Monserat Releases MTB Tech Hoodies

Details:



• Six different designs

• Breathable tech fabric

• Optional windproof version (for every design)

• Elastic cord in the hood (fits over helmet)

• Fabric is made from 84% recycled material

• Made in Europe

• Colors: black, dark olive, grey

• Sizes: S-XXL (european sizing norm)

• Prices: 99,95 / 119,95 € (windproof)

