New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022

Sep 15, 2022
by Mike Levy  

Richie Rude is aboard what appears to be a revised version of the current SB150 at Crans-Montana, with changes to the swingawm, bottom bracket area, upper suspension linkage, forward shock mount, and front end that all set it apart from the current production model. Starting at the back, the shift cable now exits in a different spot (pictured below), the swingarm sports slightly different tube shapes, and the top rocker link is now captive in the front triangle whereas it pivots on the outside of the production SB150.

There's also much more frame volume near the bottom bracket and what could be a door on the underside of the downtube guard that points toward a frame storage compartment on the new bike. Maybe. The downtube around the bottom bracket area also doesn't look to extend as low as on the previous model, which should provide some extra ground clearance.




With the EWS this week and the EWS-E event last weekend, there are plenty of interesting things to see, including another look at what seems to be SRAM's eMTB motor that we've been predicting for a least a few years. This time around it's on Elliot Heap's raw Nukeproof Megawatt, with the 170mm-travel frame being modified versus the production version that comes with a Shimano EP8 motor and battery. Other things to note include a different set of chainstays, a display integrated into the toptube (not pictured), and rumours that the eMTB-specific derailleur is wired to the same battery that powers the motor.



More new-ness from SRAM with another look at their unreleased direct-mount derailleur and drivetrain that we first saw back in August at the Les Gets World Cup. This time around it's being used on EWS-E winner Yannick Pontal's bike rather than a cross-country rig, and while the mud is doing a good job of making it hard to tell, it appears to be shaped differently from that earlier version. Looking from the rear (below) shows how much additional support the two-sided direct-mount should provide versus a traditional hanger, as well as how it protrudes less from the frame for more clearance.



Stay tuned for more tech from EWS Crans Montana.

