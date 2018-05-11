Swiss Vertical Berm Paradise Returns - Video

Last year, it was with great sadness that we had to announce the closure of Morgins and its DH tracks thanks to the chairlift "La Foilleuse" requiring expensive maintenance work during the summer.
Thanks to an excellent winter season we are now able to confirm that Morgins will be open to bikes during the summer of 2018! The opening date remains to be confirmed but the trail crew will be at work as soon as possible to offer the best conditions from the first day. This is the best news we could have as Morgins' closure last season left a great void in our hearts.
Morgins is well known for its fast and gnarly DH tracks. Built to push the bikes to their limits, they guarantee a lot of fun with new challenges run after run.
Morgins signature vertical berms mean you can hit them at any speed, the only limit is you and your capacity to hold on your bars when compressed. Also no need to mention that we provide an excellent trail maintenance all season long. Props to the team, Ben Walker, Pierre Barreau, Numa Sneiders and Kristof Lenssens.
It's not all about having the best berms out there, the resort also offers technical rooty sections, ideal to set up a new bike. Make it smooth and fast in these sections and you will ride with confidence anywhere else.
We'll announce more information as soon as we get them on our Facebook
and Instagram
: @bikeparkchamperymorgins
Photos by Simon Ricklin
and Shaperidesoot
Video by Shaperideshoot
MENTIONS: @ReyGaetan @bikepark-champery-morgins
3 Comments
Post a Comment