close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Mini Bike Madness - Christmas Carnage Edition

Dec 24, 2021
by Tom Caldwell  

The amount of fun you can have for £20 or less aboard rusty, unwanted children’s bikes is phenomenal. You’re going to crash a lot, and you might be bruised the next day, but the challenge of trying to master a tiny bike down the simplest of trails is a sight to behold. After the success of our 1st Mini Bike Special in 2020, Volume 2 is here and I’m pretty sure this is an annual tradition now. So take a look if you want a laugh this Christmas - as our sides split with laughter filming this. Enjoy.  

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Jonny the elf. He actually did bad ligament and ankle damage late in the day. Committed to the cause.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Sheppo on a mission aboard the mini MX bike.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Jimmy the snowman went all in. Loves a send this lad.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Jord having a riot before he burned his arse sliding down a fire road.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Finn trying his best not to fully blow off the back of the bike.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Chug will flip anything, or at least try.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Santa and his right hand elf on the way through to round up the miscreants.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Robbie on the steeze (aka Pinned Media).

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Dave head first into the loam. He looks quite happy about it though.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Man of the match.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Foot out, flat out.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Robbo back up to speed after snapping his ankle earlier this year.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
A few casualties on the bikes, but way less than you'd think. These little things are strong. But the brakes.. they ain't so strong.

Photos for The Mini Bike Special - Volume 2. All photos by Will Brignal Danny Piercy Media.
Yeah - I know it's silly.. but we spend thousands upon thousands on fancy bikes and I bet you one day on an unloved old mini bike will bring you just as much thrill. Albeit a few more bruises.

Produced by Tom Caldwell. All photos by Will Brignal & Danny Piercy Media.

All bikes have been cleaned/fixed up and donated to a local charity.  

Posted In:
Videos Tom Caldwell


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
66980 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
45754 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
40811 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
40408 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39015 views
Shimano Granted Another FCC Wireless Approval for Derailleur & Control
38623 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38149 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
36625 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Absolutely brilliant. My lad and his 13 year old mates do this a lot.... i may have to join them next week in the woods for it !!!
  • 1 0
 Now that looks like great craic. Fair play to the lads for not holding back on those bikes.
  • 1 0
 MC Mini carnage! This should be an official event!
  • 1 0
 Video of the year!!! The rest is pure futility.
  • 1 0
 Mini Haha!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010097
Mobile Version of Website