Even More Goodness from European Manufacturers - Eurobike 2023

Qvist

Lavelle

Ref Bikes

Formula

Beast & Pirope

Elite

The Jet Green bottle is made from sugar cane. And the new Cannibal XC bottle cage is made from castor bean oil.

One-K Wheels

Gregario

Intend

Not a bad fleet of bikes to have on your rack.

The Qvist team was not too happy with the quality they got from suppliers, so they bought the right machines to make their hubs in house. On the top right you can see the prototype from last year, which has a double sided ratchet system with 120 points of engagement. The hubs will become available later this year.The Lavelle wheels did look very good last year, but they made quite a few subtle changes to their wheels in the meantime. The totally silent and instantly engaging hub is very promising. Once the wheels become available, they are planning to offer custom layups for the spokes and rims so you can decide what kind of ride feel you want.These interesting made-in-France frames use huge lugs, but the lack of seat stays is even more impressive. All Ref frames come with a belt drive, which is easy to install due to the lack of seat stays. The same frame can be built as E-Version (rear hub motor) or as a regular bike.The new Formula Mod DH shock doesn't have a lockout, but you can still change the CTS units and change the damping characteristics at home.Beast carbon rims are now also available with Pirope spokes, including the Enduro ED30 rims, gravel and road options.The Elite Neto kit lets you sterilize bottles in your microwave. Add some water into the Neto kit, place it in your microwave at 700 W for one minute and the steam will eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and molds.One-K has introduced a new gravel wheelset that also uses their proprietary carbon spokes. The new coating is said to make them more resistant.This is totally not a mountain bike, but it's exciting to know that Gregario has a special process that allows them to make custom-sized monocoque carbon frames in Italy. They say that they would love to make MTB frames in the future, so stay tuned.In addition to being able to choose your measurements independently or with the help of a trusted bike fitter, it is possible to use an app, which detects the measurements of body segments with AI and a camera.