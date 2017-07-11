Mons Royale: Urban to Alpine - Video

Innsbruck: From Urban to Alpine.





The early bird catches the worm.



Check out majestic and beautiful Innsbruck in the golden hours of dawn and dusk as Kathi Kuypers and Benedikt Purner head out for a ride from the office to the mountains.







Crankworx headed to Innsbruck, Austria. A thriving city of culture with a mountainous backdrop – the perfect place for Mons Royale's ambassadors to show why the Merino Air-Con collection is top notch to ride in. Cool on the way up and warm on the way down, it will regulate your temperature throughout your ride.





At Mons Royale they design for rider's lifestyles.





Kathi Kuypers put some steeze in that tabletop.



















Riders: Kathi Kuypers, Benedikt Purner

Pictures by Florian Breitenberger

Video by The Distillery



www.monsroyale.com



MENTIONS: @TGGKathi / @monsroyale

