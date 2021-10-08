More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021

DT Swiss will now spec all its wheelsets, from entry-level to the top, with its Ratchen LN and Ratchen EXP systems.

DT Swiss is at the event converting older three-pawl designs to Ratchen LN for an event special price of a "mandatory suggested donation" of $25 to one of three organizations. "We're not going to take people's money," a DT Swiss representative explained, "but now it'll go to a good cause."

Calfee Design was showing off a gorgeous carbon bike and some carbon repairs.

Dynaplug - made in Chico, CA - had many of the usual offerings, in lots of colors of course, and a fun demonstration.

Drill a hole, then fix it with the Dynaplug Air tool.

Abus has stepped into the mountain bike world, and the Montrailer Quin helmet has a crash detector built in that'll text your buddies if you hit the ground.

USWE's packs use a unique closure system that prevents the pack from bouncing around - the No Dancing Monkey (TM) technology, promising to "get the monkey off your back."

The brand offers packs in a wide range of sizes to suit all needs from minimalist endurance packs to heavy all-day adventure packs with spinal protection.

The Adidas 2022 sunglasses collections were on display as well, including the futuristic 3D-printed $415 Adidas-members-only glasses. (That's what's in that secret black box on the left.)

Yoshimura had a new stem on display. Above, the first prototypes (left) to the final version (right).

The high-end manufacturer of titanium exhaust systems recently moved into the mountain bike and BMX industries with the introduction of their pedals. Now, it's stems. Price TBA.

A live-action RubiconEP demo. Also, those guys know how to pick the eye-catching show bikes to draw us all in.

WickedGirl had all manner of prints and fabrics to show off, plus handmade bike-themed jewelry.

Artilect uses a unique merino technology that claims to be better than traditional merino spinning methods in just about every way because the wool isn't compressed down as much through the tight twisting. I can confirm that the fabrics are at least really, really soft, and the Nuyarn technology makes sense in that the fabric does seem to be loftier than traditional merino and less prone to holes in the thinner layers.

The brand offers base layers in a few different fabric weights.

Artilect will also offer gender parity across all its clothing, meaning that each men's item will have an equivalent women's one.

A rad setup.

Bliz had performance, lifestyle, and some in-betweener eyewear to show off in lots of fun colors.

The new Escapod camper has everything including the kitchen sink.

Kogel Bearings has this ultra-custom USA bike to show off all kinds of shiny parts.

Kogel's oversized Kolossos XX1 cage claims to save 2.5 watts and is paired with some Hope brakes and cranks.

