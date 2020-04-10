More Randoms: Flat Pedal Shoes, Less Expensive Brakes, Camera Packs, Sunglasses - Pond Beaver 2020

SRAM G2 RS and R Brakes
SRAM recently announced two new lower-priced versions of their G2 brakes. The $155 RS brakes have a tool-free reach adjust and use SRAM's Swinglink cam inside the lever body, while the R models still get the tool-free reach adjust but no Swinglink for $135 USD. Both models come with 'Power' organic pads.EVOC Stage Capture 16L
It used to be a badge of honor to lug around a massive backpack when you were out shooting photos. A big pack meant there was a big camera inside, and everyone knows that the bigger the camera and the longer the lens the better the photographer... That's changed in recent years, and the advent of mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lens means that pro-level cameras and optics take up much less room than before.
EVOC's Stage Capture 16L has enough room for a camera and multiple lenses in the padded lower compartment, with a size zipper that allows for easy access. There's also a separate compartment with a sleeve for a hydration bladder, a rain cover that zips into a pocket on the bottom of the pack, and straps to attach a tripod to the side. A wide, elastic waist belt and a sternum buckle keeps the pack securely in place even on rough trails. MSRP: $190 USD. EVOC Hip Pack Capture 7L
Want to take the minimalist route to trail-side photography while still using a proper camera? The Hip Pack Capture has a padded main compartment with enough room for a smaller camera with one lens, and an outer pocket for stashing spare batteries and memory cards. There's also a pocket for a water bottle, and straps on the underside for carrying a smaller tripod. MSRP: $100 USD. Topeak Joe Blow Digital
Just like the name says, Topeak's Joe Blow Digital pump has a digital gauge that displays pressures in .5 psi increments. The amount of air it puts out might not be quite enough to seat a stubborn tubeless tire, but it could be handy for those pre-ride top-ups when you don't want to keep switching between one pump and different gauge. MSRP: $124.95
