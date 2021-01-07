Home of the Monster T - Inside the Russian Vintage Freeride Scene

Astaldo, Dan The Beast, Wittman, and Nikita (2012)

P R O L O G U E

The Marzocchi Monster T's on a bike show in Kiev (2011)

Nothing unusual here: your ordinary racing line up in Moscow (2011)

Nemesis_999

Ariel on Demo 9, me on Balfa BB7, Aloe on Big Hit III; all with Monster T2's tuned to 230mm (9 inches) travel (2012)

The believers, the true Streetetz remnants: Aloe, Ludwig and their beloved Monster T's (2020)

P R E R E Q U I S I T E S

In this thread we gonna be posting the pinnacles of bike art. We gonna post our bikes that make make people stop and stare, with their mouths open; that make drivers stop their cars in shock!... bikes that make girls approach you and ask for a date! If your tires are narrower than 2.8 - MOVE ALONG. Don't try to be cool... you are born cool. For the holy Kievan Rus'! For Streetetz! P.S. We have a face control, expulsion possible, with Streetsefer's blessing. LET'S GO! — komarroff, 2008

Congratulations to making it to 2021 . No one ever said that things will change in 2021, theoretically it can get worse... but time does fly. Life is that very brief moment between the endless past and infinite future. Recognizing the maturity of Pinkbike audience, I've come to talk about the extraordinary, bizarre times; about weird human inventions; about the Urban Freeride Brotherhood, about the products of wild imagination... about the art in its purest form! Because what is art, if not contemplation? And what is contemplation if not creation, driven by the natural curiosity, by the pursuit of perfection? Isn't that what makes us, in essence, humans? Our ideas? Our strive to create, and to destroy? The Big Bang?

Vladislav-DH and his Turner DHR (2010)

A new student? Ask your questions... when the bike is done, show it. Should we find it to our liking, you will receive an invitation to the Mecca... — BICH, 2008

Devinci's Big Bang, one of many ideas that forever changed the course of history (2019)

Oh... just read the entire thread and realized I know nothing. I always thought that "Streetetz" just means "Park/Street"... I never thought you guys are actually that serious. Would you care to tell me more? Enlighten me, please? — MobyGo, 2008

PsiX, on his Balfa BB7 and Marzocchi Shiver, during Rivne Freeride Contest (2009) Things that seemed ordinary suddenly became history. Things we saw everyday and took for granted either vanished or became something else, something beyond recognition; but there is nothing we can do to stop the train, and we are yet to challenge the laws of thermodynamics. Our friends that we biked with for decades moved on with their lives and ride no more. Some we still occasionally see, some we will never see again, but they dwell in our memories.



Some who don't ride still have their bikes dwelling in the dark, well-hidden from the sunlight; some bikes are long forgotten and are rotting away. We, humans, are gifted at forgetting; it is our safety switch. This "safety switch" may sometimes protect us from trauma and from mental struggles, but it too works against us; today we will talk about the forgotten. We will discuss bikes, people, and religion. Irvin Yalom once noted: "What terrifies most about death is not the loss of the future but the loss of the past. In fact, the act of forgetting is a form of death always present within life". Because even when the race is over, the clock doesn't stop. The clock never stops: and no matter how fast we all are, even if one gets to see the podium, one is never fast enough to actually win the ultimate race.



Streetetz is a religion. It is when one builds a bike using a very specific set of components. It doesn't mean that you're going to actually use it... — mrStep, 2014

Lucky Luchano's Banshee Scream with Marzocchi Super Monster from Kiev (2009)

Streetetz - is who you are, with YOUR bike. You have to build your own. I think that today Streetetz unites everything that is considered to be oldschool... containing all the soul of that kind of mountain-biking; with heavy rides, with little or no technique... Streetetz is like living through MTB, perceiving it to be not just some sport... treating it more like freedom. Streetetz is living through oldschool... IMHO — eJay, 2011

Sir Chesterfield would say: "Those that don't know the past do not understand the present". So let's look at the sun: today I will talk about the bizarre phenomenon of Streetetz Era . Street -what, you ask, scratching your head? That's right: Streetetz, stressing the last "E". What in the world, you're thinking? Well, inspired by the Freeride Era of the early 2000s, Street E z was like a religious urban freeride cult in Ukraine and Russia.



A cult, because Streetetz was like a midnight club with clearly defined rules and dogmas; with a limited entry. A religion, because like any other religion, Streetetz had its own Gods, Dogmas, Axioms, and Сommandments. For a decade, from around 2006 to around 2015, we (Ukrainians and Russians) experienced what in a historic perspective may very well be considered a Renaissance. Empires rise, empires fall; sometimes societies and cultures quietly disappear off the map: just like bikes. Just like people. Consider this to be the elegy: Streetetz is now dead, and before you, this article is one of the Streetetz remnants. Doesn't make sense yet? No worries, you will understand soon. Allow me to enlighten you.

Alex Koschei on Banshee Scream (2006)

Streetetz? Streetetz is a philosophy, when you ride for fun and fun only, not for the purpose of competition; when you are not trying to be better than everyone else, when you are not trying to beat others at their own game. Those that know will understand, those that can't - well, hopefully they'll grow up one day. — dJJOSH!Bender, 2008

Misterio's Army Wehrmacht with Marzocchi Super Monster from Petrozavodsk (2011)

Don't ask us what Streetetz is, okay?! Ask yourself! Streetetz is what's in you, you gonna have it your own way! You don't have 3.0's, no dual crowns? Who. Cares. That's not the point: the point is your soul. — HaveFunInTheSun

The Streetetz Goddess Snegurka (2009) Some of you are old enough to remember when Marzocchi Monster T forks came out, some of you were in Las Vegas in 2002, saw the Super Monster prototype with your own eyes. These have forever changed the course of mountain-biking. As time went by we came to the conclusion that 10, 11, 12 inches of travel aren't necessary... no matter how big you are sending it, if you possess enough skill you can land almost anything using just 8 inches [or less] of travel. Mountain-biking industry reflects the change in philosophy: the bulkiest, the heaviest, the biggest was substituted with lighter, smaller, versatile. History took its natural course: the bikes of today, which are in many ways superior, don't weigh a ton; are supposedly more technologically advanced and supposedly more user-friendly. Right? Right, guys?...



