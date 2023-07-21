Monserat Announces Trailpants 2

Press Release: Monserat
The Monserat Trailpants 2 and Light Trailpants 2
The TP2 is an enduro pants made for your daily trail rides on medium warm to hot days. The main fabric of the TP2 is produced in Spain and our sewing shop in Poland produces the high-quality TP riding pants. Our pants are entirely made in Europe from 88% regenerated plastic (87% light version). The stretchy material adapts to every movement and is highly tear-resistant. Our fabric is made of ECONYL yarn and can be recycled multiple times.Above: The Light Trailpants for hot days.
With the classic ratchet fastener you can easily adjust the width of your pants with a single movement. The two zipper-pockets securely hold your phone and essentials - including some cash for a round of after-ride beers with your mates. The knee area is designed to be slightly roomy so you can comfortably wear your knee pads. In line with our brand aesthetic, we have designed the pants to be minimalistic and clean, with small print details on the front and back.
Trailpants 2:
• Stretchable for great comfort
• Two lengths available (+4 cm / 1.57 inches)
• Made for mid-warm days. (~10-24°C)
• Produced entirely in Europe
• Fabric made from 88% regenerated plastic
• Fabric yarn can be recycled multiple times
(ECONYL®)
• Colors: black and sand
• Sizes: S-XL
• S, M, L in long version available +4cm
• Price: 129,95 €
Light Trailpants 2:
• Stretchable for great comfort
• Two lengths available (+4 cm / 1.57 inches)
• Made for warm to hot days. (~19-30°C+)
• Produced entirely in Europe
• Fabric made from 87% regenerated plastic
• Fabric yarn can be recycled multiple times
(ECONYL®)
• Colors: dark olive
• Sizes: S-XL
• S, M, L in long version available +4cm
• Price: 129,95 €
Get more information here: THE NEW TP2 / TPL2
.What is ECONYL®
ECONYL® regenerated nylon is made from waste which would otherwise pollute the earth, such as fishing nets, fabric scraps and carpets. The ECONYL Regeneration System recycles the collected materials into a nylon that can be reused over and over again without losing the benefits of virgin nylon.
Visit us on: ridemonserat.com
.
Visit us on instagram: @ridemonserat
.
1) Mountain biking pants/shorts universally lost belt loops. We all aren't built the same, athletic thighs/butt sometimes mean upsizing, which means the waist might need some cinching... let us have a damn belt.
2) How did these limited adjustability ratchet closures get popular in the first place. Do people actually like hard plastic (or @likeittacky point... zippers) right where they are bending at the waist?
Finally, maybe it was my "athletic thighs/butt" comment, but looking at pants stretched tight on body-less and sexless mannequins is making me feel all kinds of creepy/strange