Moots Show Off Their New Womble Titanium Hardtail - Pond Beaver 2020

There's only one thing better than a steel hardtail, and that's one made from titanium.
Moots are a name synonymous with that material and also for creating some of the cleanest hardtail frames out there for road, gravel, MTB and generally just sitting back and admiring. But they are riders too, and probably advocate that you spend equal amounts of time riding as well as looking at their frames. And to up the amount of riding they offer to the MTB crowd they have come out with the Womble.
Not a small animal that lives under Wimbledon Common, but actually named after the IMBA Epic trail in Arkansas, the Womble is aimed at people who love a good single track and a bit of adventure. Moots nicely say it's for old souls, those not chasing after the latest trend or most up to date spec and colourway. This is likely a bike you'll have in your quiver for many years to come. More of an investment.
The Womble uses 29" wheels with clearance for 2.6" tires, is based around a 140mm fork and comes in two build options.
Geometry is quoted for the bike at 25% fork sag, so more of a dynamic geometry guide than the usual static one. But there's 4 sizes ranging from 419mm to 505mm reach with just over a 67-degree head angle. Seat tube length and angle are altered per size with the larger sizes getting a slacker seat angle. BB drop is 57mm which should give a BB height of around 321mm and there's a 434mm chain stay on all the sizes.
Frames are designed around a 35mm - 50mm stem length and a minimum 150mm dropper post. There's availability to run down to a 120mm fork too, but it would change the geometry, resulting in a steeper head and seat angle while giving a longer reach. Max chainring size is 32T.
All frames have clean external cable routing, a threaded BB and attention to detail like no other. US-made titanium frames have never been inexpensive, and that holds true with the Womble - the frame only is priced at $3,625 USD.
The Womble uses new double butted top and down tubes to help out with the stiffness and strength of the longer bike design while minimizing the weight penalty. Moots also upped the tube diameter and the resulting aesthetic is more aggro.
Both builds of the Womble are 1x only with a full SRAM AXS setup, ENVE wheels and SRAM brakes. The other build uses a Shimano XT 12-speed and brakes and a normal, hydraulic Reverb. Both builds come with a Rock Shox Pike and Vittoria tyres.
The SRAM build bikes comes with a special bead blasted anodizing for a bit of flare without hurting your eyeballs. Moot's standard etched finish is also available, as too is there Signature series of anodized logos and patters for an upgrade option.
For more information head over to the Moots Womble website
.
42 Comments
If I'm ever fortunate enough to ring these guys in Colorado to build me a dream bike, I'm not gonna want a stock model. I'm gonna want to sit down and talk to someone about every bike I've owned and what I liked and what I didn't and have them take 30 measurements of me and make me something that answers every question I could ask of a bike.
But maybe that's just me.
I mean, I guess? My made-in-the-US Lynskey Titanium hardtail cost me $2,328. Fully built with a middle-of-the-road spec. That was a demo unit, like new. Brand new would have been around $3K, but that makes a $3,625 frame hard to swallow.
For such a price, I can mount 2 titatium premium hardtails with a modern geometry, and 4 steel premium hardtails with... a modern geometry.
Moots, come back! We`re still loving you!
