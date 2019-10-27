More Bad Halloween Costume Ideas - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Oct 27, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
A couple weeks ago I did a Halloween themed comic and I guess I'm still stuck on the subject. For your entertainment here are some costumes that you probably shouldn't ride around in.





*I know this one's a stretch!

Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


10 Comments

  • 7 0
 That last one...priceless!
  • 3 0
 A lot of the PB audience will have to google that last one!
Watch the movie! It’s worth it!
  • 3 0
 Always a treat Smile thanks for another week's comics!
  • 2 0
 I don’t think you need to dress up as a Salmon for a Bear to want to eat you lol. Gold as always.
  • 5 0
 Yeah but its not gonna hurt your chances!
  • 2 0
 Ha!
  • 1 0
 last one is good except most college kids have no idea who that is. ????
  • 1 0
 Never mind just saw the dollars in the picture.
  • 1 0
 The last one’s pretty rad.
  • 1 2
 Boo

Post a Comment



