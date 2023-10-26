Monserat Releases MTB Tech Hoodies

Oct 30, 2023
by Monserat We like to ride bikes  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Monserat MTB Tech Hoodie

With a classic look and the benefits of a breathable tech fabric the new Monserat tech hoodies combine a casual design with great breathability. With its brushed inside, the hoodie is very soft and cozy. It keeps you warm while transporting heat and moisture to the outside. The tech hoodies are made from 84% recycled fabric made in Italy and was manufactured in Poland. Featuring a classic print and the familiar kangaroo pocket, the tech hoodies are a great companion on chilly days.

With the optional wind-resistant inner layer made from 90% recycled synthetic material, the windproof option protects you from cold headwinds that hit your chest.

photo
photo


The hood is equipped with an elastic cord and can be pulled over the helmet without any problems. Through this elastic cord you have absolute freedom of movement when you turn your head and the hood remains where it should stay. The tech hoodies come in six different designs and three colors. The MH1, MH3 and MH5 comes with a small lettering on the chest, while the MH2, MH4 and MH5 are a bit more flashy with their chest and back print. All our fabrics are dyed through. So when you‘re grazing a thorn bush you‘ll never pull a white thread out of the hoodie.


Details:

• Six different designs
• Breathable tech fabric
• Optional windproof version (for every design)
• Elastic cord in the hood (fits over helmet)
• Fabric is made from 84% recycled material
• Made in Europe
• Colors: black, dark olive, grey
• Sizes: S-XXL (european sizing norm)
• Prices: 99,95 / 119,95 € (windproof)
photo

photo

photo
photo


For more information visit us on: ridemonserat.com
Or on Instagram: ridemonserat


photo


5 Comments
  • 4 0
 I was expecting this to be much more expensive and now I can't tell if it's a good price or I'm so jaded by $10,000 bikes that this seems fine?
  • 3 0
 What kind of savage rides a bike in a hoodie without a full zip?
  • 3 0
 Love pooping ma pants stuffing the handlebar into the hoodie pocket! Glad they kept that feature
  • 1 0
 That's a good point.
  • 1 0
 By the time I need a hoodie to ride my trails are shut down for snow and elk migration closures.





