Morgane Jonnier Extends Contract with Rossignol & Targets Multi-Day Enduro Races for 2024

PRESS RELEASE: Rossignol
We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with Morgane Jonnier as a brand ambassador for an exceptional year. With over 10 years of experience on the enduro World Cup Enduro circuit, Morgane Jonnier is taking a bold turn by stepping away from the traditional circuit to embark on an innovative new challenge: completing a full season of multi-day enduro races.
This exciting project will lead Morgane to become one of the first woman to take on the challenge of racing seven events across the globe. These races represent a return to the essence of mountain biking, with trails that are unmarked, where no one knows the route in advance. This audacious choice reflects Morgane Jonnier's determination to push the limits of what is possible in the world of mountain biking.
This new chapter in Morgane Jonnier's story will not only be a personal adventure but also a way to tell captivating stories. Follow the journey on social media, be inspired by Morgane, and discover unconventional race formats that push the boundaries of mountain biking. Rossignol is proud to support Morgane in this exceptional adventure and looks forward to sharing the highlights of this collaboration in the coming year.Race calendar :
Trans NZ : 02/24 - 03/04
Trans Madeira : 05/21 - 05/26
Stone King : 06/18 - 06/23
Trans BC : 07/06 - 07/13
Biivouac : 09/13 - 09/15
Trans Nomad : 10/02 - 10/06
Trans Sierra Norte : 10/22 - 10/27Watch or re-watch
Morgane Jonnier's incredible battle at the Trans Madeira 2023
:
A P2 despite a broken shoulder on the last day of racing!
Follow Morgane Jonnier
and Rossignol bikes
so you don't miss anything.
Thank you to the additional partners : Motul, Nicomatic,KS, Mavic, Hutchinson, Grand Massif, Hayes,Protaper, Julbo, Baouw, Camelback, Northwave, Bluegrass,Time pedals, Wahoo, Ciclovation
