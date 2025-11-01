Video; Mont-Sainte-Anne Celebrates 30 Years of Mountain Bike History & Legends

Press Release: Crankworx
|Mont-Sainte-Anne is definitely one of the most important races.—Jackson Goldstone, Crankworx Kidsworx alum and 2025 UCI Downhill World Champion
One thing is certain: the team at Mont-Sainte-Anne - and everyone who has contributed to the incredibly rich history of its mountain bike events - feels an immense and well-earned sense of pride. And rightfully so. Creating a long-standing, sustainable platform for athletes to ride, race, and celebrate mountain biking across multiple disciplines for 30 years is no small feat.
Beyond its reputation for world-class racing and trail-building, Mont-Sainte-Anne has always stood out for its ability to fuse sport and culture in unforgettable ways. It’s a place where legendary races and epic celebrations go hand in hand.
|There’s always been a great atmosphere, great crowd, great racing, good party—it just has it all.—Greg Minnaar, Athlete & Director Norco Race Division
From the earliest tire tracks on its rugged slopes to the world-class events it hosts now, MSA’s legacy is built on passion, perseverance, and pride. Over the decades, this mountain has witnessed unforgettable moments - from breakthrough victories to groundbreaking bike tech - helping drive the evolution of the sport itself. As Serge Veuthey, course designer and GM of Velosolutions Canada, puts it:
And the legacy doesn’t stop here
|I don’t know if it was the courses that changed the bikes, or the bikes that changed the courses - but it’s a mix of both.—Serve Veuthey, course designer and GM of Velosolutions Canada
Crankworx is incredibly proud to return to Mont-Sainte-Anne in September for a 5-day festival that will bring together the global mountain bike industry, elite athletes, the next generation of shredders, and passionate fans in the heart of Québec. After hosting the Dual Slalom events during the 2022 Crankworx Summer Series Québec City, this next chapter will be bigger, bolder, and feature even more disciplines. While the full event lineup is still to come, here's what we know for sure: Crankworx Mont-Sainte-Anne will be a powerful mix of rising stars, legends, and an electric crowd, all coming together for the grand finale of the 2026 Crankworx World Tour.Watch the video below
to immerse yourself in the deep mountain bike legacy of Mont-Sainte-Anne. Discover the achievements of a dedicated team, how the terrain and track design helped redefine what bikes could do, and why this destination continues to be a cornerstone of the sport.
Listen to exclusive insights from long-standing members of the organisational team and legends like Marie-Hélène Prémont
, Troy Brosnan
, Greg Minnaar
, Loïc Bruni
, Finn Iles
, Jackson Goldstone
, and more.
For updates on the event lineup, athlete registration, ticket sales and more, follow @crankworxmsa
.VERSION FRANÇAISE