More Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Lourdes has provided some incredible racing this weekend and we've been for one last lap of the pits to see what's fresh for the new race season.


Race fuel

Minnaar's mechanic, Lyle, puts on the finishing touches on his V10.

A common sight in the pits today. The ruts have been cut deep enough to expose the jagged rock underneath.

Remi Thirion's Glory getting a proper once over.

Spoke keys were busy throughout the day.

Phil's Propain has an interesting build with components from the likes of Ohlins, TRP, Crankbrothers, Vee tires and even an O-Chain for good measure.

Good to see Asterix and his best mate Getafix out and about.

The track surface changes from dry to humid and back again a few times as it weaves in and out of the trees. Tire choice was be a key factor today.

Connor Fearon trying his hand at bike maintenance.

Canyon's Lukas Grauel lacing up a new pair of DTs for race day.

Could that be electronic Ohlins suspension on Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo?

Telemetry spaghetti buried deep inside the Commencals. Every fraction of a second counts out there these days.

With a track this steep, your brakes better be on point.

Fastest qualifier and his teammate not far behind. Loic Bruni had a massive target on his back going into finals.

Neat 3D printed tool to hold the brake lever taught.

Max Hartenstern's Cube fitted with BYB Telemetry.

Kade Edwards interacting with the local clergy.

Tool Time with Postman Pat.



9 Comments

  • 9 3
 Who’s this joker? Everyone knows Asterix’s best mate is Obelix. Basics…
  • 2 0
 The Druid. Keep plugging Forbidden.
  • 1 0
 Papa Smurf?
  • 1 0
 "Neat 3D printed tool to hold the brake lever taught."

I'm sure the rider would prefer it to be taut Smile
  • 2 0
 That glory is beautiful
  • 1 0
 Could be said it's glorious?

But in the end, another bike reigned supreme.
  • 1 1
 You can hardly see it. You seeing extra images? Do I need to pay extra?
  • 1 0
 @chillrider199: Can we pay extra for you to quit complaining about a stupid topic?
  • 1 0
 Connor Fearon’s Tusseaud wax model is so so

Post a Comment



