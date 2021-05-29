(More) First Hits at Red Bull Formation 2021

May 29, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
Vinny Armstrong launched to the moon off the warm-up jump with a can-can. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Once most of the riders wrapped up their builds, the first riding session began. Over three days, riders visualized and brought to life their lines. Now, it's time for a different kind of hard work.


The first session was big, and it was just a warm-up. Be sure to stay tuned for more. Today featured lots of testing and fine-tuning features as riders figured out what works for them and what could use some improvement. Shovels were back on the dirt after the initial hits, but not before Re Wikstrom and Catherine Aeppel snagged some photos of the riders in the air. We'll have more photos for you soon, but in the meantime, here's a collection of shots from the first ride session at the end of the dig days.

Carson Storch leads Vinny Armstrong and Jess Blewitt off a jump at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021.
Carson Storch leads Vinny Armstrong and Jess Blewitt off a jump at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021.
In the background, you can see a technical drop that Vaea has been working on. Photos to come. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Hannah Bergemann gets ready to test and session the drop to step-up on dig day 3 at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
Hannah Bergemann prepares for some airtime. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Carson Storch talks to Vaea Verbeeck before the first test session on dig day 3 at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
Carson Storch has been around helping out this week. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Casey Brown follows Vinny Armstrong into the step up during a test session on dig day 3 at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
Cami Noguira leads Vaea Verbeeck into the gap jump at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
As the day progressed, the girls kept going bigger. After getting a first tow from Carson, Cami towed Vaea into a massive sender. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Carson Storch leads Jess Blewitt off a jump at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021.
Carson gives Jess a tow. Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

Carson Storch leads Cami Noguiera into a gap jump at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
Carson and Cami going big. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Carson Storch Cami Noguiera celebrate a successful test of the gap jump at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
Everyone is stoked to help each other progress. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

While most were riding, Chelsea's group continued digging. First to finish her big drop, then to build a canyon gap because they finished the drop earlier than expected. Chelsea currently has a knee injury and has been hobbling around with the help of a knee brace and sometimes a big stick, but she has been hitting big drops and jumps regardless. She's a trooper.

View of Chelsea Kimball s line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021
Chelsea's canyon gap takes shape. Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The drop and canyon gap haven't been hit yet, but riders have been checking off features one by one. Every single one of the riders did something big today. We'll update you on what happens next.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Camila Nogueira Casey Brown Chelsea Kimball Hannah Bergemann Jess Blewitt Samantha Soriano Vaea Verbeeck Vinny Armstrong Formation Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
55885 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
55601 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
52063 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
45973 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
41502 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
41193 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
40496 views
Cycling's First NFT is a Picture of a Bike That Sold for $2,000 More Than the Actual Bike
33494 views

7 Comments

  • 11 0
 This is seriously good stuff, so amped to see these women send it and progress.
  • 1 0
 They should all be mail because all they do is Send It!!
  • 3 0
 I live in southern utah so I had the opportunity to come watch, I hiked up the backside of the venue and hung out up top. I was able to talk to these ladies and they were so nice! This event is way more gnarly then I have it credit for. Super excited to see what these next few days hold!
  • 4 0
 I hope this gets the coverage it deserves. I’d love to watch this rampage style
  • 5 0
 This fucking rules
  • 3 0
 Hell yea Mr. Storch! Guidance for sending it! Stoked on this event
  • 3 0
 Wow these ladies are killing it!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009659
Mobile Version of Website