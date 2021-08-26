More Downhill Bikes & Bits From Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 26, 2021
by Matt Beer  
All of the teams have now unveiled their riders' specially painted World Champs bikes and kits. It seemed like this year, more than ever, there was a competition within a competition for the most elaborate themes and paint finishes. Some bikes were decorated with a national pride treatment, full of the rider's country colors, while others have been given a more personal touch or even a nostalgic race car replica build.


Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix 29
Emilie Siegenthaler

Emilie Siegenthaler
A burning hot candy red finish with orange accents.

Emilie Siegenthaler
Emilie Siegenthaler
Val di Sole is just a few mountain passes away from her home country.

Emilie Siegenthaler


Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29
Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar
That carbon weave up close.

Greg Minnaar
Greg Minnaar
There's almost a stem spacer for every medal performance.

Greg Minnaar


Angel Suarez's Commencal Supreme Prototype
Angel Suarez
Insert fire emoji here

Angel Suarez
From front to back, a lot of time went into this paint work - pin striping over a fade.

Angel Suarez
Angel Suarez


Thibault Daprela's Commencal Supreme Prototype
Commencal brake arm
Pulling out all the stops with the addition of a floating brake arm - Commencal isn't afraid to toy with experimentation, even at World Champs.

Commencal brake arm
Commencal brake arm
The commenters will say it's impossible to ride a bike with that many bolts, but I bet Thibault's first split is green come race day.


Finn Illes' Specialized Demo Race

I'm getting some frozen ice, pond hockey Canadiana vibes with this paint scheme.

Friends to remember and rules to live by - "Don't be an idiot and just ride your bike."

Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix 29
Bernard Kerr s Ferrari F40 race car inspired Pivot Phoenix.
Bernard Kerr's Ferrari F40 race car inspired Pivot Phoenix.

Full gas for World Champs

Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo Race
Loic Bruni

Bruni moves up to a big 220 mm floating front rotor this weekend.

Loic Bruni
Shiny paint and a custom linkage.

Loic Bruni
Loic Bruni
"The Black Snake" symbolizes the track here in Val Di Sole, known for its huge roots that lurk beneath the duff.

Loic Bruni


Charlie Hatton's Atherton DH bike
Charlie Hatton

The O-Chain system should dissipate some pedal kickback down this brutal course.

David Trummer's YT Tues 29
David Trummer

David Trummer
Matte, earth tone paint, oil slick bolts, and a splash of orange.

David Trummer
There are lots of bikes with extra chainslap protection this weekend for this pinball style track.


9 Comments

  • 1 0
 Cool to see Suarez running Hayes brakes. I didn't realise he was. I stopped running Hayes around 2012 because of their shite performance. Jumped on the Code train. Be interested to see if Hayes can make more waves with OEM into the future.
  • 2 0
 Geeezzzz, If that doesn't make you want to buy a DH bike, then I don't know what will!
  • 1 0
 WOW, Floating rear brake mount! that's some old school Schwinn/Yeti DH legacy there
  • 1 0
 Someone should tell them that flats far superior
  • 1 0
 Shell paint scheme remainds me f1
  • 1 0
 Bernard Kerr is on the injured list in fantasy league, is that not true?
  • 1 0
 good bikes.
  • 1 1
 Not sure if canyon or yt have the lamest bikes for worlds this year
  • 1 0
 Futuristic sleds! Smile

