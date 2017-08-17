Morgane Charre Not Selected to Race 2017 World Champs

In Fort William earlier this year.
Earlier this week the French Cycling Federation released the names
of the athletes selected to race the MTB World Championships in Cairns, and despite her performance throughout the season, Morgane Charre has not been selected to compete. Talking about it following the news she said she was very disappointed not to have made the selection despite meeting the requirements.
|Very disappointed to hear that I'm not selected for the World Championships. A world cup top 5 was the criteria to be in the French Team (which I did). I also agreed to pay my flights. Only two women elite in the French team for 7 potential places... why? They asked me to "prove" my level in the middle of the season when I had chosen to skip a few races in order to heal up and come back 100% ready for the end of the season. Thanks FFC for taking care of your athlete and for supporting the women in our sport!—Morgane Charre
Morgane's 2017 World Cup Results:
• UCI World Cup round one, Lourdes – 8th
• UCI World Cup round two, Fort William – 5th
• UCI World Cup round three, Leogang – 7th
• UCI World Cup round four, Vallnord – DNF (injured)
Morgane crashed just short of the line in Andorra in July
Following on from her World Cup results, she's also competed in a number of IXS events and at Crankworx Les Gets, taking home 1st in the Air DH. Her partner, James also spoke out against their decision, shedding further light on the issue following the announcement from FFC.
|I don't know what British Cycling is like these days but the FFC (French Cycling Fed.), it would appear, is still living in the dark ages.
Having had problems with her 2016 scaphoid fracture causing a lot of wrist pain recently, Morgane decided to take some time out and rest up, heal properly and to be able to give it 100% at the final races of the season. But instead of getting behind their national team member and offering support, FFC have chosen to punish this sensible decision.
While they could have been helping her get back on track—remember that beyond athletic ambition, this is her career at stake —the FFC have been worse than unsympathetic, crushing her morale, taunting her that she isn't good enough to warrant Worlds team selection (having already won the Worlds just a few years ago!) and showing a complete miscomprehension of the mental game that athletes constantly contend with. They have kept her hanging in their non-decision for weeks, finally kicking her into the dirt yesterday.
Practically, she has had no support to recover and has simply been told that she must 'prove herself' in order to go to the World Champs - results before health. But she had already met the criteria for team selection with a World Cup podium, had already agreed to pay her own flight there (which was a low blow in itself—they also noted in a display of glory hunting that they'd consider reimbursing her if she got a good result), and finally she was told that she can't go anyway. Now only two of a possible seven will represent elite female downhill racers from France. I am not sure how that promotes the sport and am certain their approach does nothing to further its current athletes or develop future ones.—James Mcknight
According to the French Cycling Federation's website and selection criteria
for elite women in DH, they must have met one of the following criteria to be selected for the world championships:
• To have finished in the first 5 of the World Championships Elite 2016, top 10 for the U23.
• To have finished in the first 5 of the general classification of the 2016 world cup, top 10 for the U23.
• Have finished in the top 5 of a 2016 World Cup round, top 10 for U23.
• Have finished in the first 5 of a 2017 World Cup stage (round 1 to 6), top 10 for the U23.
• Be in the top 5 of the World Cup standings at the time of selection, top 10 for the U23.
The coach may add one or more athletes to the selectable list after observation of the tests mentioned above.
Morgane was injured in Vallnord in 2016 too meaning she was unable to compete there and at World Champs.
Morgane's 2016 World Cup Results:
• UCI World Cup round one, Lourdes – 6th
• UCI World Cup round two, Cairns – 5th
• UCI World Cup round three, Fort William – 5th
• UCI World Cup round four, Leogang –18th
• UCI World Cup round five, Lenzerheide – 6th
• UCI World Cup round six, Mont-Sainte-Anne – 8th
• UCI World Cup round seven, Vallnord – DNS (following an injury)
• Was 6th overall in the elite women's DH World Cup standings in 2016
The French Cycling Federation have yet to say anything more following some backlash on social media, and despite expressing her disappointment, Morgane is currently focusing on getting back to full strength following her wrist injury.
