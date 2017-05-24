Motive: Teaser Two – A Film By Mind Spark Cinema and The Coastal Crew





In the second teaser installment of Motive, we go inside the world of two trail builders—Curtis Robinson and Dylan Dunkerton—and discover how and why they devote so much time to building lines on the sides of mountains, knowing that it will give just 40 to 45 seconds of ride time. Motive, shot across North America, will be a film oozing with the effortless style and progression of Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton, Finn Iles, Garret Mechem, Matt Miles, and Matt Hunter.









[



































