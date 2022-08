More Randoms from Crankworx 2022

Look, known mainly for its roots in road biking, has developed a new flat pedal range with both entry-level and top-end options.

The entry-level version has fewer pins and a thicker body, but weighs less than the fancy ones thanks to the composite material.

Knolly has a few new things to show off this week... including a straight top tube.

The updated Endorphin will be one of multiple bikes released by the Vancouver brand next summer.

There's also a new version of the Knolly Cache, which has a slacker head angle and more tire clearance than the previous one, and it has bags from Vancouver brand EsotericFabworks hanging off it.