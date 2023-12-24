Morgane Jonnier Bids Farewell to Rossignol Bikes

Morgane Jonnier has announced on social media that changes are coming in 2024 after two seasons of riding for Rossignol Bikes.
Morgane states that "changes are coming, we adapt as always for our greatest pleasure, & I am still so excited to jump into the unknown." We don't know where Morgane will be ending up next year just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.
|Tout est éphémère, on le sait bien, & c’est pour cette raison que l’on vit à 1000 à l’heure en profitant au maximum de ce que nous offre ce quotidien atypique. Au fils des années, je me suis entourée d’amis, et de partenaires bienveillants & de confiance, MERCI à cette grande & belle équipe. Je suis tellement reconnaissante pour tous les projets que l’on a réalisé, les expériences engrangées durant ces deux dernières saisons avec Rossignol Bikes.
Des changements s’annoncent, on s’adapte comme toujours pour notre plus grand plaisir, & je suis toujours autant excitée de sauter dans l’inconnu !— Morgane Jonnier
|Everything is ephemeral, we know it well, and it is for this reason that we live at 1000 miles an hour, making the most of what this atypical daily life offers us. Over the years, I have surrounded myself with friends, and caring & trusting partners, THANK YOU to this great & beautiful team. I am so grateful for all the projects we have carried out, the experiences gained over the last two seasons with Rossignol Bikes.
Changes are coming, we adapt as always for our greatest pleasure, & I am still so excited to jump into the unknown!— Morgane Jonnier - Translated