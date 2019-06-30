PRESS RELEASES

Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak

Jul 1, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Former freeride star Carlin Dunne has passed away. Dunne, 36, was best known to mountain bikers from his standout segments in the New World Disorder film series. He first rose to prominence as runner up in Race Face’s 2004 Ultimate Freeride Challenge contest. He used that momentum to land a spot on the legendary Kona Clump freeride team alongside luminaries like Robbie Bourdon, John Cowan, and Paul Basagoitia. Dunne's New World Disorder 6 segment was a particular standout as he crashed twice on a massive drop in Utah, before getting redemption a month later.

After his NWD days, Dunne transitioned to motorcycle racing and quickly found success. He was the first man under 10 minutes on the world renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and would win the event four times. He passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, after crashing near the finish line at Pikes Peak. Our thoughts are with Carlin's family and friends. We're sorry for your loss.

bigquotesWe mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin will be remembered as a warm-hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport.Pikes Peak Organizers


bigquotesThere are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts. Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America



13 Comments

  • + 15
 The Holiest of Divers. RIP
  • + 11
 RIP Carlin. A great guy and incredible rider in all that he did. Will treasure our conversations about the world and bike stoke. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.
  • + 10
 I was wondering what he was doing now after rewatching NWD, this is very sad. Super talented guy, rest in peace
  • + 7
 Last week I just saw Dust 2 Glory baja documentary where he was featured. This guy was a true searcher. RIP
  • + 5
 One of the best riders in the best mtb films of the day. What a loss. Ride in peace
  • + 1
 Followed the race on the local radio station, heard them talk about him not making it to the summit and an ambulance going down from the top. It sounds like it was very close to the section he talks about in ducati clip. Very bad place to crash. That mountain is very unforgiving.
  • + 4
 RIP, what a hucker, loved watching his nwd segments when i was a kid
  • + 5
 ride in peace
  • + 1
 He will be remembered as a truely amazing and inspireing person. I'm glad to had the honor sharing a beer with you at our booth. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
  • + 3
 RIP. You were insperation for so many !!!
  • + 4
 RIP Carlin.
  • + 1
 Wow , terrible news and a true ripper to look up to. R.I.P.
  • + 1
 RIP Frown

