Powered by Outside

Motion Engineering Are Developing a Sub-1200 Gram Single-Sided XC Linkage Fork - Eurobike 2024

Jul 3, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Motion Engineering have a goal to create the world's lightest XC mountain bike fork, and to make it the best performing fork on the market. Not satisfied with the incumbent telescoping design, Motion are developing a 100-120mm travel linkage fork where a rear shock damps the wheel displacement. It's a single-sided affair, and it positions the brake caliper on a floating arm to eliminate brake dive.

The lightest XC mountain bike fork money can buy right now is the 110mm travel RockShox SID SL, at 1,352 grams. Motion's aim is to better that considerably, delivering a fork that weighs less than 1,200 grams. Going some way to achieving that target will be the carbon fiber fork leg (not legs), and the lack of a telescoping arrangement.

Central to the fork's design is the linkage that translates wheel displacement to the driving of a rear shock. Taking a glance at it, you might think Motion have made it overly complicated, adding in seemingly unnecessary links. However, those links play an important role in dictating how the suspension performs under braking.

On a telescoping fork, where the brake caliper is bolted directly to the lower leg, the forces involved in braking do have an impact on how the fork behaves. As the caliper resists rotation of the turning rotor, the fork can be compressed beyond sag to a deeper point in the stroke. It's not drastic, and clearly isn't enough to swallow the travel whole and send the rider over the bars, but it is measurable. If the fork is sitting deeper into its travel when you hit a bump, its capacity to absorb that bump is relatively reduced since there are fewer millimeters of travel available and the spring rate is higher.


photo
This is a 100mm travel prototype damped by a 190mm x 45mm DT Swiss shock - a 50mm stroke would bump it up to 120mm

photo
This isn't Motion's first foray; some may recall the 170mm E18 they showed back in 2018. Motion showed a prototype of this fork at Eurobike last year but it was an unrideable plastic affair; the one pictured here is fully functioning.
photo
This short-travel affair looks a whole lot less 'dorky' (Levy's word, not mine) than the aforementioned, but it still doesn't look as neat as any telescopic fork.

Motion's linkage design proposes to overcome brake dive by mounting the brake caliper on a separate arm, such that the forces from braking are not translated into undesirable wheel displacement. Here, the caliper is mounted to a piece of aluminum that is able to pivot about the hub itself. The other end of it the aluminum piece is pivotally connected to a link that is approximately perpendicular to it - Motion call this the torque arm. This arrangement acts to resist fork compressions that would otherwise be induced by braking. Meanwhile, the linkage is still free to articulate and absorb bumps.

It's important to note that the system isn't free of compromise, however. If you're braking as you're hitting bumps, there are two competing forces at play; the force from the brake that tries to keep the fork high in its travel, and the force coming up from the wheel that would compress the fork into its travel. The final behavior of the fork at various points in the stroke will be dependent on the exact locations of each of the pivots relative to one another.

photo
A linkage fork delivers a curved axle path, as opposed to the straight one that a telescoping fork gives. Motion's mechanical engineer says they are developing a quick release hub specifically for the fork that will allow the front wheel to be removed without removing the rotor.

If this all sounds familiar, that's probably because it is. We regularly see use of a floating brake arm on the DH bikes of World Cup athletes. The aim there is to tweak the rear suspension linkage's anti-rise character, or how the suspension behaves under braking. It mounts the brake caliper independently to the stays or swingarm so that the effect of braking force is relatively reduced. Motion Engineering are applying the same principles here, only to address the issue of fork dive.

The Motion fork is intended to be an OEM offering that bike brands will be able to tailor to suit their needs; not only their performance needs, but their aesthetic needs, too. Within reasonable performance-based parameters, the shape of the carbon fiber leg could for example, be designed such that it marries up perfectly with the bike's headtube, making it look like the frame and front triangle are one part.

Trust Shout review

Linkage forks seem to struggle to make it past the prototyping stage; recent examples from PUSH Industries and Rocksled come to mind. And those that have come to market - those from Trust Performance - have slowly disappeared.

Will Motion Engineering develop one to fit its XC niche perfectly, or will it be shelved? One thing's for sure - if they are successful in bringing a sub 1,200 gram 120mm travel fork to market a strong 'chapeau' will be warranted. And, I'm sure, they'll not be short of requests from manufacturers to develop a fork around whatever their latest and greatest XC race bike is. Motion expect this one to hit the World Cup XCO races of 2025, though they won't divulge the identity of the bike it will be paired with.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Linkage Forks Motion Engineering Eurobike 2024


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
81 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
87327 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
54394 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
53222 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
49234 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
37419 views
First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side
31400 views
Review: Canyon Lux Trail - Mellow Marathon Machine
25894 views
Video: Flat Pedals Win Medals - But Are They Only Meant for Downhill?
24533 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 I think Linkage forks make a ton of sense especially so on a bike frame/rear suspension setup that was designed to take advantage of it. I tried the Trust fork, it was great in places and not so great in others and a bit complicated to setup, but in the right conditions it was magic! To bad I paid FULL MSRP like a week before Trust announced they were going out of business only to see the fork I paid $2k for was selling for less than $1k.
  • 1 0
 The motion e18 certainly was harsh under hard braking, perhaps from trying to emulate a telescoping fork path? they need to mitigate this before I’’m on the list for one.

The USE anti-dive paired to a lefty with bearing strips seems the best application of the concept, but noone is trying this solution. Both leading and trailing linkage forks look kind of dorky compared to the USE
  • 1 0
 Following Rocksled on insta and it seems like hes getting fairly close to a finished product. Seems like a well performing yet hefty option but would make sense on an E-bike, like the ones hes been testing on.
  • 2 0
 Hmm... innovative? Yes. Brake caliper in firing line of every hazard on the trail? Also yes.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039290
Mobile Version of Website