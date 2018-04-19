PINKBIKE TECH

More Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Ross Bell  
We took a second lap of the Croatian pits for another helping of tech randoms as things turn more serious with practice approaching. Bikes are nearing completion and riders are ready to tackle the Croatian rocks tomorrow morning...

4 pot Formula Cura calipers in the UNNO pits.
  4 pot Formula Cura calipers...

No more information could be gathered but the riders seem to be very happy with the Italian stoppers.
  No more information could be gathered but the riders seem to be very happy with the new stoppers.

The silhouette of the UNNO Ever. Stunning.
  The silhouette of the UNNO Ever. Drool.

Prototype carbon Crankbrothers wheels.
  Prototype carbon Crankbrothers wheels.

Project 321 Hubs laced to the Crankbrothers Carbon rims.
  Project 321 Hubs are laced to the rims.

They look to be in the 30mm width range.
Croatia World Cup tech 2018
They look to be in the 30mm+ width range.

The UNNO Burn not a bad warm up bike for Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon.
  The UNNO Burn, not a bad warm up bike for Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon.

One of the big moves in the winter was Brook Macdonald to Mondraker.
  One of the big moves in the winter was Brook Macdonald to Mondraker.

FOX X2 coil in the back of Brook s Mondraker.
FOX X2 coil in the back of Brook's Mondraker.
Learning the season s settings on Mike Jone s Summum.
Dialing in the season's settings on Mike Jones' Summum.

Troy Brosnan s Canyon Sender sitting pretty.
  Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender sitting pretty.

Matt Walker s Cube 215 29er ready to roll.
  Matt Walker's Cube 215 29er ready to roll.

The Cube team mates have differing preferences when it comes to their levers...
The Cube team mates have differing preferences when it comes to their levers...
... Max pictured prefers the new adjustable levers whilst Matt has stuck with the old style.
... Max (pictured above) prefers the new adjustable levers whilst Matt has stuck with the old style.

Tahnee Seagrave s Transition TR11 - how high will this bike reach up the podium come Sunday
  Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11 - how high will this bike reach up the podium come Sunday?

CaneCreek Double Barrel Shock in the Dorval AM pits.
  CaneCreek Double Barrel Shock in the Dorval AM pits.

The GT Prototype getting a full rebuild in preparation for the Croatian course.
  The GT Prototype getting a full rebuild in preparation for the Croatian course.

No sign of 29 wheels being slotted in this weekend.
No sign of 29" wheels being used this weekend.
GT protoype linkage detail.
GT protoype linkage detail.

The new SCOTT with BOS suspension.
  The new SCOTT with BOS suspension.

SCOTT have BOS technicians with them at every round.
  SCOTT has BOS technicians with them at every round.

Syors coil on the back of Vige and Fairclough s bikes.
  Syors coil on the back of Vige and Fairclough's bikes.

Croatia World Cup tech 2018
Croatia World Cup tech 2018

DMR are another fresh addition to the team s lineup.
  DMR is another fresh addition to the team's lineup.

TRP have also joined the Velosolutions SCOTT setup.
  TRP has also joined the Velosolutions SCOTT setup.

You won t be missing Dean Lucas M29 on track
  You won't be missing Dean Lucas' M29 on track!

Intense haven t slacked on the details on their frames even their headtube badges are a work of art.
Intense hasn't slacked on the details of their frames, even their headtube badges are a work of art.
Chappy applying the last little livery touches.
Chappy applying the last little livery touches.

The Saracen team are all rolling on the new Myst this weekend.
  The Saracen team are all rolling on the new Myst this weekend.

Danny and Alex are opting for 27.5 whilst Matt is sticking to the 29er he rode to gold at World Champs.
  Danny and Alex are opting for 27.5" whilst Matt is sticking to the 29er he rode to gold at World Champs.

The whole Norco team are rolling on the big wheels this weekend.
  The whole Norco team is also on the big wheels this weekend.

Loic s mechanic Jack setting up his Ohlins fork for practice tomorrow.
  Loic's mechanic Jack setting up his Ohlins fork for practice tomorrow.

Kev Joly polishing Finn s bike after he rode in the course preview.
  Kev Joly polishing Finn's bike after he rode in the course preview.

Specialized have also welcomed Magura brakes into their lineup.
Croatia World Cup tech 2018
Specialized has also welcomed Magura brakes into their lineup.

Loic Bruni s race bike to start the year off. He ll be right up the sharp end this weekend.
  Loic Bruni's race bike to start the year off. He'll be right up the sharp end this weekend.

Ohlins TTX22 coil in the back of Bruni s Demo.
  Ohlins TTX22 coil in the back of Bruni's Demo.

Croatia World Cup tech 2018
Crankbrothers have launched a set of signature Super Bruni DH Mallets.
Crankbrothers has launched a set of signature Super Bruni DH Mallets.

Croatia World Cup tech 2018
  Looks like Kaos Seagrave is rolling on a 29" Transition...

Croatia World Cup tech 2018
  No information from the team on the big wheels just yet.

Croatia World Cup tech 2018
  Mick Hannah's Polygon prototype.

Croatia World Cup tech 2018
  Reece Wilson's Commencal Supreme 29er.

Croatia World Cup tech 2018
Ride Alpha cockpit.
Croatia World Cup tech 2018
e13* cranks and chain device, HT pedals.

MENTIONS: @rossbellphoto @davetrumpore


44 Comments

  • + 16
 "SCOTT has BOS technicians with them at every round." - now that's what I call customer service.