...say all you want about the original Marzocchi's, but these forks survived 15+ years of abuse; they will probably survive another 10. If that's not impressive, I honestly don't know what is. — NEMESIS_999, 2020

DramaLLama, Mexanic89, Vany and Bogdan, Dan Beast, Tolik (2015)

Why they stopped producing Monster T's, you ask?! Because they just. Don't. Die. They are costly to produce, expensive to machine... would they just produce Monster T's they'd just go bankrupt at some point... but everyone would ride a Monster T, what a treat for my eyes that'd be! — The Beast, 2008

Ukraine is famous for its War, the beautiful women, the kindest people, hardcore raves and food. Even in 2020, the vast majority of Russians and Ukrainians are still barely making their ends meet; try getting a new bike when your average wage is 400 USD (in 2020). Usually, like with cars, most of us get them used, most of us get second-hand. So If you're buying, you better get something reliable. Needless to say... the original Italian Marzocchi forks are still used today, and despite all the years of beating, the anodizing is still not fading (unless it was damaged, or someone decided to use the stupid Enduro seals). To say the least, they survived the ultimate cras htest simulator: things don't leave Ukraine alive.

Mishanya, Urban Freeride (2015)

STREETETZ IS NOT A RIDING STYLE, IT IS A STATE OF MIND — Jerik-San, 2009

Taras Abramyuk, attempting the Drop of Love for the third time in Kiev (2010)

What is Streetetz for me?... Way of life... my passion... or the role that I play everyday, playing it to myself. Whether I like it or not, I feel that it is a part of me that I cannot avoid, can't get away from. It is who I am: the philosophy. The form of the view of the world, a certain distortion of my inner rebel; the protesting worldview. The exit that I found, what it became for me, which IS Streetetz... it never expected to discover what I found, yet I call it right place, right time. I call it LIFE!!! Yeah, life goes on, life changes and so do circumstances... but Streetetz is everywhere. It is in one's soul. It is what's inside. — kosto, 2011

Elgaz, no foot in Saint-Petersburg (2004) It makes perfect sense why Ukraine and Russia accumulated quite the concentration of Monster T's and Super Monster T's; and why we started a whole Cult that worshipped them. But it wasn't intentional. I don't know why, but back in the early 2000s we usually got high-grade trials parts only. This, I personally believe, provoked a very interesting turn of events: Ukrainian extreme forum X-Bikers, for example, was founded by a trialist PaWell in 2003; people would buy trials parts and use them for other purposes, like street or freeride. Those that watched movies like Kranked, Down and Double Down, New World Disorder... would get inspiration from the new trends in riding cultures, but until approximately mid-2000s they would take off on their own. Nonetheless, inspiring enough for our pioneers to start riding on whatever they had. They would shred on the equivalent of fishy Walmart-quality bikes (we would call these auchan-bikes) or on modified trials. This would later become turn into a certain type of a trend: dual-crown forks on hardtails. The term "urban freeride" never really acclimatized in our part of the world, so people would just call it Street. Except it clearly wasn't Street: it happened on the streets, and it was a Street: with a twist.



Streetetz is a philosophy. You have to be ready to embrace it. It's not a downshift, like many say: it's quite the opposite. — VeHDeTTa, 2008

Yojik, the true Streetseved that did a backflip on a DC Cock with Monster T's. Streetsefer approves! (2011)

S T R E E T E T Z _ E R A

What is the point of your Streetetz?! It's not a riding style, it's some peacockery. What is the point of building a bike that weighs 30 kilograms and is used as a beer-drinking chair?! You can't even bunny-hop that thing, not even talking about transfers or anything else... force = mass * velocity. FOR ****S SAKE! Why u put Monster T on a hardtail??? There are better forks out there, lighter bikes are the future, isn't it obvious?! My dad works in plane industry, I have seen it all. — leo123, 2011

Unintentionally, those that rode Street but couldn't (was it too technical and difficult for them?...) started off on street/dirt jump hardtails with bigger forks. The stars aligned: the word Streetetz origins from the word "street", and the suffix "etz". This suffix in Russian, as well as Ukrainian, means a certain type of affiliation to something, or being adjacent to the pivoted word. According to the archives, the functional shift appeared in around 2004-2005; at the very beginning, Streetetz just meant a hardtail with a dual-crown: the real OG Streetsers would say they're riding Street! But, the evolution was quick: people would build cheap hardtails and cheap dual crowns and do what they could do best: drop it to flat. It would be around this time when the threads started to appear on the forums. Dozens asked: what is this Streetetz?

LVN, the Stritsefer from Kharkiv (2007)

If you really think that a dual crown fork and hardtail is all you need for it to be Streetetz, I am here to disappoint you. — BICH, 2008

LVN's (also known as Streetsefer) true DC Cock from Kharkiv (2007)

This?! With these components?! This is not Streetetz, move along. NEXT!! — The Beast, 2013

LVN, the Stritsefer from Kharkiv (2007) A few years ago I stumbled accross "The Big City Polyphony", a weird collection of writings/presentations about language and globalization. It contains what appears to be the only research analysis of the phenomenon. One of the products of localizing/globalizing the Western mountain-biking culture, particularly the Freeride, was the sub-culture of "Streetetz": a culture that, as researchers claimed, had its own ideology, terminology, and dogmas. The researchers analyzed Russian and Ukrainian forums, examining pictures, videos, posts. They came to the conclusion that Streetetz is the Eastern variation of urban freeride movement, originating in the early 2000s, back when only a handful of us could practice mountain-biking professionally.



