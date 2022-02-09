close
Morgane Jonnier Signs With the Rossignol Factory Team

Feb 11, 2022
by Rossignol Bikes  

Press Release: Rossignol

We are super happy to welcome Morgane Jonnier into the Rossignol family – as an athlete and an ambassador of the brand. Morgane will ride for the Rossignol Factory Team on the entire EWS circuit and a few E-EWS.

Passionate about outdoor sports, Morgane will work on video and photo projects during the season : between freeride, bike parks and lifestyle.




bigquotesI’m really happy to represent a French brand in full development for the coming season. This is an exciting and challenging opportunity.New responsibilities, great projects to come, it’s a pleasure to get involved with this team. This is just the beginning! We have some great surprises in store for you!Morgane Jonnier



MORGANE JONNIER


She is a professional athlete, originally from Hyères in the Var, addicted to outdoor sports, she specializes in enduro mountain biking in 2011 by composing with her job as a gendarme. She reoriented her career in 2019 by leaving the uniform to put on 100% that of pilot. From now on, she devotes herself entirely to her passion by riding on the Enduro World Series circuit.




Follow Morgane and Rossignol bikes on Instagram for more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Rossignol


24 Comments

  • 11 0
 Does Rossignol make bikes or are they just rebranding another companies frame?
  • 16 5
 Does Commençal make skis or are they just rebranding another companies skis? Wink
  • 6 0
 No I am legitimacy wondering if anyone knows if this is a rebranded frame?
  • 1 0
 @powderhoundbrr: I thought Rossignol would be running a Felt derived frame but maybe not:

www.pinkbike.com/news/rossignol-sells-felt-bicycles-to-ktm-owners.html
  • 3 0
 @danstonQ: TIL Commencal makes skis
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: Wait, are you saying Commencal makes rebranded Rossignol skis and Rossignol makes rebranded mtb frames? Oh man, that's what you're saying, isn't it? Ha, I'm about to score me a sweet deal on some Rossimenthal skis.
  • 1 0
 That suspension platform and frame are from the bike factory Astro. A few companies use that design, like Mondraker.
  • 1 0
 @powderhoundbrr: Yes
  • 3 0
 Had to ask Google: gendarme-an armed police officer in France.

Congratulations on the career change best of luck this season!
  • 2 0
 "The gendarme is a soldier with the rank of non-commissioned officer. Its main mission: to ensure the defense of the country and public safety (security of goods and people, road safety, etc.) throughout the country."

your welcome
  • 3 0
 @GregSpecialized: Similar function to Italy's Carabinieri I presume?
  • 10 4
 @steflund: No. a carabiner is used for climbing.
  • 1 1
 @DJ-24: Did you look up what a Carabinieri is or did you just know already?
  • 4 0
 Morgane Jonnier signe avec l'équipe de l'usine Rossignol
  • 2 0
 maybe she likes skiing as well
  • 1 0
 Are these bikes the same quality as the god awful looking Rossi rental bikes the bike park used to have?
  • 4 2
 hi im tmacstab
  • 2 0
 hi
  • 2 0
 Bonjour!
  • 2 0
 @taurausmountain: u spelled ur name wrong
  • 1 0
 @taurausmountain: I meant to reply to @Tmackstab
  • 1 0
 @bozomichael: Was @taurausmountain written properly then? I'm even starting to question my own name now...
  • 1 0
 I just learned how to spell my name incorrectly
  • 1 1
 I mean to reply to @Tmackstab

Post a Comment



