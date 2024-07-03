Motion Engineering Are Developing a Sub-1200 Gram Single-Sided XC Linkage Fork - Eurobike 2024



The lightest XC mountain bike fork money can buy right now is the 110mm travel RockShox SID SL, at 1,352 grams. Motion's aim is to better that considerably, delivering a fork that weighs less than 1,200 grams. Going some way to achieving that target will be the carbon fiber fork leg (not legs), and the lack of a telescoping arrangement.



Central to the fork's design is the linkage that translates wheel displacement to the driving of a rear shock. Taking a glance at it, you might think Motion have made it overly complicated, adding in seemingly unnecessary links. However, those links play an important role in dictating how the suspension performs under braking.



On a telescoping fork, where the brake caliper is bolted directly to the lower leg, the forces involved in braking do have an impact on how the fork behaves. As the caliper resists rotation of the turning rotor, the fork can be compressed beyond sag to a deeper point in the stroke. It's not drastic, and clearly isn't enough to swallow the travel whole and send the rider over the bars, but it is measurable. If the fork is sitting deeper into its travel when you hit a bump, its capacity to absorb that bump is relatively reduced since there are fewer millimeters of travel available and the spring rate is higher.







This is a 100mm travel prototype damped by a 190mm x 45mm DT Swiss shock - a 50mm stroke would bump it up to 120mm