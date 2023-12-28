Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Announced for 2024

PRESS RELEASE: 2024 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series

Starting with the US OPEN, we have been working to build a national downhill series for a few years and with the support of Monster Energy and other key partners we are proud to launch the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series in 2024. Collectively, the regional race series have done an incredible job growing the sport of downhill in the US, especially in the youth categories. Our mission is to develop a consistent national level race platform that athletes and the entire industry can continue to grow with. — Clay Harper, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Director

Sponsoring the US National Series is a great opportunity to not only cultivate the Monster Army program, but also a great spot for all amateurs alike to cut their teeth in racing. Looking forward to building a base for the future stars while progressing and elevating events that will bring out the world’s fastest athletes. It’s time for a series promoter to show all athletes and teams the respect and admiration they deserve. — Sean Heimdal, Monster Energy

Our plan is to create a more geographically balanced national series over the next few years. It’s crazy to think it’s been nearly five years since the Fox US OPEN was held in Big Bear Lake, CA and that’s the most recent west coast national downhill event we’ve had. Bringing new venues into the lineup takes time and resources. We’re already working on the 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series schedule. — Clay Harper, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Director

With downhill racing growing in America and the World Cup field getting tighter, it’s exciting to see a series in the United States for up-and-coming riders to break through and elites to hone their craft. We have good regional development racing in America but have a real need for racing geared towards high level athletes that unites both coasts for a deep field of talent. I’m really excited to have a premier racing series in America. — Dakotah Norton, 2023 US OPEN Champion

2024 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series:

This new US Downhill mountain bike championship will consist of four races next year, including the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking at Killington Resort. The series features pro and amateur racing. Fans can expect an international field of professional athletes competing for the men’s and women’s overall series titles.The series will kick off at Ride Rock Creek, Neko Mulally’s new bike park in North Carolina, on April 5-7. For the second round on May 24-26, the action heads to Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey, one of the longest standing national race venues in the country. Series organizers have not announced the venue for the third round yet, but stated the event is scheduled for August 16-18 at a Southern California venue. The championship finale will be the Fox US OPEN in Killington, Vermont on September 26-29.The Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series will be sanctioned as the Official USA Cycling National Downhill Series. Organizers are working with USA Cycling to finalize all sanctioning details and UCI integration. More event information and athlete registration details will be released mid-winter.Ride Rock Creek, North Carolina – April 5-7Mountain Creek Bike Park, New Jersey – May 24-26Southern California Venue TBA – August 16-18Fox US OPEN at Killington Resort, Vermont – September 26-29Follow the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series at: