More Tech Randoms – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017

Apr 28, 2017
by Ross Bell  
We've been for another lap of the pits today to see what else was hiding in the tents before the racers tackled the first practice of the year. From a fresh Trek Session to prototype forks, delve in and get another fix of tech before the racing kicks off on Sunday!

Fresh Sessions for Trek Factory Racing although the team remained tight-lipped for now.


The shock looks to be mounted lower in the frame, similar in a way to the Slash.

Although at first glance it shares the same silhouette as last year's bike, the linkages have been given a thorough overhaul.


Ohlins have an ever growing contingent of racers sprouting up.
Ohlins have an ever growing presence in the World Cup pits.

Florent Payet s monstrous XXL Prototype Mondraker Summum.
Florent Payet's monstrous XXL Prototype Mondraker Summum.


Even with the new XXL prototype Florent is after more space the headset gives him 5cm longer reach and a degree slacker in headandle taking him to 62 degrees.
Even with the new XXL prototype Florent is after more space, the headset gives him 5mm longer reach and a degree slacker in head angle taking him to 62 degrees.

A custom stem spacer brings the bars up 10mm and stretches those bars even further out by 18mm.
A custom stem spacer brings the bars up 10mm and stretches those bars even further out by 18mm.


An Effigear belt driven gearbox on the Nicolai of Benoit Coulanges.
An Effigear belt driven gearbox on the Nicolai of Benoit Coulanges.

The Transition squad pose for a photo before heading up the hill for the first practice session of the year.
The Transition squad pose for a photo before heading up the hill for the first practice session of the year.

What podium step will this bike and rider see this year
What podium step will this bike and rider see this year?


Greg Williamson s mechanic Jesse Wigman has taken the thumb adjuster out of the Magura lever and replaced it with a grub screw and wire to keep it solidly in place.
Greg Williamson's mechanic Jesse Wigman has taken the thumb adjuster out of the Magura lever and replaced it with a grub screw and wire to keep it solidly in place.

A 0.5 degree slacker angleset takes Greg s Cube to 62.5 degrees.
A 0.5-degree slacker angleset takes Greg's Cube to 62.5 degrees.



The rear mech bolt has been swapped out in pursuit of quietness.
The rear mech bolt has been swapped out in pursuit of quietness.

The Addix rubber is proving popular.
The Addix rubber is proving popular.

A morning brake blade going down in the Lac Blanc Commencal tent.
A morning brake bleed going down in the Lac Blanc Commencal tent.

Are cut spikes the way to go this weekend It s looking like the weather could throw a curve ball on Sunday
Are cut spikes the way to go this weekend? It's looking like the weather could throw a curve ball on Sunday!


Custom laser etched HT pedals for the Norco boys. Joe Smith on flats as usual.
Custom laser etched HT pedals for the Norco boys. Joe Smith on flats as usual.

With Blenki on clips.
With Blenki on clips.


They also have the new range of Deity components to deck out their cockpits with.
They also have the new range of Deity components to deck out their cockpits with.

Fresh SRAM Codes aboard that prototype too.
Fresh SRAM Codes aboard that prototype too.

David Trummer s Propain Rage ready to tackle their first world cup together.
David Trummer's Propain Rage ready to tackle their first World Cup together.


The Rage has adjustable chainstay length David has opted for the short position meanwhile team mate Phil Atwill has gone for the longer option.
The Rage has adjustable chainstay length; David has opted for the short position meanwhile teammate Phil Atwill has gone for the longer option.

David runs a L XL frame with the reach adjustment headset cups in the forward position giving him a 10mm longer reach.
David runs a L/XL frame with the reach adjustment headset cups in the forward position giving him a 10mm longer reach.


Fresh Funn clips but opting to take the pins out.
Fresh Funn clips, but opting to take the pins out.

Nukeproof Horizon pedals ready for first year elite Elliott Heap.
Nukeproof Horizon pedals ready for first year elite Elliott Heap.

Faustin Figaret had data acquisition hardware strapped up to his bikes this morning.
Faustin Figaret had data acquisition hardware strapped up to his bikes this morning.


The unit set up on the left hand side of the cockpit controlled a camera and the periods of data collecting.
The unit set up on the left-hand side of the cockpit controlled a camera and the periods of data collecting.

A sensor to measure the wheel speed.
A sensor to measure the wheel speed.

There s nothing discrete about these prototype Formula forks
There's nothing discrete about these prototype Formula forks!

Although the mechanics were not for letting any detail slip...
Although the mechanics were not for letting any details slip...


Hope Tech bling aboard Adam Brayton s gambler.
Hope Tech bling aboard Adam Brayton's Gambler. What's not to love about CNC'd aluminium?

Hope s direct mount stem is paired to their techbars. A combination that seen a very successful season with Adam last year.
Hope's direct mount stem is paired to their techbars. A combination that saw a very successful season with Adam last year.

Take from that what you will... A new fender for Finn this weekend.
Take from that what you will... A new fender for Finn this weekend.


 I admit that I've always been a fan of natural gas, but hell, I'd sure love to try out that propain.
 i am capable of producing natural gas but i am exceptionally bad at this pun game because i am a dog and we are quite literal.
 I farted on my wallet, and now I have gas money.
 I got gas... but my car dont... bum bum dee doo daa... My dog died but my wife aint... dum dum bee doo daa...
 That Propain Rage looks so good I just want to jump on and ride it!
 Those Treks though. Damn
 Dat Fender though... XD
 I would of bet some money, if I had any, that trek would be rocking 29ers this weekend.
 I think Gee will, but it wont be something they announce...Fort Bill would make sense for them. Home turf and all.
 @Nathan6209: he rode timed training (fastest) on a 650b...why would he practice on a 650b then switch to 29 for raceday?
 Ya they are pushing 29 harder than a women in labor.
 Florents headset - the caption says it increases reach by 5cm? I assume that's a typo and it should be 5mm yes? Or am I missing something in that photo?
 Correct. It's fixed now.
 @mikekazimer: thanks Mike. I can happily open another beer now.
 Vital claimed the forks were from Stendec being that the shock on the bike is an Arma.
 Take a look at the camouflaged fork and then at the top caps of Formula's current 35: www.pinkbike.com/photo/13444114.
 Gotta say the Propain is the best looking bike out there.
 That shock placement though... that has to do something to the longevity of the strut.
 An Effigear ?? F that !
 the transition team remind me of Bananas in pyjamas
 I thought the fork was a Stendec proto??
 Oh Leens !!!!!!
