Monserat Announces New Summer Jerseys

PRESS RELEASE: Monserat

The jerseys of the B-Series.

With our B-Series we offer you six different designs.

B-Series



• 100% recycelt fabric from Italy

• Drop down shoulder

• Two piece sleeve

• Breathable fabric on the back

• Sewn in Poland.

• Printed and packed in Germany

• Sizes from S up to XXL (European clothing size)

• 69€





C-Series

The Monserat C-Series Jerseys.

In our C-Series we offer you four different designs.

C-Series



• 100% recycelt fabric from Italy

• Drop down shoulder

• Breathable fabric on the back and front

• Sewn in Poland.

• Printed and packed in Germany

• Sizes from S up to XXL (European clothing size)

• 69€





MENTIONS: