Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'

Nov 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Have you ever turned up to a trailhead and felt like your vehicle just wasn't up to the task. Maybe you thought, "Damn, I've fit all my bikes and kit in here but I really would love some hot dogs and cold brewskis too." Well, your answer is here in the form of Mopar's concept Jeep Gladiator Top Dog.

Mopar is the parts, service and customer care division of Chrysler that, along with Jeep, falls under the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group. Its name is a portmanteau of 'motor' and parts' and it currently offers 20 OE upgrades to Jeep vehicles. 20 of these have been added to this Top Dog concept to create a vehicle that it describes as, "a fun concept vehicle for serious mountain bikers."

A standard Jeep Gladiator...
... vs Mopar's Top Dog concept version

The most obvious change between the standard Gladiator and the Top Dog is the removal of the standard cargo box that is replaced with a custom PCOR flatbed storage box to expand the cargo-carrying ability of the truck. On top of it is a bike rack for two bikes and on the passenger side are pull out drawers that can be filled with supplies and tools. There's further storage in two racks on top of the cab and a roll-out drawer just above the rear winch that features a foldable ladder used for access to the bike rack. On the driver's side, you get a battery-powered refrigerator and electric hot-dog roller grill stand to help you refuel after a long day shredding the trails.

The storage box comes with external lighting and extra power outlets to help with night time maintenance.

Mopar also boasts of the off-road capabilities of the truck that presumably will allow the Top Dog to double as a shuttle vehicle. The truck uses a JPP two-inch lift kit with Fox shocks (just like a mountain bike!) that gives it extra ground clearance. Traction is controlled by a 17-inch aluminum wheels and 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud tires. There are also two winches, including an 8,000-lb-capacity Rubicon Warn winch, and a snorkel if you want to get really get out there.

A pull out drawer above the rear winch features a ladder to help you get the bikes on top of the truck.
26"? 29"? 32"? The Top Dog goes even bigger with 37" rubber.

The ability to transport 2 bikes comes from a roof-mounted rack.
The K-9 Blue interior matches the exterior. There's even blue stitching in the leather seats.

Powering the Jeep Top Dog Concept is a 3.6-liter V-6, with 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, connected to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Jeep is only available in K-9 blue with a matching interior. The pedals are covered with rubber to help with traction for muddy feet and all-weather floor mats installed throughout the cabin area.

The car is currently on display at the SEMA show. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Posted In:
Other


62 Comments

  • 74 0
 Everyone knows that the vehicle for serious mountain bikers is a clapped out 80's Yota with a North Shore rack and a home brew lift kit.
  • 16 0
 Home brew = hockey pucks
  • 4 0
 Don't forget the beautiful busted exhaust sound
  • 1 0
 @jakewashere: that is the poor mt bikers driving ford rangers.
my son hasnt had an exhaust system in years
  • 1 0
 I prefer my DCLB, can fit 5 bikes and riders per trip Wink
  • 68 0
 Nobody that goes off road wants bikes on top of their vehicle.
  • 7 0
 Mind blown that the bike solution part of this thing for the serious mountain biker, is to put your mtb on top of a 8 foot roof.
  • 1 0
 Imagine.. all this steel and you can't even fit few bikes inside. With my Citroen Grand Picasso I can still fit 3 riders and their bikes inside the car. And my car isn't that big. Even from European point of view
  • 24 2
 Mopar Dentist Mobile
  • 22 1
 Whomever was in charge of the project is clueless
  • 20 0
 A "serious Mountain Bikers" automobile should provide the possibility to sleep in comfy.
  • 2 0
 that was my first thought too
  • 4 0
 Especially if your missus finds out how much you paid for your bike????
  • 1 0
 VW Caravelle synchro or the new one the california!!
  • 1 0
 @Riyadh: neither of which are available in the USA.
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: Didnt know, but you guys have some sweet vans and campers!!!!
  • 11 0
 “On the driver's side, you get a battery-powered refrigerator and electric hot-dog roller grill stand to help you refuel after a long day shredding the trails.”

So the marketing geniuses segmented us and decided that what we *REALLY* need is a 7-Eleven on wheels?
  • 2 0
 Give it a stale nachos bin and it's complete.
  • 2 0
 I mean...they're not wrong
  • 9 1
 Remember that neighborhood kid who showed up to play basketball, football, or whatever, and always had the latest and greatest, expensive gear on, and talked a lot of trash... but couldn't play for s*#t? Well, here's his new mountain bike rig.
  • 1 0
 Exactly!!!

