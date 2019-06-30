Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak

We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin will be remembered as a warm-hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport. — Pikes Peak Organizers

There are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts. — Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America

Former freeride star Carlin Dunne has passed away. Dunne, 36, was best known to mountain bikers from his standout segments in the New World Disorder film series. He first rose to prominence as runner up in Race Face’s 2004 Ultimate Freeride Challenge contest. He used that momentum to land a spot on the legendary Kona Clump freeride team alongside luminaries like Robbie Bourdon, John Cowan, and Paul Basagoitia. Dunne's New World Disorder 6 segment was a particular standout as he crashed twice on a massive drop in Utah, before getting redemption a month later.After his NWD days, Dunne transitioned to motorcycle racing and quickly found success. He was the first man under 10 minutes on the world renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and would win the event four times. He passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, after crashing near the finish line at Pikes Peak. Our thoughts are with Carlin's family and friends. We're sorry for your loss.