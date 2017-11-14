VIDEOS

Motive, the New Film By Mind Spark and The Coastal Crew is Available Now

Nov 14, 2017
by MOTIVE Film  


MOTIVE is a freeride mountain bike film combining progressive riding with cutting edge filmmaking. The film was shot across British Columbia and California starring Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Finn Iles, Garret Mechem, Matt Miles and Matt Hunter.


Matty Miles - Kamloops BC www.motvfilm.com
Matt Miles - Kamloops B.C.

Dylan Dunkerton - Coast Gravity Park BC www.motvfilm.com
Dylan Dunkerton - Coast Gravity Park
Matt Hunter Matty MIles - Kamloops BC www.motvfilm.com
Matt Hunter & Matt Miles

Finn Iles - Duncan B.C. - Shot during the filming of Motive Film. www.motvfilm.com
Finn Iles - Duncan B.C.

Matt Hunter - Kamloops BC www.motvfilm.com
Matt Hunter - Kamloops B.C.

Ryan R-Dog Howard - Coast Gravity Park BC www.motvfilm.com
Ryan Howard - Coast Gravity Park

Matty Miles - Kamloops Bike Ranch Kamloops BC
Matt Miles - Kamloops B.C.

Dylan Dunkerton - Coast Gravity Park Sunshine Coast BC
Curtis Robinson - Coast Gravity Park

Dylan Dunkerton Aaron Larocque - Coastal Range BC www.motvfilm.com
Dylan Dunkerton & Aaron LaRocque
Nic Genovese - Coastal Range BC www.motvfilm.com
The ones behind it all. Mind Spark Cinema & The Coastal Crew

Coast Gravity Park - Sunshine Coast BC www.motvfilm.com

Motive is available for purchase at:

iTunes
Google Play
Amazon
Xbox
Vimeo
FandangoNOW

http://www.motvfilm.com
https://www.specialized.com/no/en/motive

Photos by Harookz.



7 Comments

  • + 2
 So happy people are still making full length movies! Support the filmmakers so we can get more visual goodness like this. Also, Matty Miles' scrub stepdown thing is absolutely one of the coolest moves I've ever seen on a bike. Worth the price for that alone.
  • + 1
 I don’t mean to pry on anyone’s personal life but do we know what happened to Dylan’s hand? I don’t know if what I heard is true or not but curious and hope he is able to keep doing what he’s doing.
  • + 5
 norbs got robbed
  • + 2
 Stoked to give this a gander. If it's anything like Arrival was we're all in for a real treat!
  • + 2
 29+ bikes are coastal approved
  • + 1
 Will they be riding eBikes ;P
  • + 3
 youre mighty keen to talk shit behind your e-typewriter eh?

