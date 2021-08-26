More Downhill Bikes & Bits From Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix 29

A burning hot candy red finish with orange accents.

Val di Sole is just a few mountain passes away from her home country.

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29

That carbon weave up close.

There's almost a stem spacer for every medal performance.

Angel Suarez's Commencal Supreme Prototype

Insert fire emoji here

From front to back, a lot of time went into this paint work - pin striping over a fade.

Thibault Daprela's Commencal Supreme Prototype

Pulling out all the stops with the addition of a floating brake arm - Commencal isn't afraid to toy with experimentation, even at World Champs.

The commenters will say it's impossible to ride a bike with that many bolts, but I bet Thibault's first split is green come race day.

Finn Illes' Specialized Demo Race

I'm getting some frozen ice, pond hockey Canadiana vibes with this paint scheme.

Friends to remember and rules to live by - "Don't be an idiot and just ride your bike."

Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix 29

Bernard Kerr's Ferrari F40 race car inspired Pivot Phoenix.

Full gas for World Champs

Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo Race

Bruni moves up to a big 220 mm floating front rotor this weekend.

Shiny paint and a custom linkage.

"The Black Snake" symbolizes the track here in Val Di Sole, known for its huge roots that lurk beneath the duff.

Charlie Hatton's Atherton DH bike

The O-Chain system should dissipate some pedal kickback down this brutal course.

David Trummer's YT Tues 29

Matte, earth tone paint, oil slick bolts, and a splash of orange.

There are lots of bikes with extra chainslap protection this weekend for this pinball style track.