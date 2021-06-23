Pinkbike.com
Video: More Raw Footage from EWS Val di Fassa Practice
Jun 23, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Practice day brought dust, roots, a few crashes, and plenty of tire sounds.
Posted In:
Videos
Raw Video
Riding Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2021
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
JLastra
(48 mins ago)
Still in awe at those cornering skills
[Reply]
1
0
Neechy
(43 mins ago)
That crash @1:20 sounds bad. Did he clip the tree?
[Reply]
1
1
redmountaingoat
(1 hours ago)
Always a bummer with racing making new lines all over...
[Reply]
1
0
Gruta
(45 mins ago)
They taped it generously wide
[Reply]
