Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup Finals Highlights - Video

Aug 7, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

 Aaron Gwin is the best Enduro racer of all times, won a DH race riding blind.
 You make my day with that comment Sir :-D
 I think Graeme Mudd nearly died at 2:25!
 WynTV - where are you? we miss you!
 Hearing his story makes his run that much more insane. Pretty much rode everything blind!
 Awesome back ground music
 Gwins actually a gun, like it wasnt as if it was jus raining, sounds like there wasnt much was going his way at all
 Minnaar chinguard to stem before his big huck @ 1:16 ... yikes

