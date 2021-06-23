Video: More Raw Footage from EWS Val di Fassa Practice

Jun 23, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Practice day brought dust, roots, a few crashes, and plenty of tire sounds.

Posted In:
Videos Raw Video Riding Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2021


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Still in awe at those cornering skills
  • 1 0
 That crash @1:20 sounds bad. Did he clip the tree?
  • 1 1
 Always a bummer with racing making new lines all over...
  • 1 0
 They taped it generously wide Smile

