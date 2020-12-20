Monserat Announces a New Sustainable Mountain Bike Jersey

Press Release: Ride Monserat Fairwear
We at Monserat are committed to producing fair MTB clothing with the lowest possible impact on the environment. All our clothing is made either from 100% recycled or 100% organic material.
It all started with a question: Where can we find fairly produced MTB clothing that is sustainable and looks good?
We asked ourselves this question in the summer of 2016. After some serious research, the answer was nowhere. We were not able to find clothing offering what we were looking for. So we decided to do something about it. After more than 3 years of research about materials, production and logistics, the production of our first MTB Jersey began in spring of 2020 and Monserat was born.About Our Jerseys:
• Material:
100% recycled fabric from Italy
100% ecologically safe foil print
• Production:
Sewn in Poland
Printed and packed in Germany
100% made in Europe
• Packaging:
99.5% paper packaging
0,5% (two) metal staples per package
• Sizes:
S, M, L, XL, XXL according to European clothing size.
• Price:
69€ + shipping
The Monserat cut with the drop down shoulder area guarantees an optimal fit of the jersey in riding position, but also for a casual look when you are not on the bike. Special airy fabric in the back reduces heat and sweat from your body. We are already planning on more designs, like more colors and more products.
We are bikers ourselves and celebrated the launch of our first Jersey with a nice ride just outside of Stuttgart.
What is our vision for Monserat?
We want to prove that it’s possible to offer an affordable product range made from either 100% recycled or 100% organic materials and produced under fair conditions. We are looking to set an example for the industry, reducing the impact on the environment. We can’t be perfect from the start, nobody can. We are dedicated to progress though, being better tomorrow than we are today. Honest and transparent communication is at our core, so feel free to reach out with questions and feedback.
What are we doing differently at Monserat?
As nature plays a major role in cycling, minimizing our impact on the environment is our number one priority. That’s why we produce our jerseys exclusively in Europe. The fabric of our first MTB Jersey is made of a 100% recycled material in Italy. We then partnered with a tailor in Poland, where we know workers are fairly treated. The well-trained staff with state of the art machinery produces our raw jerseys to neatly fit the rider's posture, both uphill and downhill. The final touches are made in Stuttgart, Germany from where our products then will be sent out to you.
Monserat - The MTB Fairwear Company
Furthermore, how can it be ecological to ship the fabric from Italy to Poland to make the jerseys and then ship the unfinished jersey to Germany for printing and packaging?
