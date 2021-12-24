Video: Mini Bike Madness - Christmas Carnage Edition

The amount of fun you can have for £20 or less aboard rusty, unwanted children’s bikes is phenomenal. You’re going to crash a lot, and you might be bruised the next day, but the challenge of trying to master a tiny bike down the simplest of trails is a sight to behold. After the success of our 1st Mini Bike Special
in 2020, Volume 2 is here and I’m pretty sure this is an annual tradition now. So take a look if you want a laugh this Christmas - as our sides split with laughter filming this. Enjoy.
Jonny the elf. He actually did bad ligament and ankle damage late in the day. Committed to the cause.
Sheppo on a mission aboard the mini MX bike.
Jimmy the snowman went all in. Loves a send this lad.
Jord having a riot before he burned his arse sliding down a fire road.
Finn trying his best not to fully blow off the back of the bike.
Chug will flip anything, or at least try.
Santa and his right hand elf on the way through to round up the miscreants.
Robbie on the steeze (aka Pinned Media).
Dave head first into the loam. He looks quite happy about it though.
Man of the match.
Foot out, flat out.
Robbo back up to speed after snapping his ankle earlier this year.
A few casualties on the bikes, but way less than you'd think. These little things are strong. But the brakes.. they ain't so strong.
Yeah - I know it's silly.. but we spend thousands upon thousands on fancy bikes and I bet you one day on an unloved old mini bike will bring you just as much thrill. Albeit a few more bruises.
Produced by Tom Caldwell. All photos by Will Brignal & Danny Piercy Media.
All bikes have been cleaned/fixed up and donated to a local charity.
