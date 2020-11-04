Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'

A standard Jeep Gladiator... ... vs Mopar's Top Dog concept version

The storage box comes with external lighting and extra power outlets to help with night time maintenance.

A pull out drawer above the rear winch features a ladder to help you get the bikes on top of the truck. 26"? 29"? 32"? The Top Dog goes even bigger with 37" rubber.

The ability to transport 2 bikes comes from a roof-mounted rack. The K-9 Blue interior matches the exterior. There's even blue stitching in the leather seats.

Have you ever turned up to a trailhead and felt like your vehicle just wasn't up to the task. Maybe you thought, "Damn, I've fit all my bikes and kit in here but I really would love some hot dogs and cold brewskis too." Well, your answer is here in the form of Mopar's concept Jeep Gladiator Top Dog.Mopar is the parts, service and customer care division of Chrysler that, along with Jeep, falls under the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group. Its name is a portmanteau of 'motor' and parts' and it currently offers 20 OE upgrades to Jeep vehicles. 20 of these have been added to this Top Dog concept to create a vehicle that it describes as, "a fun concept vehicle for serious mountain bikers."The most obvious change between the standard Gladiator and the Top Dog is the removal of the standard cargo box that is replaced with a custom PCOR flatbed storage box to expand the cargo-carrying ability of the truck. On top of it is a bike rack for two bikes and on the passenger side are pull out drawers that can be filled with supplies and tools. There's further storage in two racks on top of the cab and a roll-out drawer just above the rear winch that features a foldable ladder used for access to the bike rack. On the driver's side, you get a battery-powered refrigerator and electric hot-dog roller grill stand to help you refuel after a long day shredding the trails.Mopar also boasts of the off-road capabilities of the truck that presumably will allow the Top Dog to double as a shuttle vehicle. The truck uses a JPP two-inch lift kit with Fox shocks (just like a mountain bike!) that gives it extra ground clearance. Traction is controlled by a 17-inch aluminum wheels and 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud tires. There are also two winches, including an 8,000-lb-capacity Rubicon Warn winch, and a snorkel if you want to get really get out there.Powering the Jeep Top Dog Concept is a 3.6-liter V-6, with 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, connected to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.The Jeep is only available in K-9 blue with a matching interior. The pedals are covered with rubber to help with traction for muddy feet and all-weather floor mats installed throughout the cabin area.The car is currently on display at the SEMA show. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.