Guys, don't discuss such things. Fear The Streetsefer's (from the author: The Mighty God of Streetetz) punishment... — krasnyi, 2007

The Beast's OLOLO Streetetz from Kiev (2007)

Streetetz is force. Streetetz is power. It's stairgaps, it's drops to flats. It's 3.0 Monster Super Monster it's Evil Imperial. It's Loveseat and Motobars))) but you already know what Street is, right? — PsiH_SKA, 2009

Street, with a Russian "Etz"; the suffix that carries the burden of "ethno-specific connotation of strength, proportions". People would not know how to do dirt-jumping/street-riding, and would not have the money to afford full-suspension. Classic was born: a hardtail with bigger forks, with thick tires. The fundamental principle of choosing the Streetetz components was simple: the bigger, the better . Allow me to introduce you to the Streetetz Bible : the Holy Scripts from mid 2000s [translated just for you] that contain an accurate description of what to do, and what to avoid. The Sacred Streetsefer's Bible... pages torn, some symbols cannot be read, but here is what was translated so far:

Chipikk's DC Cock (2014)

So here is a question that really bothers me, if someone bought Gazzik's (from the author: Nokian Gazzaloddi's), 3.0's, DoubleWides, why does everyone, like a whole crowd, starts shouting that he is a Streetser? Or say he has a Streetser's soul?! (c) Alex, there is a broad consensus that the Streetetz components, like Wides, like DNM Volcano, DC Cock... are indeed used by the true Streetsers, however! If someone buys to actually ride, not just to show-off, does this also mean he is a Streetser?! — Flat_Am, 2006

Colowrat's Moscow-style DC Cock (2011)

• "...Thy frame will be a meaty Duncon, thy Cock; Monster T's shalth be put... (torn)

• (unreadable symbols)... The Holy Crossbar on your Renth'als use you should...

• ...The Renth'als... (unreadable symbols, but apparently means: "wider than 750mm")...

• Thy stop willth a the wrath and force of 4th pistons; or 6th... 8 (unreadable)

• Brother, a rotor of lesser than 200mm is rotor no more... (torn)...

• The Fury, the Wrath of Force to be... (torn) ...in sorte, diaboli... (implies Diabolus?)

• Wird die Hammerschmidt... (old high German? Unreadable)... Zum Himmel, zu...

• Sun... A track. A doubletrack... (crossed out by someone)...A width. A doublewidth...

• ... (unreadable symbols, but a number 24 repeats numerous times, over and over);

• ...Gazzaloddi! Gazzaloddi! Gazzaloddi... (missing pages)... Gazzaloddi! Gazzaloddi!

• (written by hand: A prayer? This could be)...

• Big Boy... (torn)... filled with Love, on Loveseat shall you still sit, mezmerized..."(end of quote)

The Sacred Streetetz Bible would teach the art of hardtail; but not just any kind; Streetetz-art kind of a hardtail. That was built to last; that would be used to send big stair gaps; to embrace the darkness of the mind-blowing wheelies... The Streetsefer, the Master of the ancient teachings wrote a lot, if only we had the missing pages... we can only guess what the teachings were. The enemies of the Cult burned the pages, destroyed the teachings. There was also another book. A book that contained something different, once called The Book of Light ... even the bravest of the Streetetz Clan would avoid reading it, as it humbled many.

Granddaddy B.I.C.H., practicing the art of Alcoride on .243 with Monster T's(2007)

• "...Brothers, recognizing the crawling darkness is already at our feet, we must act... (torn)

• ...Only those that compensate refuse from using The Trinity BoXXer... (torn)

• Praise the Boxxer. Embrace the Trinity. Be what you were, who you always were...

• Brothers, do not resort to 24 inches! Resist the look of 24 inch Seismic...

• ... (crossed out) The light... light... light is the... (torn pages)... Remember.

• ...Remember,... (crossed)...you are possessed, you... (crossed) ...still heal...

• Do not resort to Streetetz... (crossed) ...The Darkness... Less...

• ...Versus Weapon X. Seismic. Armageddon. Apocalypse...

• (written by hand: forbidden, or what? It says the name, but WHAT?!)

• ...The cowardly, the believing! The vile! Immoral!...

• You are not wicked. You... (censored) ... possessed by... (missing page)

• suffer no more, when you submit no more. Touch the light, see the sun..."(end of quote)

HaveFunInTheSun's DC Cock with a Bombshell Marylin (2009)

Why has Streetetz thread gone quiet?... Because Streetetz is dead. — GraduS, 2015

HaveFunInTheSun's DC Cock (2009) The Light would fight the Darkness, it would do everything to convince to use lighter components, the "new"... many of those that once opened The Book of Light did not return. Well, some did: but they were not the same. They would talk about the new bike parts they got; some would talk about it is impossible to ride a heavy bike... some would not talk at all. In 2015 the Holy War stopped; the threads went silent. Masses surrendered to Light; they would then question their identity, or would simply deny. They would talk about mysterious "progress", about how bad that "last year's model was"... they embraced the light; but by embracing The Light, they seemed to have lost their own...



You all are salty because you guys all ride Streetetz. Look, I really didn't want to say it, but now I have to: you guys are useless. Streetetz is bullshit, I never understood the point. Those that ride downhill and freeride - those are the REAL men. — Zayats, 2008

Max's DC Cocker from Moscow (2010)

Degenerates — lucha, 2014

As years went by, more and more people could not resist the Light. However! From 2009 till 2012 the War at some point seemed even: the Light fought, but The Brotherhood resisted, defending the surreal stoppies after clearing the stairgaps. The followers of the Cult would come to find their own Streetetz, attempting to reconstruct the teachings, to discover the Streetetz within themselves; to unleash their inner Beasts. The Cult grew, faith was pure; The Prophet was praised, as would the Shivers and the Monster T's. The Light seemed tempting, but Streetseveds would question the Light. Fearlessly resisting, The Streetsefer's followers would participate in discussions lasting dozens; sometimes hundreds of thread pages. They would constantly be infiltrated by those that gave up and embraced the Light, yet teachings continued. Continued, nonetheless.

Kerk Pirr's DC Cocker (2013)

Like Lektor said once... Streetetz is nothing but a show off... — X-MAN, 2009

One of Yojik's DC Cock from Moscow (2010)

Streetetz - when a huck bike is used for the same purpose as the chopper bikes, for beer-drinking... usually an absolutely stupid, ignorant build... can't be used for anything, using the components that just don't click... like using a Monster T on a street/part frame... — FPDen, 2007

Yojik and his DC Cock (2013) At times The Followers Of Light would become so bitter and fierce that the Streetseveds (those that practice Streetetz and possess Stritetz wisdon) wound wonder whether the Light became the Darkness itself. To aid the Streetseveds the forum moderators would one by one join the Streetetz Clan; some would personally moderate the holy "Streetezzzz" thread, advising and teaching newcomers. Moderators like Komarroff would insure that the recruits do not forget the Holy Loveseat; they would insure that the Holy Guidelines remain respected and that no single-crown fork infiltrates the thread. The Midnight Club would collectively approve one's Streetetz. The Prophecy was true: The Renaissance awaited.



