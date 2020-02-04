Motion Instruments Announces 6 Data Analysis Systems

Feb 4, 2020
by Motion Instruments  

MOTION INSTRUMENTS
Bike Setup Insights
The MotionIQ app unlocks the ability to tune suspension, bringing elite bike performance to everyone.


PRESS RELEASE: Motion Instruments

We are a brand focused on providing user-friendly bike suspension data to gain valuable insights and help bikes perform better. Our Motion Instruments systems capture and analyze suspension information anywhere, anytime, without the burden of a laptop or wireless network.

Based out of Redwood City, California, our team of senior engineers enjoys riding mountain bikes and motocross. Together, our team has decades of engineering experience plus countless hours of trail riding and working on bikes. While developing Motion Instruments and MotionIQ, we worked with top athletes around the globe like World Champions Greg Minnaar and Brian Lopes, Cody Kelley, Rae Morrison, Robin Wallner, and Bex Barona as well as numerous bike and suspension brands.

“Today we are launching our product line and I’m really excited to unleash this technology to everyone,” said Founder Robert Przykucki. “We made a conscious decision to release the product only when it was worthy to be in the tent of a World Cup team. We have uncorked something special and this technology will provide value for everyone, on any bike, riding any terrain. We developed this technology with riders of all abilities, starting with Greg Minnaar. We have worked with the best OEMs in the industry and we are incredibly proud of what we’ve built.”

Motion Instruments System Overview

by MotionInstruments
Views: 277    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


With the rapid advancement of modern suspension and bike geometry, we determined that the only way to deliver a perfect fit was through comprehensive data analytics, but it had to be simple and easy to use. With our data visualization, riders can potentially better understand the effect of their suspension settings and become more confident in their setup with a rich user experience. With the Motion Instruments system, the science behind bike setup is now in the palm of every riders' hand and available to everyone, not just suspension companies and elite pros.

"MI is a great product for all mountain bikers, not just the racer," says Greg Minnaar. “Developing my V10, I’m constantly trying to find the best suspension setup and quantify what I liked or disliked about the setup. With MotionIQ, I now have data to match the feeling on the bike. Data specific to your bike gives you an unfair advantage. If you want to push boundaries, the science of bike setup needs to be in your toolbox. MotionIQ is the tool you need."

Our system provides numerous features never seen before in suspension analysis systems. First off, Motion Instruments incorporates bike-, rider- and terrain-specific data that utilizes the bike’s geometry and leverage curve. It shows how the wheels are interacting with the terrain in conjunction with the damper shaft motion. It is the only system currently that quantifies bike balance, comparing front and rear bike-to-ground interaction for compression and rebound movement, which is a key element to great handling and stability. It provides in-depth analysis with a complete break down of fork and shock data with the information laid out clearly, highlighting virtual o-ring watermarks for specific trail events, position and velocity histograms, and terrain-specific analysis. It also makes it easy to share and save files using a phone.

We are launching six data analysis systems for use with cross-country, enduro, and downhill bikes. Each system includes everything a rider needs to equip a bike and works in conjunction with the MotionIQ app. Within each system category are two product levels, Pro and Expert. The Pro systems are our highest performing option with the best accuracy, ideal for suspension tuners and engineers looking for the best performance possible. The Expert systems are our best price-performance option with 99% accuracy of the Pro systems, designed for riders wanting to dial in their bikes for any terrain or track.

All Pro and Expert systems work with the MotionIQ app which will record, analyze, and display suspension analytics. With MotionIQ, riders can gain actionable insights that are specific to their bike (geometry and leverage ratio) and the terrain they are riding. The data is available immediately, on the trail, without any dependence on internet connectivity. Currently, the MotionIQ app works with iPhone and iPad and we are planning an Android version in the future.


We offer three MotionIQ app levels: Free, Expert, and Pro. Our free MotionIQ app will deliver unprecedented insights into your fork and shock. If a rider wants to dig deeper into a specific bike, we provide support for most bikes (growing daily) with MotionIQ Expert ($9.99/Month or $99/Year). Users have the ability to see how their wheels are interacting with the terrain versus just looking at damper speeds. Finally, if someone wants deeper insights into bike balance and rich setting comparisons then MotionIQ Pro is available ($29.99/Month or $299/Year). Each packagen can be purchased on a monthly basis.

Our systems are available at a 25% discount for a limited time during our pre-order sale. We are initiating this pre-order offer to quickly ramp up our manufacturing and our intent is to ship systems within 6-10 weeks of purchase. Unlike a Kickstarter campaign, we have eliminated all of the risk to our customers. With this pre-order, you are not funding development of our products. We have been working on this for 3 years and the system is designed and ready to go into production. We already have many happy paying customers today including several top bicycle and suspension OEMs. You’ll also see our system being used by the Ibis EWS team as well as several World Cup race teams this year.

For more information, go to motioninstruments.com



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Motion Instruments


33 Comments

  • 16 0
 Can’t wait to install these on my Specialized Turbo Levo SL Founders Edition!
  • 8 0
 Wow I tought Greg Minnaar was going to die reading that text.
  • 3 0
 I don't get the backlash here....Yes its pricey, that's undeniable. But this is not a single use, single bike piece of equipment.

I would rather pay this amount to have a tool that will help me set up my suspension to the best of its ability......On numerous bikes in the future. I am unsatisfied with the stock thru-shaft shock on my Slash and have looked into alternatives. X2, Elevensix etc.

I would consider purchasing this to help tune all suspension components on my bike/ wifes bike, friends bike etc rather than just shell out for a new shock each time I buy a bike.

