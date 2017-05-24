VIDEOS

Motive: Teaser Two – A Film By Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew

May 24, 2017
by MOTIVE Film  


In the second teaser installment of Motive, we go inside the world of two trail builders—Curtis Robinson and Dylan Dunkerton—and discover how and why they devote so much time to building lines on the sides of mountains, knowing that it will give just 40 to 45 seconds of ride time. Motive, shot across North America, will be a film oozing with the effortless style and progression of Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Finn Iles, Garret Mechem, Matt Miles, and Matt Hunter.


Read more at www.specialized.com/us/en/motive

Motive is set for its World Premiere during Crankworx Whistler in the Olympic Village on Friday, August 18, 2017.


@motvfilm


 wow that looks awesome. good to see a movie that shows the trail builders and there passion too. But wait.........that hand is a bit scary!
 That hand scared the shit out of me when I first saw it, but then I realized he can still grip a handlebar reasonably well and has a braking finger left.
 Who's hand is it and how did it happen?
 Dylan's. Excerpt I found from an article: "Growing up in a woodshop hasn't been without its hardships. When Dylan was five years old he lost three fingers on his right hand to a wood planer."
 Thats nasty, props for him for still riding with that, especially at such a high level, i probably wouldn't even consider riding downhill and jumps if i only had half a grip on the bar.
 dang ... I never would have known ... mad props to a dude that ride like that missing digits
 Haha, those guys are fit enough to lug their kit on a proper bike. You're not kidding anyone with this ebike shit Specialized...
 I miss the good old days of the coastal crew, not just the coastal two
 The style of shots here are great - reminds me of the fellowship of the rings in some weird ways
 Still feels like Norns should be with them. Have they totally gone separate ways now. Seems like they were good friends and then it just ended?
 dedication! especially whoever works with 1 hand
 Mind Spark, Coastal Crew, Favorited without even viewing...
 Norbs even

