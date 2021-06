There were plenty of telemetry kits out on the mountain once again. This is a mounting point on Brook Macdonald's shock.

Vali Höll's BYB kit features this instrument that measures the amount of braking she does.

Nina Hoffmann was also on the BYB system and was testing her suspension setup with the fork sensor.

We got a closer look at the Blackbox suspension components today. This was the coil version of the new shock on Charlie Harrison's Session.

While Vali Höll ran the air version that looks to be unchanged from the version we spotted back in March . On both shocks, the compression dial seems to be on the side now instead of the top.

Vali was also running the new Boxxer and you can see the new HSC and LSC dials here.

The Continental Atherton team were continuing to run the prototype Continental tire.

Most recently we've seen a version of this rocker with a flip-chip in it but it was one setting only for Andreas Kolb this weekend. A full bike check of his new bike is coming soon.

Minnaar is always puzzling. At least the grips should fit him well as they're his signature model from Burgtec.

Car park clicks for Wyn. Check out his custom Kiwi/Wyn Tv themed helmet too.