More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022

After the eMTB race had finished and before practice starts for the EWS this weekend, I took another lap of the pits to spot anything new or interesting being ridden in the new racing season.
A new Giant Reign?
A flip-chip at the rear of the rocker link isn't found on the current Reign. Both the swingarm and mainframe appear to be made of alloy.
This bike, belonging to Mckay Vezina, is running a 27.5" rear wheel, but that ample clearance suggests the flip-chip can be used to accommodate both wheel sizes. While the shorter-travel Giant Trance does have a flip-chip, it provides 10 mm of BB-height adjustment which isn't enough to change wheel sizes without some change to the geometry.