Maybe I'm wrong, but its just the way I see it.

BTW, I am definately a set it and forget type of rider!! But I would like the bike to perform as well as it can. I'm just not a tinkerer. (I wish I was, I just don't have the hours, kids, work and what not)
  • 2 0
 The issue with your application is data logging, if read correctly, will just tell you your existing setup is wrong. From there there are multiple methods and goals to acheive a better setup. What needs to happen to acheive a good setup is a ground up first principles set of calcs to give the rider the correct spring and damper rates. Then to see what work and modifications are needed to acheive those on their current suspension. Unfortunately data logging won't help you do that. It will confirm your setup is right or wrong. It's measuring the outside of the box and has no idea what is going on inside.
  • 1 0
 @Dougal-SC:

Yeah, I was kiind of wondering about that. Suspension is so Friggen subjective, right? Rebound settings for one person is so different to the next. I guess I have not delved right into their product to make the statement I did. I was kind of hoping that it may spit out a recomended setting for a desired response. My bad

Maybe one day someone will get there, but I feel that this is a good starting point.
  • 1 0
 @enis The backlash is due to the fact that it is pinkbike.. The same audience that complains about $1500 forks and $6000 bikes.. You cant win here..
  • 5 0
 It’s only $840. Better give me two
  • 3 0
 Wow look at this poor guy.
  • 2 1
 In the video the guy says "wouldn't you just like to get what you have now working at its best?", yes I would like that but not at the cost of what you are essentially telling us not to buy. Maybe if it was I don't know $700 less expensive so we can actually make our current shock the best version of itself, I get they need to make a profit but you can either sell a few at over $1,000 from the prices on there website or you can make the hardware cheap and the app like $50.
  • 2 1
 Sometimes buying a new shock still won't solve the problems if its not tuned right. And this has the capability for shops to have it as a service too
  • 5 0
 Honestly, that is a fair comment and we agree not everyone will be able to afford this system. We shrunk out a ton of cost of this system. If you look at the others, they have a stand alone data logger, laptop, etc. Their system is 5x the cost of ours. In some cases, more than 5x. A ton of folks have expressed interest in renting out our systems so maybe that will be an option and we have a solid plan to address this segment of the market. Depending on your weight/speed, etc, you may need work done to your fork or shock. It's definitely a time saver when you have specific goals for your re-valve, vs. just trusting "the guy" who claims to know exactly what your experiencing.
  • 1 0
 @MotionInstruments: Can confirm. I've worked with hardware engineers and making (and then manufacturing) these types of systems is super complex and really expensive. Especially to achieve a high level of accuracy, reliability, speed and refinement. Yeah $700 is a hunk of cash but for what it does it's an amazing deal. I think Shockwiz is going for around $400 and isn't even in the same ballpark as this system. Not. Even. Close.
  • 1 0
 @MotionInstruments: Yeah I'd just get this into the shops and have some model where they can make money on it renting and providing services around it. You just sell and support a "Shop Package". Gets the LBS involved to take it up a notch and spares the customer a huge outlay for something they won't use all the time. I'd guess you'll get more sales focusing on the shops and how it helps them make some reoccurring revenue while capturing customers with specialty services.
  • 3 0
 STaaS: Suspension Tuning as a Service. Remember, you heard it here first.
  • 2 0
 "Your Brain Is Not A Sensor"

Sure it is...just because we lack a vocabulary to describe many experiences doesn't negate how powerful the brain is.
  • 1 0
 Everyones brain is connected to hundreds of sensors. It's interpreting the results that is the issue.
  • 1 0
 Brains are killer at pattern recognition and solving multi-variable problems. But choosing between subjective feeling with no data is tough. Some can do it, many can't. In all cases, there are improvements that can be made. Some changes are significant and not obvious.
  • 1 0
 So let me get this straight. Not only do I have to shell out 800 bucks for the equipment but then on top of that I have to pay a monthly fee to get full access to all of the data the thing I already paid for generates?
  • 1 0
 Can't wait til these are ubiquitous, light, and cheap. Bring on the early adopters, help us all afford the next gen MTB-DAS!
  • 2 0
 Is this better any better then shockwiz? How/why?
  • 1 0
 This gives you all the raw data so you can see exactly how much travel you are using, how fast it is travelling and how the front and rear compare to each other (along with MUCH more). So you can make hugely informed decisions about tuning rather than just "make harder" or "make softer"
  • 1 0
 Works for coil, tells you more stuff
  • 3 0
 Data
  • 1 0
 It's reading actual shock/fork position instead of trying to guess it based off air pressure (which the shockwiz does). So it's a far better but more intensive result.
  • 1 0
 Shockwiz is not directly measuring displacement or rate of displacement, it uses changes in air pressure and tries (probably reasonably successfully) to map those changes to displacement.

That means it doesn't work for coils or multi-chamber air springs (e.g. Manitou Mezzer, Trek DRCV).
  • 1 0
 So many differences, maybe the biggest is single shock vs full bike analysis which lets you tune front/rear balance.
  • 1 0
 Is raw data going to be available or are they expecting everyone to rely completely on their phone for viewing and analysis?
  • 1 0
 Raw data is supported.
  • 1 0
 Let the bike-nerding begin!
  • 1 0
 why don't newly posted articles appear at the top of the page?
  • 6 3
 Maybe these guys didn’t pay as much?
  • 1 0
 @Lololmalol: ooooo good thinking
  • 1 0
 @Connorszabo they beat us to it...

Post a Comment



