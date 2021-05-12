Monserat Announces New Summer Jerseys

May 12, 2021
by Monserat Fairwear  


PRESS RELEASE: Monserat

For the Monserat B-Series and C-Series only recycled fabrics are used which are obtained either from fabric scraps or PET bottles. Our fabrics come from the north of Italy, are shipped directly from there to Poland and processed into our Monserat jersey blanks. 

The jerseys of the B-Series.

With our B-Series we offer you six different designs.




B-Series

• 100% recycelt fabric from Italy
• Drop down shoulder
• Two piece sleeve
• Breathable fabric on the back
• Sewn in Poland.
• Printed and packed in Germany
• Sizes from S up to XXL (European clothing size)
• 69€



We have sewn in an extra breathable back area, so the jersey provides ideal temperature equalization and reduces your sweat production when you go uphill. And if you do get sweaty, the fabric dries within minutes, so you won't freeze on the next trail. In addition we have designed a two-piece sleeve for the B-Series. The same fabric as on the back also provides better ventilation here.






C-Series
Our C-Series short sleeve summer jersey gives you maximum comfort with maximum performance. In addition to the breathable fabric on the back the C-Series jerseys have a two-piece front. With the same fabric as on the back it provides better ventilation here too.

The Monserat C-Series Jerseys.

In our C-Series we offer you four different designs.




C-Series

• 100% recycelt fabric from Italy
• Drop down shoulder
• Breathable fabric on the back and front
• Sewn in Poland.
• Printed and packed in Germany
• Sizes from S up to XXL (European clothing size)
• 69€






For more information check: ridemonserat.com.

MENTIONS: @ridemonserat


12 Comments

  • 7 0
 *Meeting about pricing*

69
  • 3 0
 Sale price: 42.0
  • 1 0
 Nice.
  • 1 0
 Fabric from Italy, sewn in Poland, printed and packed in Germany. But hey, it's made from recycled materials so it's sustainable and the price is justified right?
  • 3 1
 Funny when "Summer" gear is Black in colour....?
  • 2 0
 Can I have the Italian Fabrics before recycling?
  • 1 0
 Nice jerseys. Is the tour of Europe offset by the recycled materials?
  • 1 0
 Nice but I'll wait for the sale
  • 1 0
 You can have any color you want… as long as it’s black.
  • 1 0
 Ok.
  • 1 0
 Wow.
  • 1 0
 Would buy.