We just rode at a trail system where this exact thing happened; two bro’s with very high end enduro bikes on the back of a pimped out Jeep...scared of riding a 4’ drop...
  • 10 0
 I can't afford to be a "serious mountain biker"
  • 5 0
 I find it interested all the comments regarding cost, yet I see endless, $40k, $50, $80k, $100k plus Sprinter vans EVERYWHERE at major MTB locales (Moab, PNW, Colorado, etc.). It's a SEMA concept vehicle people.... relax.

I will await my inevitable downvotes and sh*t talking retorts Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Agreed!
  • 6 0
 Dodge Grand Caravan FTW. Stow seats and two bikes plus all gear. Hitch rack and 4 bikes and all gear. And nobody look twice at Mommy Van.
  • 4 0
 Less bikes than a Honda Element, less theft protection than a Honda Element, interior can't be pressure washed. Nine years out of production and Element still crushes everything. Tint the windows, duct tape the bumpers, no bike stickers and don't park at the trailhead- stealth bike box attracts no thieves. I'm going to see fifty of these Jeeps at Duthie next year I bet
  • 7 0
 My eyes rolled so hard I got a concussion.
  • 2 0
 You need MIPS glasses
  • 6 0
 That’s a weird looking 08 Sienna AWD
  • 5 0
 Hot dog! We have a wiener.
  • 3 0
 Everyone with a pickup was sitting around trying to think about how to get rid of that stupid pickup bed and replace it with a hot dog machine
  • 3 0
 That'll look great both rolling into the Duthie parking lot *and* taking the kids to soccer practice!
  • 2 0
 "All my life, I have searched for a car that feels a certain way. Powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yieldy like a Nerf ball. Now, at last, I have found it." HJS
  • 3 0
 As a serious mountain biker,I prefer the option to out my bikes inside my car.
  • 2 0
 Mopar word of advice, yeti sb130’s on the the top will attract your target customer. Although they already own sprinter 4x4’s
  • 2 0
 Wouldn't get this for biking, but it's not a bad build out for overlanding!
  • 2 0
 This is literally an overlanding rig with bike racks on top instead of a tent.
  • 3 0
 perfect for shuttling, if u like riding solo...
  • 1 0
 So somebody told mopar that some mountain bikers spend 10k on a mountain bike. And Mopar realized that some mountain bikers must be idiots and easy to take advantage of!
  • 2 0
 How is someone going to get their 46 pound E-bike down from on top of this compensation device?
  • 1 0
 kiss the bikes goodbye unless u live in the desert!!! And that color, ouch, K9 blue ahh everyone trying to defund the police sooo bad color yo! WTF lol
  • 2 0
 Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious(ly Wealthy) Mountain Bikers'
  • 1 1
 That is bad ass but super impracticable. How does someone even get the bikes up that high!!! You would have to be a dentist, doctor or lawyer to afford that Eek
  • 3 0
 Land Rover defender...
  • 2 0
 I can't sleep in the back of that at a trail head. Hard pass
  • 3 1
 Everyone knows that Chryslers are GARBAGE. Think before you buy one!
  • 2 0
 The guy who rolls up in this is guaranteed to only ride greens.
  • 2 0
 At least drop a v8 in it. Useless without it
  • 1 0
 This is a real joke.,,, only 2 bike... and on top with a lader hahahaha...

April Fools in november??
  • 1 0
 I guess mpar seen the price of our bikes and think we have money.. They shouldve put more R in their R and D
  • 1 0
 I am sure the money that thing costs can get me to the alps like 10 times or more.
  • 1 0
 How is this directed to Mtn bikers? Besides the bike rack I don’t see anything making it specific to us.
  • 3 1
 Fml
  • 2 0
 April fools hit early
  • 1 0
 I can't wait to see one of these in the Duthie parking lot.
  • 1 0
 The Only thing they got right was the all weather floor mats.
  • 1 0
 does it come with a thin blue line punisher sticker or is that extra?
  • 1 0
 I was JRA...no I didn't drive into the garage with the bikes on!!!!
  • 2 1
 Barf !
  • 1 0
 Off road dentists!
  • 1 1
 Not a Tacoma = not a serious mountain biker's truck.
  • 1 0
 Mountain Biker Starter Kit: Tacoma, Tepee Tent and Santa Cruz....

Post a Comment