Shame that all the rest of us mortals are stuck dealing with them via email/phone and waiting for 2-3 months for warranty replacements.
  • + 1
 Upside down forks though...memories of my dorado...
  • + 2
 Only chance making it down the course without issue is to run side dy side to the finish line. I send a bos kirk2 on a friends behalf a couple of times for warranty, got a replacement and same shit, ended up getting a fox x2 from orbea as he could not get more than half a ride before having a serious issue with the kirk, 0 reliability whatsoever... Shame
  • + 0
 Words in the streets say they are trying to get their heads out of their butts regarding customer service. Only time will tell...
  • + 0
 @Minikeum: nope, they can't do that
It's part of their legacy!
  • + 16
 So stoked to see Transition in the World Cup. Out of all the bikes I have ever owned I can honestly say they have produced the most giant grins on my face (okay, my first Kuwahara BMX is up there as well)!
  • + 3
 went to a demo day for north shore bike shop a few years ago and tried out the first generation patrol. i can confirm that transition makes some of the most fun bikes around
  • + 3
 That TR11 is by far the best looking bike out there
  • + 9
 Cool to see all the change up in parts this year for all teams. Looks like there's a lot less complete SRAM and Fox + Shimano going on. Great to see companies like Hope get on some high end teams. And the Gwin TRP brakes being used on multiple teams - I'm sure they're stoked.
  • - 5
flag SnowshoeRider4Life (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Simplified Response: Great to see other companies finally making quality parts that are up to the task and demands or world cup racing.
  • + 1
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: most of those brands always made top notch parts for quite a time, never taken seriously though as funds and sponsorship deals wheren't their forte, as they spend their money developing their stuff instead paying to be advertised
Learn your stuff
  • + 4
 Bruni knows how to decorate a bike.

So many warm fuzzy feels with world cup back in our lives..
** looks at all the snow still on the ground through office window**

Maybe I will just go cry somewhere dark and quiet.
  • + 4
 Caption on Finn's photo says "used in course preview". Are we expecting Claudio's preview soon? With Finn? Hot damn this time of year has me so fuggin excited.
  • + 1
 I saw an instagram post from Claudio about banging himself up in the preview - he was under observation at the hospital. Video is due later......
  • + 1
 @paulskibum: Claudio noooo lol. Hope he's all good. We need him to stay healthy! There's a full season of previews ahead.
  • + 4
 Hope polygon beefed up that rear linkage. The flex and play In the marin and polygon bikes using that suspension platform is comical!!!
  • + 5
 I love the "32" fork decals on Matt's Cube.
  • + 1
 I was just going to see if anyone else noticed that... Is Matt's mechanic just trollin hard?
  • + 1
 *All teenage pinkbike sellers* "Custom Fox 32 fork decal on the 40 to give it 10 extra horsepower when doing the climbs. Decal makes it climb like a goat and descend like a GOAT on cocaine. $9,000 OBO"
  • + 4
 works of art...except maybe for that Polygon
  • + 1
 I'm probably a horrible person, but I am kind of hoping to see the Unno in a crash (as long as nobody gets hurt obviously, I'm not an animal), just because of how over the top 'boutique' it is pushing itself as.
  • + 2
 CrankBros Wheels looking good sticker says, “designed in the USA” (by an Aussie they bought for his design) Great to see Mello Bouwmeesters design getting out there!!
  • + 4
 Free park baker
  • + 1
 It’s Thursday at almost 1pm PT.

WHERE THE HELL IS OUR COURSE PREVIEW, ALREADY???!!!

I neeeeeed some Claudio (& Finn it looks like)!
  • + 2
 Commencal chain path is wicked bizarre. Has it always been like that? I guess I never noticed before, but that looks insane.
  • + 2
 Is the another team running gwins sig brake? That's got to feel good for trp.
  • + 2
 ya the scott velosolutions team. Theyre great brakes but the lever still looks too blocky.
  • + 1
 I dig the Saracen. The subtle red, orange, and red strips remind me of Ivan Ironman's Factory Toyota Trophy trucks.
  • + 1
 What is that wire thing behind the brake calliper of the scott bike? temperature or velocity sensor maybe?
  • + 2
 WTF is the point of the extra pivot link on the Scott's BOS shock?!
  • + 2
 Mik on naild susp. Can't wait to see how it goes in wc setting
  • + 1
 what is on the scott bike mounted to the brake tabs? maybe a travel indicator or some sort of data acquisition.
  • + 1
 pinkbike and the return of downhill racing is making sure I don't get much work done today...
  • + 1
 SIck! I always look forward to this time of year, so much great bike content!
  • + 2
 Bruni’s demo looks absolutly insane
  • + 1
 How are the handlebars staying in place on the stand with the fork off?

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15812992
  • + 3
 Lower crown still attached.
  • + 3
 @nozes: Thanks for actually answering, I have no experience with dual crown forks. With a single crown fork this has always been a major annoyance. Didnt realize asking a question was going to send me into downvote hell.
  • + 2
 I READ COURSE PREVIEW!!!!!! WHERE IS IT!?!?!?!?
  • + 1
 Is no one going to mention that Polygon prototype though?
  • + 0
 Saint parts --- if it isn't broken don't replace it The Scott logo design is the COOLEST!!
  • + 1
 Good looking bikes across the board! Even the GT looks awesome.
  • + 1
 Bike porn level 1000!
  • + 1
 Cray. All. Day.

Post a Comment



