More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Crankworx is the place for kids to meet their heroes. Many athletes work with their sponsors to have autograph sessions and there's a 100% chance of running into a superstar while walking around the village.

Whistler-based Vorsprung Suspension had their tuning kits on display. Few people are as grounded or knowledgeable in suspension technology as Vorsprung founder Steve Mathews. Vorsprung offers tuning, service, and upgrades for many forks and shocks. Their Fractive and Tractive kits are tuned specifically for a rider's weight, riding style, and application.

Raceface's new Gradient WideR wheelset is 30mm deep and 34.5mm wide. It has a hookless bead and the wheelset weighs 1,650g for the 29" version.

Kenda have made some major updates to their tire line that look to be very promising. The Regolith Pro is made to span XC to light bike park and is available in 2.2", 2.4", and 2.6" widths, and multiple casing strengths. There are also expanded sizes for the Hellcat Pro and Nevegal 2. Kenda will also feature their new casings on their 24" and 26" tires.

Rocky Mountain's Instinct Alloy 50 BC offers the same travel as its carbon sibling, but at a more affordable price point. While it shares a lot of essential features with the carbon version, it doesn't have Rocky's "Ride-9" flip chip to adjust the geometry.

Speaking of Rocky, everyone likes a good water bottle and there are a lot of cool designs that come around, but Rocky's 'maple syrup and bikes' scheme was highly sought after this weekend.

World Cup and EWS mechanics work longer and harder than just about anyone to ensure the best results for their athletes. Their toolboxes are catered exactly to have everything that will be needed for a specific event. Kyle Hayes with S-Racing shows us his next-level custom set-up that travels all over the world with him.

O'Neal had several new products to see this year. Their Blade full face and Pike 2.0 helmets use IPX cells to minimize rotational forces in the event of a crash. The Pike 2.0 has an extended visor and will sell for $139 EUR. It will be available in March of 2019. The Blade will retail for $399 EUR and be available later this fall. Their new Loam SPD shoe is both insulated and waterproof. The Sender (both SPD and flat) shoe is made more for adventuring and has an aggressive tread and a quick-release lace closure.

O'Neal's B-50 magnetic goggle has a lens that easily pops on and off for cleaning and fog management. It can be used for MTB, MX, and winter sports. The goggle will be sold with a single lens option for $89 EUR and with four different shades in a "pro pack" for $199 EUR.

Ceramic Speed had their bearings on display. Starting with a conventional ceramic ball bearings, they bake a lubricant-infused polymer into the bearing that covers all of the balls inside. Because it's pancaked around all of the balls, they are constantly being lubricated at small rotation angles. Traditional bearings must be fully cycled around in order to restore the lubricant to each ball. They claim that their patented process can extend the lifespan of suspension pivots or other limited-rotation bearings many times over.

Steve Peat's tire sealant, cleaner, and lube line were on display.

BN3TH had their men's boxers at Crankworx. The brand was formerly known as "My Package" and the shorts feature a pocket to keep things in place and are a good option for those who don't wear a chamois while riding.

Bontrager is now making a 2.6" version of their SE5 tires for both 27.5 and 29-inch wheels.

Trek's Eric Heth has been painting Project One bikes at Trek for 18 years for the best athletes in the world as well as customers. He was here at Crankworx painting frames for a few athletes. The design and detail that go into each bike is unreal...like the guitar frets on the top tube Cam McCaul's ride pictured here.