Moots Show Off Their New Womble Titanium Hardtail - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 14, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Moots Womble

There's only one thing better than a steel hardtail, and that's one made from titanium.

Moots are a name synonymous with that material and also for creating some of the cleanest hardtail frames out there for road, gravel, MTB and generally just sitting back and admiring. But they are riders too, and probably advocate that you spend equal amounts of time riding as well as looking at their frames. And to up the amount of riding they offer to the MTB crowd they have come out with the Womble.

Moots Womble
Clean details all over the frame.
Moots Womble
Clearance for 2.6" tyres.

Not a small animal that lives under Wimbledon Common, but actually named after the IMBA Epic trail in Arkansas, the Womble is aimed at people who love a good single track and a bit of adventure. Moots nicely say it's for old souls, those not chasing after the latest trend or most up to date spec and colourway. This is likely a bike you'll have in your quiver for many years to come. More of an investment.

The Womble uses 29" wheels with clearance for 2.6" tires, is based around a 140mm fork and comes in two build options.

Moots Womble Geo

Geometry is quoted for the bike at 25% fork sag, so more of a dynamic geometry guide than the usual static one. But there's 4 sizes ranging from 419mm to 505mm reach with just over a 67-degree head angle. Seat tube length and angle are altered per size with the larger sizes getting a slacker seat angle. BB drop is 57mm which should give a BB height of around 321mm and there's a 434mm chain stay on all the sizes.

Frames are designed around a 35mm - 50mm stem length and a minimum 150mm dropper post. There's availability to run down to a 120mm fork too, but it would change the geometry, resulting in a steeper head and seat angle while giving a longer reach. Max chainring size is 32T.

All frames have clean external cable routing, a threaded BB and attention to detail like no other. US-made titanium frames have never been inexpensive, and that holds true with the Womble - the frame only is priced at $3,625 USD.

The Womble uses new double butted top and down tubes to help out with the stiffness and strength of the longer bike design while minimizing the weight penalty. Moots also upped the tube diameter and the resulting aesthetic is more aggro.

Moots Womble
Womble SRAM build. MSRP: $9,309 USD.
Moots Womble
Womble Shimano build. MSRP: $7,640 USD.

Both builds of the Womble are 1x only with a full SRAM AXS setup, ENVE wheels and SRAM brakes. The other build uses a Shimano XT 12-speed and brakes and a normal, hydraulic Reverb. Both builds come with a Rock Shox Pike and Vittoria tyres.

The SRAM build bikes comes with a special bead blasted anodizing for a bit of flare without hurting your eyeballs. Moot's standard etched finish is also available, as too is there Signature series of anodized logos and patters for an upgrade option.

For more information head over to the Moots Womble website.

Moots Womble




42 Comments

  • 29 0
 $10,000 metal hardtails! YESSSSS lol. Where are all the comments?
  • 22 0
 I mean, it does hold two water bottles. Seems worth it.
  • 11 0
 you could make it hold three with a drill
  • 3 0
 \m/ METAL \m/
  • 5 0
 @slumgullion: I'd rather pay $15,000 for a bike that can hold three
  • 1 0
 It is an expensive build. $3600 for frame only, and you can hang whatever you like off it.
  • 1 0
 @kookseverywhere: Add 5k for each water bottle
  • 1 1
 This thing better be stupidly light.
  • 16 0
 I don't understand why companies like Moots have, "models".

If I'm ever fortunate enough to ring these guys in Colorado to build me a dream bike, I'm not gonna want a stock model. I'm gonna want to sit down and talk to someone about every bike I've owned and what I liked and what I didn't and have them take 30 measurements of me and make me something that answers every question I could ask of a bike.

But maybe that's just me.
  • 10 7
 10k bike with sram brakes? Cmon ? Really?
  • 1 0
 Moots offer custom geo. Models help people get what they want faster and also allows some features that aren’t cost effective on one off scales (for most people).
  • 14 0
 I'm applying to Dental school...
  • 9 1
 Or could've just paid attention while you were there the first time.
  • 8 0
 Perfect bike for a toodle down the neighborhood bike path.
  • 7 3
 If you think this bike is too expensive then you are not the target market.
  • 1 0
 This is not really a luxury product, however. Kind of like Paul and various American steel frame fabricators that jack up their prices because of some kind of sentimental value
  • 4 0
 Gonna be honest and say I didn't know moots still existed. Always remember seeing them on mtn biking action
  • 1 0
 They're in the gravel and bike packing segments.
  • 1 0
 "US-made titanium frames have never been inexpensive"

I mean, I guess? My made-in-the-US Lynskey Titanium hardtail cost me $2,328. Fully built with a middle-of-the-road spec. That was a demo unit, like new. Brand new would have been around $3K, but that makes a $3,625 frame hard to swallow.
  • 1 0
 10.000$ for that... OK
For such a price, I can mount 2 titatium premium hardtails with a modern geometry, and 4 steel premium hardtails with... a modern geometry.
Moots, come back! We`re still loving you!
  • 1 0
 67hta with 449 reach and 75.7 sta is a pretty sweet spot for HT geo that’s meant to cover a lot of ground. This bike looks so dope, but 10k..... I’m with you, I can put together two of whatever I need for that with whatever I want on it, I don’t see them point of this in the current market
  • 1 0
 I've always been amazed that companies like Moots have managed to stay around as long as they have. I'm all for the little guy, but I really feel like maybe there's a trust fund involved here...
  • 1 0
 It would be more efficient if it had a steel rigid fork...and more affordable as well if the frame were made of aluminium and had v-brakes with those geometry numbers from 1998...
  • 4 0
 I’d hit that
  • 1 2
 Why bother making a Small 29er? Small 29ers are terrible! Do these manufacturers actually test their bikes performance for each size these days or they just start on a jig for the sake of making a bike? Covid19, focus on that!
  • 1 0
 I'm trying to think why this is 10k. Sure maybe a cool boutique brand could price it like that, but moots doesn't scream cool to me idk
  • 1 0
 for 10k you don't get front/rear centers that are adjusted for frame sizing? Wut?
  • 1 0
 Now a elevated chainstay to make a softail high pivot(flex) bike. The high flex y b beat
  • 1 0
 Very clean. Not sure about the oil slick chain.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sweet but dang that is a lot of $$$$. I would love to ride one!
  • 1 0
 I think i'll just by two bikes instead - the frame pretty sick though
  • 1 0
 These are the real dentist bikes IMO.
  • 1 0
 that there is a purdy bicycle
  • 1 0
 This bike makes me want to go to dental school.
  • 1 0
 Moots Womble-for the dentist that isn't even pretending they're a ripper.
  • 1 0
 We've been mooted......
  • 1 0
 whats it weigh?
  • 6 0
 it's a sweet titanium build, that's moot.
  • 2 1
 Uhh?
  • 1 0
 I like those graphics.
  • 1 2
 Honestly, quoting geometry for a hardtail at sag feels misleading.
  • 1 2
 lame

