Motive: Teaser One – A Film By Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew

Apr 12, 2017
by MOTIVE Film  
Specialized and 2FO are proud to announce Motive, a film collaboration between Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew, coming Summer of 2017.



Still Photography by Harookz

#MOTVfilm

MENTIONS: @Specialized / @mindspark / @the-coastal-crew


6 Comments

  • + 1
 Aahhhh....the good ol' days when good videos where just about Silvia Films, Fastfokus and Coastal Crew... when are they coming back .. It just wasn't all about racers and let brakes go
  • + 2
 They better have Matt Hunter.
  • + 2
 he was too busy so they had to get Matt gatherer
  • + 1
 I almost disappeared up my own ass just watching this. Why so serious?
  • + 1
 That's a fair point. Looks superb though, and I think there's room for both sides to the sport in its creative output- twatting about like RYFB (another 'corporate' feature length ad/film like this is) and something with a little more tension focusing on the pure racer not the schmaltzy bong toking clowning shtick incl.arses out every 45 seconds how hilarious etc etc... I love a bong and bare arse as much as the next guy, and I really enjoyed RYFB, but there's a time and a place for both- the sport itself is famous for its diversity in that regard. That appears to be what this is about anyway. A quality production by the looks of it.
  • + 1
 #WARPSPEED

Yeah Finn!

Post a Comment



