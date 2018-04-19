More Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

We took a second lap of the Croatian pits for another helping of tech randoms as things turn more serious with practice approaching. Bikes are nearing completion and riders are ready to tackle the Croatian rocks tomorrow morning...
| 4 pot Formula Cura calipers...
| No more information could be gathered but the riders seem to be very happy with the new stoppers.
| The silhouette of the UNNO Ever. Drool.
| Prototype carbon Crankbrothers wheels.
| Project 321 Hubs are laced to the rims.
They look to be in the 30mm+ width range.
| The UNNO Burn, not a bad warm up bike for Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon.
| One of the big moves in the winter was Brook Macdonald to Mondraker.
FOX X2 coil in the back of Brook's Mondraker.
Dialing in the season's settings on Mike Jones' Summum.
| Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender sitting pretty.
| Matt Walker's Cube 215 29er ready to roll.
The Cube team mates have differing preferences when it comes to their levers...
... Max (pictured above) prefers the new adjustable levers whilst Matt has stuck with the old style.
| Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11 - how high will this bike reach up the podium come Sunday?
| CaneCreek Double Barrel Shock in the Dorval AM pits.
| The GT Prototype getting a full rebuild in preparation for the Croatian course.
No sign of 29" wheels being used this weekend.
GT protoype linkage detail.
| The new SCOTT with BOS suspension.
| SCOTT has BOS technicians with them at every round.
| Syors coil on the back of Vige and Fairclough's bikes.
| DMR is another fresh addition to the team's lineup.
| TRP has also joined the Velosolutions SCOTT setup.
| You won't be missing Dean Lucas' M29 on track!
Intense hasn't slacked on the details of their frames, even their headtube badges are a work of art.
Chappy applying the last little livery touches.
| The Saracen team are all rolling on the new Myst this weekend.
| Danny and Alex are opting for 27.5" whilst Matt is sticking to the 29er he rode to gold at World Champs.
| The whole Norco team is also on the big wheels this weekend.
| Loic's mechanic Jack setting up his Ohlins fork for practice tomorrow.
| Kev Joly polishing Finn's bike after he rode in the course preview.
Specialized has also welcomed Magura brakes into their lineup.
| Loic Bruni's race bike to start the year off. He'll be right up the sharp end this weekend.
| Ohlins TTX22 coil in the back of Bruni's Demo.
Crankbrothers has launched a set of signature Super Bruni DH Mallets.
| Looks like Kaos Seagrave is rolling on a 29" Transition...
| No information from the team on the big wheels just yet.
| Mick Hannah's Polygon prototype.
| Reece Wilson's Commencal Supreme 29er.
Ride Alpha cockpit.
e13* cranks and chain device, HT pedals.
