Monserat Announces Range of MTB Pants & Shorts

The LP-series features:



• Resistant fabric, water repellent

• 90% made from recycled material

• Two large pockets with zipper

• Wide-cut at the knee for knee pads

• Tight cut at the ankle

• Slip-on design with four-way stretch

• Clean look, restrained prints

• Sizes from S up to XL (European clothing size)

• Color options: graphit, grey

• Price: 149€

