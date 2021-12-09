close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Monserat Announces Range of MTB Pants & Shorts

Dec 8, 2021
by Monserat Fairwear  

Press Release: Monserat


Made in Europe from 90% recycled plastics our mountain bike pants and shorts are meant to be used all year in almost all conditions. The main fabric for our pants is produced in Spain. Our sewing shop in Poland then produces the mtb shorts and trousers. The special surface texture of our fabric repels rain and splashing water. This makes it your ideal all-weather companion on rides during shoulder season and through winter.


The LP-series
The LP-series comes in two colors. Graphit and grey.



Thanks to our slip-on design you can dress up for your ride in a heartbeat. Simply tighten the ratchet fastener on the waistband and you are good to go. The two large zipper-pockets securely hold your phone and essentials - including some cash for a round of after-ride beers with your mates.

The lower legs we designed to tightly snuggle around your calves and ankles to prevent them from scrapping your cranks or being caught up when things go wrong. The knee area on the other hand we made fairly roomy so you can comfortably wear your knee pads - even the heavy-duty ones for the days you want to make no compromises and just send it.

For the overall clean and minimalist look we finished up our mountain bike pants with one small thus restrained print on the left thigh.



The LP-series features:

• Resistant fabric, water repellent
• 90% made from recycled material
• Two large pockets with zipper
• Wide-cut at the knee for knee pads
• Tight cut at the ankle
• Slip-on design with four-way stretch
• Clean look, restrained prints
• Sizes from S up to XL (European clothing size)
• Color options: graphit, grey
• Price: 149€




The SP-series
The SP-series comes also in the two color options graphit and grey.



We designed the SP-Series shorts to be long enough to securely overlap with your knee pads. The two large zipper-pockets securely hold your phone and essentials - including some cash for a round of after-ride gelato and drinks with your friends.

For the overall clean and minimalist look we finished up our mountain bike shorts with one small thus restrained print on the left thigh.



The SP-series features:

• Resistant fabric, water repellent
• 90% made from recycled material
• Two large pockets with zipper
• Wide-cut at the knee for knee pads
• Clean look, restrained prints
• Sizes from S up to XL (European clothing size)
• Color options: graphit, grey
• Price: 119€


All our fabrics are dyed through. So when you're grazing a thorn bush you'll never pull a white thread out of our products. This is an expensive process, but we want to offer you the very best quality! We also use an extremely stretchy and long-lasting foil for our textile printing. The foil we use is one of the few that is ecologically safe. This was tested by TÜV Rheinland 11/2010.

For more information click here.





Visit us on ridemonserat.com or click here.

Instagram: @ridemonserat


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Monserat


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
57395 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
55359 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
50713 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
47832 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
47137 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
44532 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
38358 views
Beta Launches Their Fall 2021 Beta Tests
37502 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 why are these "long pants" so short?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008410
Mobile Version of Website