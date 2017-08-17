Morgane Charre Not Selected to Race 2017 World Champs

I don't know what British Cycling is like these days but the FFC (French Cycling Fed.), it would appear, is still living in the dark ages.



Having had problems with her 2016 scaphoid fracture causing a lot of wrist pain recently, Morgane decided to take some time out and rest up, heal properly and to be able to give it 100% at the final races of the season. But instead of getting behind their national team member and offering support, FFC have chosen to punish this sensible decision.



While they could have been helping her get back on track—remember that beyond athletic ambition, this is her career at stake —the FFC have been worse than unsympathetic, crushing her morale, taunting her that she isn't good enough to warrant Worlds team selection (having already won the Worlds just a few years ago!) and showing a complete miscomprehension of the mental game that athletes constantly contend with. They have kept her hanging in their non-decision for weeks, finally kicking her into the dirt yesterday.



Practically, she has had no support to recover and has simply been told that she must 'prove herself' in order to go to the World Champs - results before health. But she had already met the criteria for team selection with a World Cup podium, had already agreed to pay her own flight there (which was a low blow in itself—they also noted in a display of glory hunting that they'd consider reimbursing her if she got a good result), and finally she was told that she can't go anyway. Now only two of a possible seven will represent elite female downhill racers from France. I am not sure how that promotes the sport and am certain their approach does nothing to further its current athletes or develop future ones. — James Mcknight