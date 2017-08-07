Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup Finals Highlights - Video
Aug 7, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
WAKIdesigns
(1 hours ago)
Aaron Gwin is the best Enduro racer of all times, won a DH race riding blind.
[Reply]
+ 1
allbiker
(8 mins ago)
You make my day with that comment Sir :-D
[Reply]
+ 5
Rabbuit
(50 mins ago)
I think Graeme Mudd nearly died at 2:25!
[Reply]
+ 5
todesengel
(1 hours ago)
WynTV - where are you? we miss you!
[Reply]
+ 1
gomcdonald
(13 mins ago)
Hearing his story makes his run that much more insane. Pretty much rode everything blind!
[Reply]
+ 2
alfredfetta
(33 mins ago)
Awesome back ground music
[Reply]
+ 1
Shimanosaint0097
(1 hours ago)
Gwins actually a gun, like it wasnt as if it was jus raining, sounds like there wasnt much was going his way at all
[Reply]
+ 1
MmmBones
(19 mins ago)
Minnaar chinguard to stem before his big huck @ 1:16 ... yikes
[Reply]
Post a Comment