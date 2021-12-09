Monserat Announces Range of MTB Pants & Shorts

Press Release: Monserat
Made in Europe from 90% recycled plastics our mountain bike pants and shorts are meant to be used all year in almost all conditions. The main fabric for our pants is produced in Spain. Our sewing shop in Poland then produces the mtb shorts and trousers. The special surface texture of our fabric repels rain and splashing water. This makes it your ideal all-weather companion on rides during shoulder season and through winter.The LP-series
The LP-series comes in two colors. Graphit and grey.
Thanks to our slip-on design you can dress up for your ride in a heartbeat. Simply tighten the ratchet fastener on the waistband and you are good to go. The two large zipper-pockets securely hold your phone and essentials - including some cash for a round of after-ride beers with your mates.
The lower legs we designed to tightly snuggle around your calves and ankles to prevent them from scrapping your cranks or being caught up when things go wrong. The knee area on the other hand we made fairly roomy so you can comfortably wear your knee pads - even the heavy-duty ones for the days you want to make no compromises and just send it.
For the overall clean and minimalist look we finished up our mountain bike pants with one small thus restrained print on the left thigh.
The SP-series
The LP-series features:
• Resistant fabric, water repellent
• 90% made from recycled material
• Two large pockets with zipper
• Wide-cut at the knee for knee pads
• Tight cut at the ankle
• Slip-on design with four-way stretch
• Clean look, restrained prints
• Sizes from S up to XL (European clothing size)
• Color options: graphit, grey
• Price: 149€
The SP-series comes also in the two color options graphit and grey.
We designed the SP-Series shorts to be long enough to securely overlap with your knee pads. The two large zipper-pockets securely hold your phone and essentials - including some cash for a round of after-ride gelato and drinks with your friends.
For the overall clean and minimalist look we finished up our mountain bike shorts with one small thus restrained print on the left thigh.
The SP-series features:
• Resistant fabric, water repellent
• 90% made from recycled material
• Two large pockets with zipper
• Wide-cut at the knee for knee pads
• Clean look, restrained prints
• Sizes from S up to XL (European clothing size)
• Color options: graphit, grey
• Price: 119€
All our fabrics are dyed through. So when you're grazing a thorn bush you'll never pull a white thread out of our products. This is an expensive process, but we want to offer you the very best quality! We also use an extremely stretchy and long-lasting foil for our textile printing. The foil we use is one of the few that is ecologically safe. This was tested by TÜV Rheinland 11/2010.
For more information click here
.
Visit us on ridemonserat.com or click here
.
Instagram:
@ridemonserat
1 Comment
Post a Comment