You could as well take a cross-country bike that weighs around a half less and ride the same trails, do the same "tricks". Streetetz, Streetetz... a few years ago someone re-uploaded JIB, and what? Every second BMX-er can do that today, so what exactly are you compensating for? — el boogie, 2014

The Streetcifer on his Norco Shore and Super Monsters (2012)

N E W _ E R A _ S T R E E T E T Z

PRAISE THE SUPERMONSTER. — WhiteShadow, 2014

New challenges demanded a use of new weapons, and the Streetseveds would reinforce their position by bringing in the heavy artillery: full-suspensions. As the old texts and teachings were deciphered it became clear that The Streetsefer himself would approve the use of a wider range of weapons of mass destruction. Secondly, as by then Ukraine and Russia managed to obtain new secrets of all sorts, and they were already available. The Philosophy evolved, and full-suspensions firmly secured their place in Streetetz Brotherhood; they opened up an entirely new dimension. Some Streetseveds claimed that they had a vision: the Prophecy was that the shock should, under all circumstances, be a shock with a remote reservoir. The OG Streetetz maintained its fair share of action, but the new developments were contributing to the evolution of Streetetz: The New-Era Streetetz. The New-Era Streetetz combined the Urban Freeride and Freeride dimensions; it invited its followers to stop differentiating between the streets and the nature, and to push the limits.

Astaldo, dropping on his Specialized Big Hit with Marzocchi Monster T2's (2010)

I know it is not Friday yet, but nonetheless... as one of the most devoted Followers of the Streetetz, I felt an obligation to comment on the following fact: here in the store I saw a T-shirt that said: "Latent Streetsefer". Excuse my ignorance perhaps, maybe I am missing the point; but the Streetsefer can only be one, because Streetsefer is God; and therefore the delegation of the authority may not be carried out; we may thus conclude that there cannot, and will not, be another one. — kosto, 2011

Streetcifer's Norco Shore, with a Super Monster, Doublewides, Gazzaloddi's... a true Streetetz from Moscow, the real one (2010)

...therefore I would make perfect sense to substitute the word "Streetsefer" with the word Streetseved: or, meaning the individuum that follows the Streetetz and worships Streetsefer. — kosto, 2011

Dan Beast's singlespeed Big Hit III and Norco A-Line (2013) According to the Dirt dictionary, the term New-School Streetetz was characterized mainly by "bigger budgets and better components, like Atomlab rims, expensive forks like Shivers and Super Monster T's" (2005). I personally disagree, because the Monster T in our part of the world, over the years, became something like a Streetetz synonym. Yeah, the cheap dual-crows were used, but briefly; the 15-year-old definition doesn't reflect the changes. If we look at the timeline, the Monster T's or equivalent is an absolute must since the dawn of Streetetz. Where I personally would draw the line is, as you probably understood already, was when Streetetz embraced the full-suspension bikes, to unleash the true power of the Super Monster T; all while the true Streetseveds gained riding experience and grew stronger.



However! This does not resolve the problem I myself see. The word "latent" means not physically visible, concealed; this conflicts with the initial purpose and the initial message. Latent is supressed, while the behaviour which appears to be organizational and aimed at fulfilling the social needs isn't... — kosto, 2011

BaHbKa's Ellsworth Dare with Marzocchi Monster 2's, Doublewides, Hope BigUns(2010)

I personally think that these "Streetsers" are just those that look at their bikes or use them to ride around the city... all the others, whatever builds they have and whatever else they do, if they actually ride... they just don't belong to that category. BUT! Don't tell me that you never prayed to and never worshipped the Streetsefer himself, okay? — Lion Simba, 2007

The New-Era Streetetz, a period of time from 2009 till around 2013, in my humble opinion, was the most extraordinary thing that happened to mountain-biking community in the Eastern part of Europe. It united the ideas of the old world and the new world, where they obtained a new meaning through the prism of time. To walk the eight-fold path, the most talented would be willing to do anything to achieve perfection. As the movement gained knowledge and wisdom, the new canons developed; it was mutually agreed that some dogmas may be consciously challenged, to insure that not just the looks were present; that the functionality and the practicality play a critical role. That was when the brightest of the minds would collectively gather, brainstorm, and by trial and error find the ultimate path to the Darkside of the Moon... to the Nirvana, to the ultimate Streetetz.

Streetcifer, doing what is meant to be done on his Norco Shore (2012)

Streetetz is a philosophy. You have to be ready to embrace it. It's not a downshift, like many say: it's quite the opposite. — VeHDeTTa, 2008

Dan Beast's Specialized Big Hit with a Super Monster 2 (with a tuning that mimics the SSV technology), and Sunrims 24 MODO's (2014)

STREETETZ IS NOT A RIDING STYLE, IT IS A STATE OF MIND — Jerik-San, 2009

It was during the New-Streetetz Era the Believers were especially frequently challenged by those that were possessed by The Light. The Lighters would be willing to do everything it takes to convince the Streetseveds to give up and to surrender; the forum discussions boiled like a witch cauldron... it almost seemed as if the Darkness wasn't as dark as the Light itself. Through it all, the Streetezzzz Club remained open for business, welcoming those that wanted to become enlightened and to convert to the Darkness... the holy grail components were scarce, yet abundant; the Monsters were rare, yet it wasn't unusual to see a half a dozen of them on a Friday night urban session. Haters would always infiltrate the threads, and would always troll the Brotherhood: saying that bikes are useless, that their owners are useless; that a bike that weighs more than 16 kilograms is a bike no more...

