Morgane Jonnier Signs With the Rossignol Factory Team

We are super happy to welcome Morgane Jonnier into the Rossignol family – as an athlete and an ambassador of the brand. Morgane will ride for the Rossignol Factory Team on the entire EWS circuit and a few E-EWS.
Passionate about outdoor sports, Morgane will work on video and photo projects during the season : between freeride, bike parks and lifestyle.
|I’m really happy to represent a French brand in full development for the coming season. This is an exciting and challenging opportunity.New responsibilities, great projects to come, it’s a pleasure to get involved with this team. This is just the beginning! We have some great surprises in store for you!—Morgane Jonnier
MORGANE JONNIER
She is a professional athlete, originally from Hyères in the Var, addicted to outdoor sports, she specializes in enduro mountain biking in 2011 by composing with her job as a gendarme. She reoriented her career in 2019 by leaving the uniform to put on 100% that of pilot. From now on, she devotes herself entirely to her passion by riding on the Enduro World Series circuit.
