Monserat Announces Trailpants 2

Press Release: Monserat

Above: The Light Trailpants for hot days.

What is ECONYL®

The Monserat Trailpants 2 and Light Trailpants 2The TP2 is an enduro pants made for your daily trail rides on medium warm to hot days. The main fabric of the TP2 is produced in Spain and our sewing shop in Poland produces the high-quality TP riding pants. Our pants are entirely made in Europe from 88% regenerated plastic (87% light version). The stretchy material adapts to every movement and is highly tear-resistant. Our fabric is made of ECONYL yarn and can be recycled multiple times.With the classic ratchet fastener you can easily adjust the width of your pants with a single movement. The two zipper-pockets securely hold your phone and essentials - including some cash for a round of after-ride beers with your mates. The knee area is designed to be slightly roomy so you can comfortably wear your knee pads. In line with our brand aesthetic, we have designed the pants to be minimalistic and clean, with small print details on the front and back.Get more information here: THE NEW TP2 / TPL2 ECONYL® regenerated nylon is made from waste which would otherwise pollute the earth, such as fishing nets, fabric scraps and carpets. The ECONYL Regeneration System recycles the collected materials into a nylon that can be reused over and over again without losing the benefits of virgin nylon.Visit us on: ridemonserat.com Visit us on instagram: @ridemonserat