Atomeg, 7 meter drop on Santa Cruz V-10 (mkI) on Super Monster T's (201

State of mind? Ideology? LOL, good luck, boys — 2+2=7, 2009

Yojik, sending the biggest stairgap in Moscow (2011)

Your Streetetz reminds me of collecting the post stamps, but never actually using them at the post office... you only look at them, because that's your way of getting horny — ololosh00, 2013

LVN, dropping on his DC Cock (2011) ...and to some extent, of course, the Lighters spoke the truth: RedBull Rampage proves that one, should one have enough skill, does not need anything more than a slopestyle bike. But the true Followers would not listen: they would practice the sacred ritual of hucking to flat; through broken arms, legs, and spines; through pain and suffering; the suffering that, according to Buddhists, is imminent. Through all the challenges and traumas, the true Streetetz warriors would come back again and again, and still shred; still on the Monster T's and Super Monster T's, still on 24's; still on their Loveseats, against the clock. Many Loveseats and Doublewides were sacrificed, but no expense was spared in the name the Holy War. The true Streetsefers always knew that, no matter how hard one tries, The true Streetsefers had no illusions: they knew the Light will ultimately prevail; but this realization did not imply they had to surrender. Knowing that the War was lost long before it begun, the Followers knew they have no choice other than to stare at the sun.



Yeah, I too have an "utterly useless" bike... "throw away that Monster T! Gosh, put on some 26's, man!"... I give zero ****s! I love the plush suspension, I love 24 Doublewides, love my 230mm Monster, I don't care it weighs like I do and it doesn't pedal... I do Downhill and Freeride and I fly UNREAL for most of you on here distances... and yet it has the name: Streetetz. I arrived here myself, I was just assembling my bike and riding what I love to ride, really... — The Beast, 2009

Dan "The Beast" on Demo 9 With Monster T2, Ruchiha drop (2010)

To understand Streetetz, IMHO, just ride with Yejik, with the Beast, LVN, or any other shredding Streetseveds (remark: those that follow and teach the Streetsefer's teachings). Once you do, you'll stop pulling that face seeing Gazzaloddi's and Monster T's on a hardtail! — Makaronman, 2009

...And ride. Makaronman was certainly right. There were Streetseveds that re-defined Streetetz. At some point Streetetz was no longer "wanna-be-street"; it became a class of its own; with the ideology of its own; with people that re-defined mountain-biking in the East. What was called Freeride in early 2000s became a Religion, a way of life for those that were ready to embrace it. Ironically, the Streetetz religion, despite the heavy promotion of the Dark side, of Satanic Seismic Hubs, and of Armageddons and Apocalypses... attracted the brightest and the kindest souls that were always ready to help.

Snegurka, dropping on her Banshee Scream (2011)

For me Streetetz - is everything that is not Freeride, everything that is not Downhill, Dirt, nor Street... meaning it is huge stair gaps, drops on stairs... I own a true Streetetz bike, yet I shred, I send drops, big drops, airs, gaps, dirts...

I just like using a heavy bike, I love controlling something heavy. The moral of the story? Streetetz can only be your own, in your own way. — Yojik, 2009

Taras Abramyuk, landing the Drop of Love (2009)

I think that Ukraine and Russia are only places where bender style is still alive ;D. Love that, so keep droppin' ;D — shivnDH

Simak's 24Seven Dark Angel DH2 with Risse Champ 9's (2011) But the tensions would continue; they were practically non-stop. Streetseveds would continuosly have to argue with the Deniers, the Deniers would, again and again, talk about how useless these bikes are; that they are impossible to ride; that they are an attempt "to compensate", in a nothing but an attention-seeking move, in a hungry attempt of self-validation. Some Streetseveds would lose it. Others would just watch. Others would patiently, again and again, try to explain what seemed obvious: that there actually was no point. That if there ever was the point then it is what you, personally, make of it. That all of this is done for fun. That we all are here to enjoy ourselves, not lose our time, and have fun.



You will probably never understand. Because here, no one cares ; everyone rides for fun and pleasure... you know, BANZ said the truth: all the people that represent the ideology are very positive, very kind and honest. You will always see the right Streetsefer from a mile away: even without his bike he is super-positive, always well-mannered, his smile is an honest one... and his perception of the world is usually spot-on — LVN, 2006

Me, sending the roadgap at the end of 36-hour, continuous (non-stop) riding session (2013)

Guys, if there was anything we wanted to prove to you, we've proven it already. If that is not enough and you still don't get it, come back in a year or two. — Nemesis_999, 2020

But nothing would ever be enough, and the War continued. Meanwhile the philosophy evolved; and it was now driven by the Followers. The mutual agreement was reached that the 24 inch wheel size especially made sense when one would join the Dark Side and use the Super Monster T; given the size of the fork, the Believer would want the rest of the bike to be as low to the ground as possible. There is no point in having 295mm travel, but it makes even less sense when the headtube angle is slacker than 64 degrees; one will ultimately damage the already vulnerable Super Monster T's stanchions (remember Pirat?).



One will also get an utterly useless bike if one's bottom bracket finds itself somewhere around one's knees. The Believer needs a bike, not a catapult. Should one desire a Super Monster T then one shall choose a frame cautiously, critically, and very seriously. As you probably know, there aren't that many frames to choose from. Trial and error lead to the verdict that the best frame of all time for the big forks is, without a doubt, Norco A-Line (you will only want 2005! Or, you will want Team-DH 2004!). These frames will also take a 10.5x3.5 shock without any serious modifications, giving you 11" of travel while not raising the bottom bracket at all ! If you don't mind the stupid leverage ratio, a Banshee Scream will do... meh, okay. Or you can get an old Santa Cruz V-10 (mkI); or, you can do as the real men do and use the Big Hit III. If you are lucky to have an Armageddon, use the Armageddon. Or an Apocalypse. But remember: never raise your bottom bracket , for the love of Streetsefer.

