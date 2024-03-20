Morgane Jonnier Injured at NZ MTB Rally

French athlete Morgane Jonnier went down hard near the end of Stage 1, with a nasty shoulder injury and quite obviously in a lot of pain. Access on this part of the trail was far from an easy task, and whilst our crew were on scene immediately and a helicopter was overhead not long after, Morgane suffered bravely for well over an hour before an heli-extraction by winched-stretcher could be safely completed. It was a sober reminder that whilst this race is about good times and adventure, the inherent risks of our sport can never be completely eliminated. — Ali Jamieson, Ali Jamieson, NZ MTB Rally