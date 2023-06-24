Even More Goodness from European Manufacturers - Eurobike 2023

Jun 24, 2023
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Eurobike 2023, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products from small manufacturers for you.

Qvist

Qvist hubs

The Qvist team was not too happy with the quality they got from suppliers, so they bought the right machines to make their hubs in house. On the top right you can see the prototype from last year, which has a double sided ratchet system with 120 points of engagement. The hubs will become available later this year.



Lavelle

Lavelle

The Lavelle wheels did look very good last year, but they made quite a few subtle changes to their wheels in the meantime. The totally silent and instantly engaging hub is very promising. Once the wheels become available, they are planning to offer custom layups for the spokes and rims so you can decide what kind of ride feel you want.



Ref Bikes

Ref Frames

These interesting made-in-France frames use huge lugs, but the lack of seat stays is even more impressive. All Ref frames come with a belt drive, which is easy to install due to the lack of seat stays. The same frame can be built as E-Version (rear hub motor) or as a regular bike.



Formula

Formula DH MOD

The new Formula Mod DH shock doesn't have a lockout, but you can still change the CTS units and change the damping characteristics at home.



Beast & Pirope

Beast feat. Pirope wheels

Beast carbon rims are now also available with Pirope spokes, including the Enduro ED30 rims, gravel and road options.



Elite

Elite

The Elite Neto kit lets you sterilize bottles in your microwave. Add some water into the Neto kit, place it in your microwave at 700 W for one minute and the steam will eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and molds.

Elite
The Jet Green bottle is made from sugar cane.
Elite
And the new Cannibal XC bottle cage is made from castor bean oil.



One-K Wheels

One-K wheels

One-K has introduced a new gravel wheelset that also uses their proprietary carbon spokes. The new coating is said to make them more resistant.



Gregario

Gregario custom sized monocoque road frame

This is totally not a mountain bike, but it's exciting to know that Gregario has a special process that allows them to make custom-sized monocoque carbon frames in Italy. They say that they would love to make MTB frames in the future, so stay tuned.

In addition to being able to choose your measurements independently or with the help of a trusted bike fitter, it is possible to use an app, which detects the measurements of body segments with AI and a camera.


Intend

Intend bike rack
Not a bad fleet of bikes to have on your rack.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Eurobike 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
80424 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
58071 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
49435 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
41419 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
38403 views
Review: Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tire - Born on the Race Course
36942 views
First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack
32117 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
31694 views

8 Comments

  • 3 0
 that Formula shock is so fake. I can see the strings holding it up.
  • 1 0
 Sterilize your water bottles in a microwave. GAGF If my Camelbak nipple doesn't have a bit of black funk growing in it I feel like a hoax.
  • 1 0
 For the non-MTB few, doesn't that Gregario look like a P3C after a rowdy night in the town?
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of a 3t strada
  • 1 0
 Goodness... The latest Tuff rehash...
  • 1 0
 Gregario looks like a road bike built for dank wheelies
  • 1 0
 How many curb bunny hops does it take to taco that ref frame?
  • 1 0
 carbon fiber





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.034436
Mobile Version of Website