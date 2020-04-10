More Randoms: Flat Pedal Shoes, Less Expensive Brakes, Camera Packs, Sunglasses - Pond Beaver 2020

SRAM G2 RS and R Brakes

Shimano recently updated their GR9 flat pedal shoes with a new Michelin rubber compound for increased grip. The speed lace system remains, as does the protective toe cap and asymmetric ankle cuff. MRSP: $160

The Topeak Shuttle Gauge G2 is a tiny analog gauge that measures up to 160 psi. I like the size, but it'd be nice to see a more mountain bike oriented version of this that would allow for more accurate readings. As it is, it lets you know if you're in the ballpark more than anything else. MSRP: $39.95

POC's new Define sunglasses ($180) are available in eight different frame colors, and are a lightweight, unobtrusive option with excellent optics that work just as well for mountain biking as they do for wandering around town.

Fox's Dropframe Pro helmet isn't totally new, but it did recently earn a spot at the top of Virginia Tech's helmet safety rankings. The MIPS-equipped helmet is available in four different colors, and retails for $199.95. The fit seems to run a little small, so as always it's best to try before you buy.

SRAM recently announced two new lower-priced versions of their G2 brakes. The $155 RS brakes have a tool-free reach adjust and use SRAM's Swinglink cam inside the lever body, while the R models still get the tool-free reach adjust but no Swinglink for $135 USD. Both models come with 'Power' organic pads.It used to be a badge of honor to lug around a massive backpack when you were out shooting photos. A big pack meant there was a big camera inside, and everyone knows that the bigger the camera and the longer the lens the better the photographer... That's changed in recent years, and the advent of mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lens means that pro-level cameras and optics take up much less room than before.EVOC's Stage Capture 16L has enough room for a camera and multiple lenses in the padded lower compartment, with a size zipper that allows for easy access. There's also a separate compartment with a sleeve for a hydration bladder, a rain cover that zips into a pocket on the bottom of the pack, and straps to attach a tripod to the side. A wide, elastic waist belt and a sternum buckle keeps the pack securely in place even on rough trails. MSRP: $190 USD.Want to take the minimalist route to trail-side photography while still using a proper camera? The Hip Pack Capture has a padded main compartment with enough room for a smaller camera with one lens, and an outer pocket for stashing spare batteries and memory cards. There's also a pocket for a water bottle, and straps on the underside for carrying a smaller tripod. MSRP: $100 USD.Just like the name says, Topeak's Joe Blow Digital pump has a digital gauge that displays pressures in .5 psi increments. The amount of air it puts out might not be quite enough to seat a stubborn tubeless tire, but it could be handy for those pre-ride top-ups when you don't want to keep switching between one pump and different gauge. MSRP: $124.95