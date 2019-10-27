Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
More Bad Halloween Costume Ideas - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Oct 27, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
A couple weeks ago I did a
Halloween themed comic
and I guess I'm still stuck on the subject. For your entertainment here are some costumes that you probably shouldn't ride around in.
*I know this one's
a stretch
!
Posted In:
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Taj Mihelich
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
125049 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
102505 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
66690 views
Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes
50029 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
45278 views
Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB 'The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019'
44740 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
43982 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
43640 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
JayMac1
(1 hours ago)
That last one...priceless!
[Reply]
3
0
ale50ale
(54 mins ago)
A lot of the PB audience will have to google that last one!
Watch the movie! It’s worth it!
[Reply]
3
0
ProvoMtb
(1 hours ago)
Always a treat
thanks for another week's comics!
[Reply]
2
0
mitcht
(55 mins ago)
I don’t think you need to dress up as a Salmon for a Bear to want to eat you lol. Gold as always.
[Reply]
5
0
bikestocker
(52 mins ago)
Yeah but its not gonna hurt your chances!
[Reply]
2
0
scoon
(1 hours ago)
Ha!
[Reply]
1
0
whiteelvis
(33 mins ago)
last one is good except most college kids have no idea who that is. ????
[Reply]
1
0
whiteelvis
(32 mins ago)
Never mind just saw the dollars in the picture.
[Reply]
1
0
jroy924
(9 mins ago)
The last one’s pretty rad.
[Reply]
1
2
PhattyMatt
(1 hours ago)
Boo
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011073
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
Watch the movie! It’s worth it!
Post a Comment