika had a strong start to the season with a podium in Maribor, however her big crash in training at Fort William meant she was not able to take to the start line. She raced the weekend after in Leogang and finished 12th then took 14 straight days of rest to recover from the concussion. On her return sustained an ankle injury at her National Champs. Monika is hoping to be back racing in Les Gets next weekend on the track she came sixth on at Crankworx last year.