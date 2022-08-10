More Randoms from Crankworx 2022

Look, known mainly for its roots in road biking, has developed a new flat pedal range with both entry-level and top-end options.

The top model was designed with help from Tommy G. The entry-level version has fewer pins and a thicker body, but weighs less than the fancy ones thanks to the composite material.

Knolly has a few new things to show off this week... including a straight top tube.

The updated Endorphin will be one of multiple bikes released by the Vancouver brand next summer.

There's also a new version of the Knolly Cache, which has a slacker head angle and more tire clearance than the previous one, and it has bags from Vancouver brand EsotericFabworks hanging off it.

The iconic Vinny Armstrong on a jersey at ilabb.

Cascade Components has all manner of aftermarket links on display.

Plus a burly chain guide and bash guard setup.

Lazer's Cage Kineticore is the first full-face helmet to earn a five-star rating from Virginia Tech.

Kineticore is Lazer's answer to MIPS and other rotational impact protection systems. The carbon headpiece will set you back $299 USD.

Dharco has the new PB Racing replica jerseys for sale at its booth.

Proceeds from the jersey will support the PB Racing team. Looks fast, eh?

Spin the wheel for prizes at the Helly Hansen booth.

Marin Bikes is showing off the old and the new.

This year, Crankworx Whistler feels even more like a trade show than usual, with brands showing up with full displays. RaceFace has all kinds of products to show, and some unreleased ones rumored to be out and about too.

Crankworx Whistler is always great for spotting baller builds. This one has those orange Hope brakes and 5 Dev cranks hanging off that Privateer frame.

The festival is also a great place for dog watching.

Conveniently, seeing a dog gets you a mark on your Kona Bike Park Bingo card.

Speaking of games... I'm not sure I understand what's going on here.

Remember the Supre Drive from Lal Bikes? Here's another iteration, this one a hardtail.

The chain tensioning part... ...and the shifting part.

Devinci has some BTS info on the bike creation process.

That Dainese helmet is still the lightest full-face one in existence, to our knowledge.

SCOR will be giving away a custom-painted frame by Tony - that is, Made Rad by Tony.

Visit the SCOR both to potentially SCOR. I'll see myself out.

As the weekend approaches, more and more brands are setting up at Crankworx to show off their latest and greatest. We took another lap through the Whistler Village to see what there was to see.