Racing and Events eMTB First Looks SRAM Yeti Ews Crans Montana 2022


39 Comments

  • 15 0
 The mythical Yeti has finally been photographed!
  • 5 0
 Since they are riding them this weekend, I wouldn't be surprised if Yeti releases the new models next week. SB120, 140 and 160 29ers is what I heard.
  • 3 0
 @husker411: 120 120 120 120 120 120 120 i wanna see it
  • 1 0
 Who cares about derailleurs and e-bike motors. More Yetis
  • 10 1
 I am confused as to why I would want to run a direct mount derailleur? If I wreck a hanger, it is a $15 part. A bendy hanger can be easily fixed with a DAG 2.2, but this thing looks like it will break if I were to smack it with a rock.
  • 7 4
 The current AXS derailleurs have a breakaway clutch mechanism that lets the derailleur move out of the way during an impact. I've had pretty good luck with it - I wouldn't be surprised if this had something similar.
  • 7 1
 @mikekazimer: Why not have both safety features and not risk breaking your frame tho? Is the shifting that much better that I won't mind snapping my dropout off?
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: Yeah, of course. But it only helps to protect the electronics and small mechanics inside.
What happens when on harder impact that breaks or bends the hanger now with big direct hanger in the future? Something should be "the weak link" and I'd rather break $15 hanger than $600 derailleur
  • 4 0
 @Tacodip420, I feel like having the direct mount combined with a thru-axle is going to make the chances of a frame breaking from a derailleur strike a lot less likely than people think.
  • 4 1
 @mikekazimer: normal derailleurs have a mechanism that allows the cage to move inboard too. Just push it with your fingers and it will move Wink
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Fair point, forgot about thru-axles. I still stand behind this being an unnecessary "advancement", but I'll still probably buy one
  • 2 4
 I bet SRAM hasn’t considered this yet. Nino should count himself lucky that he didn’t end up with a catastrophic frame failure or broken derailleur when he wrecked onto the drive-side of his bike during World Champs.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: anecdotal I know but I hadn’t broken a hanger in years until I switched to AXS this season. Broke one at Trans BC and one at Whistler last week! Maybe just bad luck.
  • 1 0
 it will break. it is designed to. the piece of the mech that mounts is replaceable from the rest of the derailleur. so what you are actually getting is an integrated hanger, which makes everything more exacting.
  • 9 3
 direct mount derailleur is dumb. SRAM forgot that hangers are meant to be the component that breaks/bends in the event of a derailleur smash on trail, not your entire derailleur or your frame. bunch of silly gooses over there
  • 1 0
 In theory I agree but in practice this hasnt happened to me in years. Couple years ago I sent the derailleur into the spokes and rather than the hanger breaking or bending, the hanger decided to rotate against the frame and crack my rear triangle. Still use the same hanger!
  • 3 0
 I like the fact SRAM is continuing to push progression in terms of making the derailleur better. The direct mount moves the derailleur a bit forward and tucks it in a bit so it's in a safer location. This might not be the answer that everyone wants to see, but what answer is right for everyone? The Universal Derailleur Hanger was a step in the right direction, and this directly mounts to bikes that have moved to the Universal Derailleur Hanger.
  • 4 2
 Was really hoping Yeti would do away with that goofy switch infinity and bring the same linkage they have on the 160E. It's expensive, high maintenance, prone to failure, and accomplishes the same thing a cheaper solution can accomplish.
  • 2 0
 I assumed the new 150 would have the E160 layout. Must be a good reason for it.
  • 1 0
 Frame bearings and service are expensive across the board, usually 300 bucks for quality bearing kit and hourly service for punching and pressing, the switch infinity replacement is 300 bucks, the yeti pivot service is also very home mechanic friendly if you have a grease gun and a torque wrench
  • 2 1
 the direct mount derailleur is perplexing. Hopefully that is a prototype thing. Perhaps an e bike derailleur needs to be stiffer, I'm just not sure how I feel about that design. if I was feeling bitter today, I'd say that the mtb industry is trying to kill the last vestiges of any sort of standard. Maybe make a comment about dentists, But I honestly think this might change when it sees production, like norco's spam can headtube.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else had their SRAM Universal Derailleur hit so bad, it ended up smashing into the frame? I've seen several now and start to wonder what the heck is up with those things.
  • 2 1
 Cool. Now if the derailleur gets ripped off there's a chance to kill the frame at the same time rather than just a cheap, replaceable hanger. smh
  • 3 0
 That Yeti looks BEEFY!
  • 1 0
 agreed it looks proper stiff
  • 2 0
 It looks a bit fugly around the bb / seat tube tbh. Shit I’m gonna get flamed for that!
  • 1 0
 @rich-2000: I actually think it looks way better than the old model.
  • 1 0
 @husker411: it’s a pretty bike, just feels like not much of an upgrade outside of a slight bump in travel and maybe bit slacker ht
  • 1 0
 @husker411:
If it rides better than the old one then they are on to an (expensive) winner. Sb150 (and 130 and 140 for that matter) are amazing bikes)
  • 4 3
 Sram wants to sell more derailleurs, so much more profitable than replacing hangers.
  • 3 1
 I thought the hanger was originally to protect the frame. Do we not care about that either?
  • 2 1
 @noapathy: It is - Direct mount is plain stupid.
  • 1 0
 Yes, originally they were to protect the frame. My old steel Marin from 1995 has no derailleur hanger- you smash your derailleur hard enough it bends (or breaks) that mount, and now your frame is broken haha. It wasn't until later that the benefit of protecting your derailleur became clear.

That being said, the point of this new "mount" is that its pretty unlikely that force on the derailleur can seriously damage the frame.
  • 1 0
 But Sram is also the group that is pushing the universal der hanger for everyone to use.
www.pinkbike.com/news/sram--universal-derailleur-hanger-udh-eurobike-2019.html
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: At least now we know where the old Reverb design team is working.
  • 1 0
 Could SRAM make that motor any bigger? You can probably see it from the moon!
  • 1 0
 Tell me more about those ergon grips at Richie's bike @ergonbike
  • 1 0
 SB160?
  • 1 0
 Yes, if you look closely they have turquoise tape over the label on the rear triangle.