Me, on my Norco A-Line, with the Super Monster 2's (2012)

Yeah, I agree... the Super Monster is too much for the Scream, I quickly found that out. — streetcifer, 2012

Streetcifer on Podkova drops, on his Banshee Scream (2013)

Nemesis_999, I hold nothing against posts, threads... but I definitely hold everything against the bicycle trash you guys are riding on and worshipping... What if you'll convince someone this trash is worth it? That's why I say: ride, and buy. Buy new. If you were to use your bikes the right way, the way they were intended to be used, they'd die in like 2-3 years. — AxMeDoff, 2020

The Beast during Rovno Freeride Contest, With Marzocchi Monster T2 (2010) The recent discoveries led to realization that even if something's good, one can always make it better. As the Followers once discovered that Marzocchi Monster T2 could be converted into a 230mm travel T2 (+40mm), some, being exceptional engineers and mechanics, were devoted to upgrading the ideas of the old world. The Semёn-UA managed to re-create a double front rotor brake design on a Marzocchi 888. Dan "The Beast" did things that would normally be considered impossible: that's how a second pair of RC2X Shivers (with a weight of 2.7 kilograms!) were built in Ukraine (the first were built by WhiteShadow); at least two Super Monsters (mine and Dan's) were converted into Super Monster 2's, to unleash the full potential of the SSV technology on 12 inches of travel.



The Avalanche MTN-10 fork that made its way to Ukraine was converted from coil to air, dropping a half of its original weight... and actually using the 2 leftover inches, making them MTN-12's. Dan also mastered the service of Romic shocks, or the "impossible to service" shocks, but he didn't stop there: he made an air spring for Manitou Revox. The rear Seismic Industries Hubs were converted to size 150x12; then to 160x15; cheap Shimano internals were replaced with internals from DT Swiss... because using only a front Seismic Industries Hub is just ignorant; las the Streetsefer-equivalent Joshua Bender once said, “You gotta go big”. And being a Cult that worshipped the Golden Era Freeride, quite a few of us kinda did. You go out there and attempt what you believe you can land. You either make the perfect bike that the Streetsefer will approve, or you die trying.



So. What. Maybe let's all live in the past, how about that? Is that all you've got? Can't bother to argue with you. Feel free to live in the past, do the useless things you do, collecting your trash, WHOOPS! - sorry, slipped, OLDSCHOOL. Drink your booze, whatever it is, give birth to freaks like you, whatever... — DroвенЯка, 2010

The perfect, like the finest wine, Norco A-Line that served me for a few seasons; with Grimeca System 17's (the only 6-piston brake that actually works), Seismic Industries Flange 4's... custom Super Monster 225 IS Adapter manufactured by a mechanic Twain32... forgive me, O'Lord-o'mighty, for selling the Loveseat (2013)

P O S T _ S T R E E T E T Z _ E R A

Oh God! How much I missed! I am no longer part of the club! The mightly Lord Streetsefer, please forgive your daughter; I have sinned. During the last 3 years I rode my bike just a handful of times... I am on my knees, oh mighty Lord, and I ask you for your blessing, to let me join the club again... I resisted the temptation of selling my Banshee Scream, I would fight again and again for my Super Monster T. I am coming back. See you all next week. — Snegurka, 2011

Datiko, dropping in (2010) All things, as they should, have a beginning, a meaning, and the end. The Streetetz Era ended as unexpectedly as it initially started: but to be completely fair many things ended 7 years ago. It is hard to pinpoint when the madness in the once united mountain-biking community began; it is as hard to pinpoint when it ended. I personally would say that the year 2014 was devastating, socially and culturally; and the death of Streetetz movement was [in comparison to the consequences of the Russo-Ukrainian War] a small externality of growing disparities, of the increasing social tensions and struggles... but the vibe on the forums perished utterly. In 2014, the War changed everything: many stopped riding; many were forced to leave behind their homes and relocate. The ethnical battles on the forums reflected how ripped and torn the once united community now was. The threads would go quiet. Someone would occasionally sell something, someone would occasionally post a picture or two, ask a question... but the discussions would not last, the new Followers would stop coming while the old would stop coming. They would promise to comeback, again and again; but they didn't. We felt that the end of era was coming, but we didn't realize how quickly the end was coming.



Hm... so despite the fact that the heaviest thing I lifted in the last 2 years was the Parker pen, I am trying to make a comeback and re-join you guys. I am looking for a company, let's go out and ride. Any granddaddies still riding?! — kosto, 2014

Kosto and his Karpiel Armageddon (2012)

Right now I am so, so happy that I never sold my Karpiel... and all that other stuff I had lying around, as you can see I assembled another cross-country (from author: shows another Streetetz machine) bycicle... the parts waited for 7 years, for your information. Yeah, you guys are right... we grow up. We move on with our lives, we become successful elsewhere, forgetting about our old hobbies... but allow me to speak philosophically: it is damn good to remind yourself of the good ol' days. — kosto, 2014

I mean, that was expected. The sudden War that separated entire communities, not just biking communities, was one thing; people getting older, finding new hobbies, getting new jobs, moving elsewhere and finally moving on was another. It was almost as if one could physically observe the participation declining. Some administrators just abandonded the community and, like many others did, left the bycicle behind. Retrospectively speaking, the forums never recovered; people stopped coming, and biking community became fragmented. It seemed as if the Light finally won, after years of battles.

Datiko's stash: Canfield Fatty Fat, Cortina DH-10, RockyMountain Switch SE (2013)

Guys, someone just stole my Apocalypse. I left the bike outside the apartment door for literally 15 minutes (in a huge apartment building with concierge and cameras, on one of the top floors), washed my face... Gone. The guy wore the same jacket as I did, had the same height. People thought that was me, WTF? — Nemesis_999, 2013

The stolen (in 2013, on 30.12) Karpiel Apocalypse: the Streetetz Nirvana (2013)

You'll find it... whoever stole it doesn't have the slightest idea how ****ed he is. Miracles happen when its Christmas, just act. And believe. Doing that in Kyiv? Suicide. — Yuretz81, 2013

In 2013, on December 30th my Karpiel Apocalypse, the one I had a pleasure to ride for a total of one month since I finished it, was gone. An awakening experience: I had everything, and suddenly I had nothing. I borrowed money to buy the Apocalypse; I sold pretty much all the other parts I had... I was biting my nails. In 2013 the forum was still relatively active, and the thread grew exponentially. I met with people I never knew existed. Many people drew a parallel between my stolen Apocalypse and Kosto's stolen [few years earlier] DaBomb Projectile. I talked to people that wanted to assist... and I was humbled. The support that I received from the community was phenomenal. It looked as if everyone's watching (on 31th December 2020, the thread had 105,688 views) and everyone was shocked.

