Morgane Jonnier Bids Farewell to Rossignol Bikes

Dec 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Morgane Jonnier has announced on social media that changes are coming in 2024 after two seasons of riding for Rossignol Bikes.

In her post on Instagram Morgane states that "changes are coming, we adapt as always for our greatest pleasure, & I am still so excited to jump into the unknown." We don't know where Morgane will be ending up next year just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

bigquotesTout est éphémère, on le sait bien, & c’est pour cette raison que l’on vit à 1000 à l’heure en profitant au maximum de ce que nous offre ce quotidien atypique. Au fils des années, je me suis entourée d’amis, et de partenaires bienveillants & de confiance, MERCI à cette grande & belle équipe. Je suis tellement reconnaissante pour tous les projets que l’on a réalisé, les expériences engrangées durant ces deux dernières saisons avec Rossignol Bikes.

Des changements s’annoncent, on s’adapte comme toujours pour notre plus grand plaisir, & je suis toujours autant excitée de sauter dans l’inconnu ! Morgane Jonnier

bigquotesEverything is ephemeral, we know it well, and it is for this reason that we live at 1000 miles an hour, making the most of what this atypical daily life offers us. Over the years, I have surrounded myself with friends, and caring & trusting partners, THANK YOU to this great & beautiful team. I am so grateful for all the projects we have carried out, the experiences gained over the last two seasons with Rossignol Bikes.

Changes are coming, we adapt as always for our greatest pleasure, & I am still so excited to jump into the unknown! Morgane Jonnier - Translated



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Rossignol Morgane Jonnier


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,874 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
54134 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
50051 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
45498 views
10 Products I Loved in 2023: Henry Quinney
44647 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
44499 views
Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions
43764 views
Review: BMB Reverse Raise Stem - The Stem That Wants to Change Mountain Biking
37672 views
RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands, Confirms Rumour That Vali Höll Will Be On New Team for 2024
30765 views

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Bids farewell? I'm looking forward to seeing how many variations on "parts ways" PB can come up with over the next month.
  • 1 0
 Exits stage left Says sayonara Terminates their time Bids hasta la vista Makes like a banana and splits







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039819
Mobile Version of Website