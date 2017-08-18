Coming Up: Motive Film Online Premiere

Specialized and 2F0 present a film by Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew, premiering at Crankworx Whistler. Motive
is a film that delves into the minds of those who stamp their own distinctive style on mountain biking. What puts the fire in the belly of these riders and drives them to ride the way they do? Leading up to the premiere, checking into each installment featured here gives fans a glimpse of what, and who’s, to come.
Curtis Robinson
Dylan Dunkerton
Finn Iles
Garett Mechem
Matt Hunter
Matty Miles
