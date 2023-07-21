Monserat Announces Trailpants 2

Trailpants 2:



• Stretchable for great comfort

• Two lengths available (+4 cm / 1.57 inches)

• Made for mid-warm days. (~10-24°C)

• Produced entirely in Europe

• Fabric made from 88% regenerated plastic

• Fabric yarn can be recycled multiple times

(ECONYL®)

• Colors: black and sand

• Sizes: S-XL

• S, M, L in long version available +4cm

• Price: 129,95 €



