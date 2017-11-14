Motive, the New Film By Mind Spark and The Coastal Crew is Available Now





MOTIVE is a freeride mountain bike film combining progressive riding with cutting edge filmmaking. The film was shot across British Columbia and California starring Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Finn Iles, Garret Mechem, Matt Miles and Matt Hunter.







Matt Miles - Kamloops B.C. Matt Miles - Kamloops B.C.





Dylan Dunkerton - Coast Gravity Park Dylan Dunkerton - Coast Gravity Park Matt Hunter & Matt Miles Matt Hunter & Matt Miles





Finn Iles - Duncan B.C. Finn Iles - Duncan B.C.





Matt Hunter - Kamloops B.C. Matt Hunter - Kamloops B.C.





Ryan Howard - Coast Gravity Park Ryan Howard - Coast Gravity Park





Matt Miles - Kamloops B.C. Matt Miles - Kamloops B.C.





Curtis Robinson - Coast Gravity Park Curtis Robinson - Coast Gravity Park





Dylan Dunkerton & Aaron LaRocque Dylan Dunkerton & Aaron LaRocque The ones behind it all. Mind Spark Cinema & The Coastal Crew The ones behind it all. Mind Spark Cinema & The Coastal Crew









