More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 7, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The MTB Hopper booth had two ramps set up out front and it was a popular attraction for the shreddy kids out there. The brand makes everything from small kickers to large, send-ready lips that are adjustable and relatively portable.


The top-level XT build on Trailcraft's Timber Carbon. The Timber Carbon is one of Trailcraft's 26" options and weighs in at just over 19 lbs at the lightest - much lighter than most kids' bikes, though any bike is heavy compared to a kid's body weight. The brand's stated goal is to create the lightest production 26" bike to make biking as manageable as possible for kids.

Trailcraft offers both full suspension and hardtail options, with builds ranging from entry-level to top-of-the-line. Each bike is built to order at the company's Colorado facility.
The enviable kids' bikes these days are definitely the coolest way to get to school.

TRP continues to push toward 2.3 mm rotors for everything except XC.

I know I already put this in another article, but come one, just look at it.

Not one, but two sets of magnetic pedals.

Lots of brands, like Diamondback, have full demo fleets available. Diamondback had its Release trail bike line at the event, along with some e-commuters, gravel bikes, and some of Redline's urban bikes.

Session is a Brazilian brand that makes, well, a bit of everything. The latest is some chain lube, but there are also carbon handlebars, tire inserts, aluminum and carbon wheels, and much more.

Those frame graphics...

I found a happy home for myself at the snack tent. Thanks, Enduro Bites.

Linda Indergand's Tokyo bronze Liv Pique.

Jared Graves' new EWS-E Yeti.

R-Dog's sweet Back to the Future bike.



11 Comments

  • 3 0
 Oh to be young and send it big to flat......old man cringing but not as much as Carbon cranks
  • 1 1
 Hate to be the one to break it to you but you aren't an "old man" at 39.
  • 3 0
 Sea Otter's dead, Long Live Sea Otter
  • 1 1
 Sea SlOtter
  • 3 0
 No kids ebikes yet? How they supposed to keep up with their parents?
  • 1 0
 So Graves doing eEWS? With Hill also sampling it in Tweed, joining Vouilloz it's shaping up to be the retirement EWS for the already retired DH legends.
  • 1 0
 I otter sea some cool stuff this year
  • 1 0
 Get to the hoppa!! But that Back To The Future bike though!
  • 1 0
 If the Yeti had a horizontal shock, the froth would be next level.
  • 1 1
 Yeti's ebike is legit, love it
  • 1 0
 Ews e bike ?

