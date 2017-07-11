Mons Royale: Urban to Alpine - Video

Crankworx headed to Innsbruck, Austria. A thriving city of culture with a mountainous backdrop – the perfect place for Mons Royale's ambassadors to show why the Merino Air-Con collection is top notch to ride in. Cool on the way up and warm on the way down, it will regulate your temperature throughout your ride.
At Mons Royale they design for rider's lifestyles.
Kathi Kuypers put some steeze in that tabletop.
Riders: Kathi Kuypers, Benedikt Purner Pictures by Florian Breitenberger Video by The Distillery