Miv Master's and Hohol's Streetetz (2011)

HOLY. SHIT. These guys clearly have no idea what's coming. You'll find it. 100% you'll find it. I wish you luck. — Mr.Downhill, 2013

Datiko's beautiful, charming Ellsworth Dare (2011)

Brooo, we never met but I was so stoked when you've posted your bike on here! I will mourn the bike, that was the PEAK of the Urban Freeride PEAKS. Keep me posted! — Mr.Downhill, 2013

VIPBNG's stash (2009) I had so many plans for that bike... but it turned out I only had a week or two. So yeah, I felt like an idiot. I would update the thread regularly; We would have small "anniversaries" of the bike that was gone... I was on a mission to try to get back into riding, but I felt as if I've lost a part of myself. All sorts of fantastic people, like Eric from Eastside, would try to help me out and try to re-construct it piece by piece; and I would still ride, don't get me wrong: I would borrow new Demo's, I would try out new bikes when I could... I wouldn't mind riding any other bike, really; but in an interesting turn of events I was left with my own bitter aftertaste of my loss. It took me a few good years to try to become a Buddhist about it. Back then, after realizing that the bike is gone forever, that was the only thing I could actually do: I had to let go and to surrender.



Guys! Enjoy the season, happy trails! Ride your bikes while you can; but remember that things are just things, and that people matter more! — Nemesis_999, 2017

The Karpiel Armageddon of BANZ(2009)

Happy New Year, right? Anniversary, right? Are you celebrating, perhaps? He had a bike of his dreams, it got stolen, I remind you. — Ashe4ka, 2015

Apart from upping the stolen thread I, like many by then, stopped posting, stop engaging in internet battles... it seemed like there was nothing left to discuss. After 3 years have passed I gave up the hope and decided, like many did, to move on with my life. But I had a feeling that I am moving on in the right way: I would still concern myself with finding another Apocalypse, but I knew that it was pretty much impossible. The Streetsefer himself would probably say: "you're not choosing the frame, the frame chooses you". Nonetheless, in the attempts of keeping Stritetz going new bikes would still be posted, and some of them were damn sexy. Nonetheless, the threads would grew thinner and thinner; what was meant to happen long ago finally was happening: the end of Streetetz.

The Brooklyn Machine Works Rubber Duckie no.2 with Avalanche MTN-10. The ultimate Streetetz. The OM of Streetetz (2015)

No news? Weird. Weird that the bike is nowhere to be seen... — MivMaster, 2016

Astrix Havoc with Avalanche MTN-8 (2012) It was as if the stolen Apocalypse marked the beginning of the end, coincidentially. The phenomenon was over: there were very few people who were crazy enough to keep riding a Karpiel, a frame that comes from the dinosaur era of mountain-biking, in later 2010s (it's actually not very heavy at all, even with the second shock!). The prices started increasing quickly, as the Vintage Downhill pages grew in popularity. Funny, right? At first we were buying the stuff that not many people in the West needed, now we observe the opposite tendencies: what we know for sure is that the number of the vintage bikes does not increase, and will most likely only keep decreasing as more and more people want to buy; and keep. Not ride; just keep, for the purpose of keeping.



The Apocalypse - is not just any bike. You discover what it truly means when you actually try getting one. It's not about the money, knowing that a bike like this can cost like a car; it's the soul. — Tsypa_Broiler, 2016

Burya's acid Karpiel Armageddon (2013)

Oh let the Lord Streetsefer punish those that sinned and that have stolen the Charriot of the God... FOR STREETETZ. — DaBomb, 2017

In 2017 we all sort of embraced the loss of the iconic bike that symbolized the end of the Streetetz Era. We all were convinced that the bike is not coming back. There would be no point in upping the thread; The Streetetz threads, too, were quiet. It was as if the life moved on and continued in private messengers, not on forums; people now used alternative platforms to discuss bike-related stuff. People that posted daily and were once the community ambassadors left elsewhere. They moved on with their lives: some are busy lawyers, some are office clerks during the day and the street racers at night; some, being professional mechanics, found a new purpose.



Many, like it often happens in MTB, discovered motocross, a fresh breath of adrenaline air for those that could no longer satisfy the thirst. Some lost their loved ones in the war. Some could not overcome the drug abuse. Things are just things, remember? A bike is just a bike: even a very special bike is just a bike. Year after year I would remind myself and those around me about that; until one day, 4 years later, I received a call. Someone asked me to pick it up. He sent me pictures: and there it was, in 3 separate boxes.

LVN's Karpiel Armageddon, symbolically yellow (2020)

Hey guys. FOUND IT — Nemesis_999, 2017

Me, Yaytseslav, Aloe, and the Beast, having some tea

T H E _ L E G A C Y _ E P I L O G U E

Lucky Luchano's Banshee Scream; with an actual banshee, and an actual scream (2009)

Yaytseslav's majestic, royal Versus Weapon X and Marzocchi Shivers (2014)

Me, racing on the Karpiel Apocalypse for the first time in years (2017)

My Karpiel Apocalypse, the legend that returned home (2020)

This might sound strange, but I would like to quote Irvin Yalom: “...the more unlived your life, the greater your death anxiety. The more you fail to experience your life fully, the more you will fear death”. You know what I think? If there ever was the right time to start living, if you're not doing that already, the time is now. There is one thing I know for sure: if I were to be a bike with a soul, I would not want to rot somewhere in the dark. I would not want to hang on someone's wall as a trophy. I would want to be free, even if that meant getting hurt. — Nemesis_999, 2017

