Mons Royale Introduce Improved Merino Apparel Range

New Zealands Finest Merino Wool Microscopic View of Merino Wool Fibres

Photo: ZQ Merino

So when the merino sheep was introduced to the mountains of New Zealand, where the summers are warm and the winters icy cold, they were like “This is sick bro! What a great place to progress the species and shred grass with our flock.” (Srsly). Perfectly adapted to the mountain environment, these sheep are able to lend us their excess coat each spring to aid our own adaptation to activity at altitude.

Rider: FreeRads Photo: Jay French

Rider: Paula Zibasa Photo: Jay French

Rider: FreeRads Photo: Jay French

There’s nothing like a new so-called “standard” to get a Pinkbike forum-dwelling mountain biker interested. New steerer diameters, hub widths, wheel sizes, freehubs, chains, cassettes and bar/stem interfaces - We know you love them, so here goes – we’re gonna give you two.Introducing Merino Air-Con and Merino Shift. Enhanced natural wool fabrics that make everything that you’ve been riding your bike in ‘til now more dated than last season’s effective seat tube angle. You simply won’t be able to ride without them.It’s not your sweat per-se, it’s what happens when the microbes on your skin react with your sweat. Soak up that microbial soup with a polypro fibre and you’ve got a recipe for some robust olfactory sensations. To try to prevent this plenty of companies have integrated anti-odour treatments into their fabrics, like Triclosan or silver, but here’s a PSA: the FDA banned Triclosan from soap in 2016 because of its effect on your mitochondria (cell components that play a role in reproduction and other functions) So the question in 2020 is why would you wear a fabric that contains something like that next to your skin?(Bamboo frames excepted).Well, it’s because it has a natural structure that prevents bacteria from attaching in the way it does to man-made fibres. Man-made fibres are smooth. Merino fibres have a microscopic scaled surface, like the bark of a tree, that helps lock away the problem and keep you fresh.There’s nothing worse than feeling the heat start to climb up your back quarter of the way into a massive climb…knowing that when you reach the alpine, you’re going to turn into an ice block after losing all that heat you’ve built up, to the sweat-soaked sponge that is now your shirt.Merino sheep originated in mountainous areas of the Iberian peninsula, and they thrive in extreme summer and winter climates. Their wool has evolved to keep them warm and dry in the cold, while simultaneously helping to regulate their temperature when it gets hot.No, we’re not trying to fleece you. And we’d never attempt to pull the wool over your eyes with a marketing stunt. It really works.Our wool is ethical. We work with ZQ Merino to source all of our fibres. The ZQ supply chain means we can be certain that the farmers we purchase from ensure their sheep live by the Five Freedoms. It also means that the wool in every Mons Royale garment is traceable to the exact farm from which it came and each of the farms they live on are consistently audited. Happy sheep produce better, stronger fibres, which means ZQ Merino represents the highest standards in quality too.We’ve got you covered for high performance riding apparel.Whether you’re a lift-riding park rat or a downcountry stravista; enduro bro or charged-up e-biker, our new standards in merino apparel will keep you cool on the hottest days, warm on the cool ones and comfortable on everything in between. Oh yeah – and we’ve even got garments in the new collection that don’t have billboard size logos on the front. In case that’s not your thing.