Mons Royale: Urban to Alpine - Video

Jul 11, 2017 at 21:00
Jul 11, 2017
by Kathi Kuypers  
 
Mons Royale Urban to Alpine
Innsbruck: From Urban to Alpine.

The early bird catches the worm.

Check out majestic and beautiful Innsbruck in the golden hours of dawn and dusk as Kathi Kuypers and Benedikt Purner head out for a ride from the office to the mountains.

by TGGKathi
Crankworx headed to Innsbruck, Austria. A thriving city of culture with a mountainous backdrop – the perfect place for Mons Royale's ambassadors to show why the Merino Air-Con collection is top notch to ride in. Cool on the way up and warm on the way down, it will regulate your temperature throughout your ride.

At Mons Royale they design for rider's lifestyles.

Kathi Kuypers put some steeze in that tabletop.

credit Florian Breitenberger The Distillery

Riders: Kathi Kuypers, Benedikt Purner
Pictures by Florian Breitenberger
Video by The Distillery

www.monsroyale.com

MENTIONS: @TGGKathi / @monsroyale
