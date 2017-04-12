Pinkbike.com
Motive: Teaser One – A Film By Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew
Apr 12, 2017
MOTIVE Film
Specialized and 2FO are proud to announce Motive, a film collaboration between Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew, coming Summer of 2017.
Still Photography by Harookz
#MOTVfilm
MENTIONS:
@Specialized
/
@mindspark
/
@the-coastal-crew
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
marianodh21
(16 mins ago)
Aahhhh....the good ol' days when good videos where just about Silvia Films, Fastfokus and Coastal Crew... when are they coming back .. It just wasn't all about racers and let brakes go
[Reply]
+ 2
chyu
(45 mins ago)
They better have Matt Hunter.
[Reply]
+ 2
makripper
(32 mins ago)
he was too busy so they had to get Matt gatherer
[Reply]
+ 1
JoeWPD
(32 mins ago)
I almost disappeared up my own ass just watching this. Why so serious?
[Reply]
+ 1
nickkk
(6 mins ago)
That's a fair point. Looks superb though, and I think there's room for both sides to the sport in its creative output- twatting about like RYFB (another 'corporate' feature length ad/film like this is) and something with a little more tension focusing on the pure racer not the schmaltzy bong toking clowning shtick incl.arses out every 45 seconds how hilarious etc etc... I love a bong and bare arse as much as the next guy, and I really enjoyed RYFB, but there's a time and a place for both- the sport itself is famous for its diversity in that regard. That appears to be what this is about anyway. A quality production by the looks of it.
[Reply]
+ 1
Grutten
(45 mins ago)
#WARPSPEED
Yeah Finn!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
Yeah Finn!
Post a Comment