More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021

DT Swiss is at the event converting older three-pawl designs to Ratchen LN for an event special price of a "mandatory suggested donation" of $25 to one of three organizations. "We're not going to take people's money," a DT Swiss representative explained, "but now it'll go to a good cause."
Calfee Design was showing off a gorgeous carbon bike and some carbon repairs.
Drill a hole, then fix it with the Dynaplug Air tool.
Abus has stepped into the mountain bike world, and the Montrailer Quin helmet has a crash detector built in that'll text your buddies if you hit the ground.
The brand offers packs in a wide range of sizes to suit all needs from minimalist endurance packs to heavy all-day adventure packs with spinal protection.
The Adidas 2022 sunglasses collections were on display as well, including the futuristic 3D-printed $415 Adidas-members-only glasses. (That's what's in that secret black box on the left.)
The high-end manufacturer of titanium exhaust systems recently moved into the mountain bike and BMX industries with the introduction of their pedals. Now, it's stems. Price TBA.
A live-action RubiconEP demo. Also, those guys know how to pick the eye-catching show bikes to draw us all in.
WickedGirl had all manner of prints and fabrics to show off, plus handmade bike-themed jewelry.
The brand offers base layers in a few different fabric weights.
Artilect will also offer gender parity across all its clothing, meaning that each men's item will have an equivalent women's one.
The new Escapod camper has everything including the kitchen sink.
Kogel's oversized Kolossos XX1 cage claims to save 2.5 watts and is paired with some Hope brakes and cranks.
'Murica, f*ck yeah.
