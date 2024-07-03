Motion Engineering Are Developing a Sub-1200 Gram Single-Sided XC Linkage Fork - Eurobike 2024

Motion Engineering have a goal to create the world's lightest XC mountain bike fork, and to make it the best performing fork on the market. Not satisfied with the incumbent telescoping design, Motion are developing a 100-120mm travel linkage fork where a rear shock damps the wheel displacement. It's a single-sided affair, and it positions the brake caliper on a floating arm to eliminate brake dive.
The lightest XC mountain bike fork money can buy right now is the 110mm travel RockShox SID SL, at 1,352 grams. Motion's aim is to better that considerably, delivering a fork that weighs less than 1,200 grams. Going some way to achieving that target will be the carbon fiber fork leg (not legs), and the lack of a telescoping arrangement.
Central to the fork's design is the linkage that translates wheel displacement to the driving of a rear shock. Taking a glance at it, you might think Motion have made it overly complicated, adding in seemingly unnecessary links. However, those links play an important role in dictating how the suspension performs under braking.
On a telescoping fork, where the brake caliper is bolted directly to the lower leg, the forces involved in braking do have an impact on how the fork behaves. As the caliper resists rotation of the turning rotor, the fork can be compressed beyond sag to a deeper point in the stroke. It's not drastic, and clearly isn't enough to swallow the travel whole and send the rider over the bars, but it is measurable. If the fork is sitting deeper into its travel when you hit a bump, its capacity to absorb that bump is relatively reduced since there are fewer millimeters of travel available and the spring rate is higher.
Motion's linkage design proposes to overcome brake dive by mounting the brake caliper on a separate arm, such that the forces from braking are not translated into undesirable wheel displacement. Here, the caliper is mounted to a piece of aluminum that is able to pivot about the hub itself. The other end of it the aluminum piece is pivotally connected to a link that is approximately perpendicular to it - Motion call this the torque arm. This arrangement acts to resist fork compressions that would otherwise be induced by braking. Meanwhile, the linkage is still free to articulate and absorb bumps.
It's important to note that the system isn't free of compromise, however. If you're braking as you're hitting bumps, there are two competing forces at play; the force from the brake that tries to keep the fork high in its travel, and the force coming up from the wheel that would compress the fork into its travel. The final behavior of the fork at various points in the stroke will be dependent on the exact locations of each of the pivots relative to one another.
If this all sounds familiar, that's probably because it is. We regularly see use of a floating brake arm on the DH bikes of World Cup athletes. The aim there is to tweak the rear suspension linkage's anti-rise character, or how the suspension behaves under braking. It mounts the brake caliper independently to the stays or swingarm so that the effect of braking force is relatively reduced. Motion Engineering are applying the same principles here, only to address the issue of fork dive.
The Motion fork is intended to be an OEM offering that bike brands will be able to tailor to suit their needs; not only their performance needs, but their aesthetic needs, too. Within reasonable performance-based parameters, the shape of the carbon fiber leg could for example, be designed such that it marries up perfectly with the bike's headtube, making it look like the frame and front triangle are one part.
Linkage forks seem to struggle to make it past the prototyping stage; recent examples from PUSH Industries
and Rocksled
come to mind. And those that have come to market - those from Trust Performance
- have slowly disappeared.
Will Motion Engineering develop one to fit its XC niche perfectly, or will it be shelved? One thing's for sure - if they are successful in bringing a sub 1,200 gram 120mm travel fork to market a strong 'chapeau' will be warranted. And, I'm sure, they'll not be short of requests from manufacturers to develop a fork around whatever their latest and greatest XC race bike is. Motion expect this one to hit the World Cup XCO races of 2025, though they won't divulge the identity of the bike it will be paired with.
The USE anti-dive paired to a lefty with bearing strips seems the best application of the concept, but noone is trying this solution. Both leading and trailing linkage forks look kind of dorky compared to the USE