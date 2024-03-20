Morgane Jonnier Injured at NZ MTB Rally

Mar 20, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo


French athlete Morgane Jonnier went down hard near the end of Stage 1 on the final day of the NZ MTB Rally last week. Morgane was sitting in second place behind Rae Morrison at the time after having already completed over 2.5 hours of racing.

Here is what she had to say on social media (translated from French).

bigquotesSmall update... the week didn't end in the best way possible. A crash & a helicopter crash concluded my @nzmtbrally. Heading back home Thursday for France to continue exams.

Thank you for all the messages of kindness, & help I’ve received following my hospitalization. Sad to end the Rally this way, but shared 5 great days on the bike with the chance to ride in completely new spots & meet some great people, the bike is a vector of many beautiful things even if there is a setback sometimes you just accept it & go back.Morgane Jonnier



bigquotesFrench athlete Morgane Jonnier went down hard near the end of Stage 1, with a nasty shoulder injury and quite obviously in a lot of pain. Access on this part of the trail was far from an easy task, and whilst our crew were on scene immediately and a helicopter was overhead not long after, Morgane suffered bravely for well over an hour before an heli-extraction by winched-stretcher could be safely completed. It was a sober reminder that whilst this race is about good times and adventure, the inherent risks of our sport can never be completely eliminated.Ali Jamieson, NZ MTB Rally

We're bummed for Morgane who had an epic season of multi-day enduro races for 2024 and hope she makes a swift and full recovery.

photo
Pre-crash vibes were high.


