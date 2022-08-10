Watch
More Randoms from Crankworx 2022
Aug 10, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
As the weekend approaches, more and more brands are setting up at Crankworx to show off their latest and greatest. We took another lap through the Whistler Village to see what there was to see.
Look, known mainly for its roots in road biking, has developed a new flat pedal range with both entry-level and top-end options.
The top model was designed with help from Tommy G.
The entry-level version has fewer pins and a thicker body, but weighs less than the fancy ones thanks to the composite material.
Knolly has a few new things to show off this week... including a straight top tube.
The updated Endorphin will be one of multiple bikes released by the Vancouver brand next summer.
There's also a new version of the Knolly Cache, which has a slacker head angle and more tire clearance than the previous one, and it has bags from Vancouver brand EsotericFabworks hanging off it.
The iconic Vinny Armstrong on a jersey at ilabb.
Cascade Components has all manner of aftermarket links on display.
Plus a burly chain guide and bash guard setup.
Lazer's Cage Kineticore is the first full-face helmet to earn a five-star rating from Virginia Tech.
Kineticore is Lazer's answer to MIPS and other rotational impact protection systems.
The carbon headpiece will set you back $299 USD.
Dharco has the new PB Racing replica jerseys for sale at its booth.
Proceeds from the jersey will support the PB Racing team.
Looks fast, eh?
Spin the wheel for prizes at the Helly Hansen booth.
Marin Bikes is showing off the old and the new.
This year, Crankworx Whistler feels even more like a trade show than usual, with brands showing up with full displays.
RaceFace has all kinds of products to show, and some unreleased ones rumored to be out and about too.
Crankworx Whistler is always great for spotting baller builds. This one has those orange Hope brakes and 5 Dev cranks hanging off that Privateer frame.
The festival is also a great place for dog watching.
Conveniently, seeing a dog gets you a mark on your Kona Bike Park Bingo card.
Speaking of games... I'm not sure I understand what's going on here.
Remember the Supre Drive from Lal Bikes? Here's another iteration, this one a hardtail.
The chain tensioning part...
...and the shifting part.
Devinci has some BTS info on the bike creation process.
That Dainese helmet is still the lightest full-face one in existence, to our knowledge.
SCOR will be giving away a custom-painted frame by Tony - that is, Made Rad by Tony.
Visit the SCOR both to potentially SCOR. I'll see myself out.
Racing and Events
Randoms
Crankworx Whistler 2022
16 Comments
11
0
brianpark
Mod
(1 hours ago)
I for one am glad that Cedric was inspired by Chromag's visionary high pivot hardtail.
(in all seriousness, we're going to get to throw a leg over his bike in the next few days and I'm excited to see how the new 12spd version of his Supre Drive works!)
[Reply]
4
0
fartymarty
(1 hours ago)
Speaking of Chromag - I don't see a photo of their new FS bike....
[Reply]
1
0
StromloSlayer476
(1 hours ago)
hi pivot hardtail ebike when?
[Reply]
6
1
naptime
(1 hours ago)
A high pivot hard tail.......... an people think I'm nuts..........
[Reply]
2
0
liamc16
(1 hours ago)
I hope that Endorphin gets released as a 135/150. Would be a dope setup.
[Reply]
2
0
Pinemtn
(57 mins ago)
is dainese target market for that helmet the lycra wearing downhill crowd?
[Reply]
1
0
optimumnotmaximum
(34 mins ago)
Dainese is iconic in Italy, if you ride in places like Punta Ala you would be shocked how many fast Italian riders look like this: ca. 35 years old, bronze colour, no fat, lycra or older DH jerseys, Dainese pads and helmet (fullface) sunglasses. Good look keeping up with those.
[Reply]
2
0
mountainsofsussex
(17 mins ago)
Staggering number of people in Morzine/Les Gets last week wearing FF + lycra...
[Reply]
2
0
R-M-R
(6 mins ago)
Always has been.
[Reply]
2
0
gcrider
(2 mins ago)
I think its for the Star Wars cosplay crowd. Just need some white goggles.
[Reply]
2
0
kazwei
(23 mins ago)
That Marin looks awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
mokydot
(1 hours ago)
I Want To Make Scor.
Beavis & Butthead.
[Reply]
1
0
squarewheel
(37 mins ago)
The Dainese helmet must be the lightest FF helmet because of the visor.
[Reply]
1
0
Charlie-Payne
(23 mins ago)
Those Knolleys are knot that bad looking
[Reply]
2
0
14pslope
(17 mins ago)
straight top tube ftw
[Reply]
1
0
cheezario
(17 mins ago)
Do those pedals have a BMX background?
[Reply]