We have come a long way. Not in terms of just bikes; in terms of the Anthropocene itself. The chance of life appearing on a planet is rather slim; the chance of life thriving and sustaining itself is slimmer. What we see around us is a fraction of a world that has been changing long before we were here, and it will continue to change long after we are gone. The human lifespan is too short to be able to see it all, and there is no time machine: imagine how much of what happened was never recorded or documented. What is lost is probably forever gone.I mean, even by looking at bikes we see how much they evolved over the last century; how much was left in the past or re-invented; or just forgotten, proved to be useless in the long run. Bikes, after all, are just reflections of who we are, like everything else. We learned to go faster, send it bigger, land it smoother. Bikes, being the tools, evolved with us. Let this article remind you how much the bikes have actually changed, and how much the world around us has changed. With this mountain-biking history article I would like to welcome you to 2021.My personal story really took off after [the now legendary and closed] stolen bike thread. After 4 years and around 600 replies... my Karpiel Apocalypse returned. Russian and Ukrainian forums have a tradition of creating personal stories threads; after 600 replies I could not leave the mates hanging... so I did write my story that contained dozens of pictures of cool bikes, descriptions, thoughts... as the time went by, I would revisit it, again and again. At some point I decided to rewrite everything from scratch.It was when I realized: there is a much bigger story that needs to be told. What you probably don't know is that Ukraine and Russia, at some point, developed a sophisticated biking community with its biking portals (as old as Pinkbike) that had its own Freeride Brotherhood, where Bender-style would dwell. A religious old-school biking cult. As we grew older we realized that all things, even cults, eventually come to an end; and all this time we were staring at the slowly setting sun... and the sun has set.A few words about me: name is Yegor, also known as. I come from Kiev, I am an environmentalist, a freerider, I love bikes, and I have been using a Super Monster for nearly a decade; I have no intention for swapping it for anything else in the foreseeable future (though it doesn't mean I cannot appreciate modern bikes and modern parts, I actually do. I make achoice!); as a [remnant] follower of the Russian and Ukrainian Urban Freeride Cult I came here to tell you a story.A story about Prophets, Prophecies, and the Sacred: the Karpiels, Banshee Screams, Duncon's, the beautiful Italian Super Monsters, Seismic Industries Hubs, the sexy Doubletracks and the double Doublewides... yeah, isn't it strange to talk about these things, considering 2021? I know, yes, I know: yet the more I look around, the more I see people going totally crazy aboutbikes. We, the [now silent] Streetetz Clan, are shrugging shoulders and smiling. We knew. We knew long time ago.I invested countless hours interviewing people, finding pictures, asking people to send me pictures. I read more than a thousand pages of all sorts of threads to select the posts, comments, and translate them as accurately as was possible (and so that they actually mean something, taken out of the context); all to insure that you get the content you deserve. Consider me a messenger: what you make of the message is only up to you, but don't take itseriously. Because we didn't, and that was the whole point.The aim is to give you, to the extent possible, an unbiased overview of the unique culture we developed [and lost] over the decades. Not your cup of tea? Totally fine, I get it. There are two types of people: people that feel something when they see bikes like these, and people that don't. There is no right or wrong. Perhaps it is stupid to use 24 inch wheels in 2021, but you know what? Thebelievers will. Regardless, feel free to ask me anything in the comments, I will try my best to respond. Happy trails!Так вот меня волнует какой вопрос если человек купил газики 3.0 или Дабл Вайды на него надо кричать всей толпой что он стритцер,даже доходит до таких выражений как "ты в душе стрицер" (с) Санёк,есть общее мнение что Газики 3.0,ДНМ Волкано,Дабл Вайды,ДС Кок это стритцевые комплетующие ... отчасти да истиные стрицеры покупают их НО если человек покупает их для катания а не для показухи он тоже считается стритцером ??!!Once, during the afternoon tea sometime in 2018, we started discussing the Streetetz phenomenon. We agreed, as strange as it may sound, that was has happened in the Eastern Europe was indeed a quite bizarre occurence. Being a globalization externality, Streetetz turned into a thing of its own. Originating from movies like JIB, Down, Double-Down, and New World Disorders, it was inspired by the culture to us inaccessible, yet so appealing; so close, yet so far away. You inspired, we borrowed; and created something new. Isn't that what the globalization is about? About the exchange of energy?Perhaps, you were riding Streetetz and were part of the Phenomenon, not knowing that whatever it is you're doing has a name somewhere on the planet. You might think it is weird; and you will be damn right, all of thisweird, and I invested more time thinking about it than what would probably be considered to be a healthy amount, not going to lie. I guess partially because, as I kept reading the forums and the old threads, I realized: Streetetz was some good trolling. The Streetetz Bible, The Streetsefer, The holy Gazzaloddi... whatever it was, it was pure, and it was self-ironic. It was honest.Streetetz movement was Carlos Castaneda`s conscious stupidity. The true Streetetz can only be your own. Streetetz is not a riding style; it is the way of life. You discover your own Streetetz through living; you explore things. You try new. You are what you make of yourself, and your imagination is your only limit. As it was already said, it's not about the dual-crowns; it's not about the 3.0's, and it's not about the hardtails: it is about who you are and who you are becoming. Life is competing; but competing for the purpose of fun, the way it was meant to be, to contemplate.It never had to make any sense, paradoxically. In a world so complicated and so [despite all the technologies we have; despite the internet] disconnected it is easy to forget what really matters. We often spend our lives running, not knowing where we're actually running; or even where we came from. Especially in times like these, when it might seem like there is no light at the end of the tunnel, we have to allow ourselves to breathe out; to remind ourselves of what's truly important; but... sometimes the only thing we can do is surrender to the unknown.The parts are now rarer. They are getting more and more expensive. We all know that Streetetz is no more: the part that were once sold for peanuts now cost more and more; as more time goes by, more and more people start hunting for parts. A lot of people are suddenly going crazy again; and we can't blame them, we had our own obsessions. There is just one thing that saddens me: people stopped riding these bikes, actually riding. I know the bikes hide somewhere in the dark.Looking at the younger generations shredding, going bigger than most of us ever did, I wonder: what will the mountain-biking look like in 20 years from now on? Should the 2020 be the middle point, what are we going to ride in 2040? Given how quickly things change today it's practically impossible to say, but I have a question: if you were to comeback to 2000 and would someone ask you the same questions about 2020, what would you say? Is this the 2020 you expected?I wish you a Happy New Year. Thank you very much for spending your time and reading my article. I wish you luck in 2021! I hope miracles keep happening, they should.Stay safe, stay cool, enjoy that brief moment between the endless past and endless future that is called life. I know it's hard, I myself struggle, but there is nobody else that can do that for you.