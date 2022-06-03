More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 3, 2022
by Seb Stott  
After the eMTB race had finished and before practice starts for the EWS this weekend, I took another lap of the pits to spot anything new or interesting being ridden in the new racing season.

A new Giant Reign?

A flip-chip at the rear of the rocker link isn't found on the current Reign. Both the swingarm and mainframe appear to be made of alloy.
This bike, belonging to Mckay Vezina, is running a 27.5" rear wheel, but that ample clearance suggests the flip-chip can be used to accommodate both wheel sizes. While the shorter-travel Giant Trance does have a flip-chip, it provides 10 mm of BB-height adjustment which isn't enough to change wheel sizes without some change to the geometry.

Dan Wolfe's prototype Polygon.

It has a pair of short links connecting the mainframe to the chainstay, while the seatstay is just there to drive the shock. The system is similar to Polygon's Mt Bromo e-bike.
Dan mentioned the benefit he's after with the prototype over the single-pivot Siskiu is better braking. He's running an Ochain system to keep pedal kickback in check.

Joe Nation running a Vorsprung Smashpot coil spring in a RockShox Zeb fork.
He raced the EWS-E on his 190 mm travel Pole Voima, fitted with a coil spring at the rear as well.

Hope's HB.916 in team colours. Hope say they're making one a day, but the availability of rubber frame protection and drivetrains are holding back deliveries.

Bikes For Refugees Scotland were raising awareness and money for their mission to fix donated bikes and distribute them to refugees and asylum seekers who have no affordable means of transport.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Randoms EWS Tweed Valley 2022


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
90265 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
60456 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
44309 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
40618 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
39577 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
37725 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
33859 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
31494 views

13 Comments

  • 11 0
 Like with most bikes, that rubber frame protection that they wait months for is probably going to start falling off after a week. Just wrap the chainstays in mastic tape and ship em.
  • 2 0
 I'm glad I'm not the only one that thought that as soon as I read it
  • 1 0
 or recycle road inner tubes. i take a lot of pride in wrapping my chain stay.
  • 2 1
 While it is just fine to wrap the chain stay in what ever you can find let's not pretend that these factory rubber covers fall off or are low quality in any way. They have significantly reduced chain noise and damage since companies starting using them and they blow tape out of the water.
  • 6 0
 that Pole has got some girth to it
  • 3 0
 Ngl, every time I see that Polygon Enduro bike prototype I think it looks really promising. I could well see myself riding that.
  • 1 3
 It's only got like a thousand pivots to worry about, what could go wrong?
  • 3 1
 I mean both Evil and Knolly manage lots of pivots just fine.
  • 1 0
 @f*ckingsteve: It's only one more pivot than most bikes.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: That's one too many.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: My Orange disagrees.
  • 1 0
 Show us your Oh-Oh-Ochain!
  • 1 0
 HT X3 pedals?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008756
Mobile Version of Website